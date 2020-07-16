Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elena Delle Donne 'shocked' her WNBA season medical opt-out request was denied, Mystics say she'll be paid

Elena Delle Donne, WNBA champion and two-time MVP, tells Coy Wire that she is still in shock over the league's decision to deny her medical opt-out request.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Coy Wire and Jill Martin, CNN

Elena Delle Donne, the reigning WNBA MVP, wants to play basketball.

But the Washington Mystics star, who has battled Lyme disease for years, also wonders how her body would react if she contracted Covid-19 while playing.

On Monday, a panel of doctors denied Delle Donne's request to opt-out of the WNBA season for medical reasons, saying she is not at high risk of contracting Covid-19 and should be allowed to play.

However, Delle Donne, 30, said in a statement that her personal physician had told her that she's indeed at high risk.

The panel of doctors was approved by the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA).

"I was shocked," Delle Donne, also a WNBPA vice president, told CNN on Wednesday. "And the process makes it hard because there's no ability to even appeal and I wasn't able to speak with the panel."

In an essay in The Players Tribune on Wednesday, Delle Donne revealed that she takes 64 pills a day, and she told CNN it takes a toll on her.

"It does, and it scares me," Delle Donne said. "I mean I know that's not safe. I know that being on antibiotics for a long period of time isn't healthy but I also know that when I don't take that medication I feel awful and I can't play basketball, I can't even get out of bed at times, so it's just kind of what I have to do to live the most normal life possible."

The WNBA, when reached by CNN on Monday, declined to comment on Delle Donne's opt-out request, citing privacy concerns on health matters.

WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson said in an email Wednesday to CNN, "It's inappropriate for the PA to comment on a player's medical status. EDD is a valued and trusted member of our player leadership. We support her 1000%."

Mystics: 'We have intended to (pay her) from the start'

Delle Donne is still weighing whether to play this season, which begins on July 25 and will be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She told CNN that if she decides not to play, she would get "zero percent" of her salary and wouldn't be getting most of her endorsements.

"We don't make NBA money, and I think that's been well covered and people understand that," Delle Donne said. "You know, my bank account isn't as deep as if I was making NBA money, but I do know that our league is growing. With our latest CBA agreement, we made huge strides in getting players paid more. And we're continuing to grow our game and grow this league.

"I've invested so much in this league and I've seen it grow so much in my years of being here. So, for a moment like this, to kind of just feel like, blighted, has been tough, but this stuff happens, and I hope we can move forward and this can just be a learning experience."

However, Mystics head coach and general manager Mike Thibault said Wednesday to reporters -- following CNN's interview with Delle Donne -- that Delle Donne is still getting paid as a member of the team.

Delle Donne, who helped the Mystics win their first title despite playing through the WNBA Finals with three herniated discs, had back surgery in January and is continuing rehabilitation. According to Thibault, she is not yet physically ready to play.

"She is part of our roster, she is being paid, and is continuing to rehab from her offseason back surgery," Thibault said. "If at some point in the season we are all comfortable -- and I mean all -- with her physical progress and the safety of joining the team in Florida then we will make those arrangements. If we don't feel that, then she will continue to do her workouts in DC and get herself ready for the following season."

On Wednesday, Thibault was asked if Delle Donne, who has a guaranteed contract, would be paid if her back feels better and she doesn't feel comfortable playing because of Covid-19 concerns.

"We can do whatever we want as far as that's concerned," Thibault said. "We have intended to do that (pay her) from the start. She's a major part of our team and she's making every effort to do the rehab that she needs to do. I don't want to speculate what that's going to look like in four to six weeks. I don't think that's fair to us or her at this point until see where she is."

Delle Donne told CNN she wants to make her decision as soon as possible, saying, "I don't want this to drag on. I don't want my teammates in the bubble having to deal with this."

However, she expressed that she is fortunate to be in a position to make a choice.

"I know there's so many people through Covid who have lost their jobs, who haven't been able to decide whether to take care of themselves health-wise or go to work because they just don't have the option," Delle Donne said. "So, I know I'm in a situation where I am super blessed and I'm just going to have to figure this out and decide what's going to be the best route."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43742

Reported Deaths: 1558
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13948793
Ramsey5397238
Dakota285297
Stearns257519
Anoka2510115
Nobles16986
Washington134441
Olmsted133620
Mower9942
Scott9534
Rice8988
Clay63238
Blue Earth6292
Kandiyohi6001
Wright5645
Carver5182
Todd4052
Sherburne3755
Lyon3642
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2730
Steele2661
Benton2503
St. Louis24916
Nicollet21513
Martin1805
Winona15615
Goodhue1468
Cottonwood1440
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1231
Crow Wing11912
Pine1150
Chisago1131
Dodge1050
McLeod1020
Pipestone975
Carlton960
Unassigned9440
Polk903
Isanti860
Murray860
Chippewa841
Douglas830
Waseca820
Itasca7912
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker671
Faribault640
Beltrami620
Jackson590
Sibley592
Pennington550
Brown532
Wabasha460
Mille Lacs412
Swift391
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Yellow Medicine340
Lincoln330
Houston320
Grant311
Roseau290
Koochiching261
Redwood250
Wilkin233
Cass222
Norman210
Pope190
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall170
Clearwater140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard120
Stevens110
Lake100
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36437

Reported Deaths: 776
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7803188
Woodbury338645
Black Hawk257660
Buena Vista174112
Johnson15438
Linn145684
Dallas145133
Scott117410
Marshall112519
Dubuque105423
Story8978
Pottawattamie85913
Wapello71731
Muscatine70945
Crawford6823
Sioux5190
Tama49329
Webster4485
Wright4081
Jasper37517
Louisa36813
Plymouth3645
Cerro Gordo3569
Warren3481
Dickinson3123
Washington2559
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1521
Clinton1471
Clarke1463
Allamakee1384
Mahaska12417
Shelby1240
Bremer1227
Carroll1211
Franklin1170
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1052
Emmet990
Cedar971
Hardin950
Henry943
Cherokee871
Marion870
Guthrie844
Floyd832
Benton811
Taylor810
Jones801
Monona780
Butler742
Jackson740
Osceola700
Sac690
Hancock672
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Lyon650
Harrison640
Jefferson640
Iowa631
Fayette620
Humboldt621
Madison612
Kossuth580
Delaware571
Palo Alto550
Lee542
Mills540
Monroe547
Winneshiek532
Clayton513
Mitchell510
Grundy500
Union501
Winnebago490
Davis431
Unassigned390
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw340
Greene310
Appanoose303
Worth300
Cass290
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Montgomery172
Ringgold161
Decatur140
Fremont110
Wayne111
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds continue to clear as a warming trend heads our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Landing MN Seeking Volunteers

Image

Finding the positives in delayed NJCAA fall sports season

Image

Day Center and RPL Updates

Image

Travel heads up. You might have to quarantine when you get there

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 7/15

Image

Sustainable Building with Mass Timber

Image

The pandemic makes things tough for those in abusive relationships

Image

Surviving Covid-19 - a local woman's story

Image

Museum Helps With Mask

Image

State Patrol Working to Catch Speeders

Community Events