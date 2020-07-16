Clear
5 things to know for July 16: Coronavirus, race & police, election, Huawei, Twitter

President Donald Trump shook up his campaign leadership announcing he was promoting Bill Stepien to be his campaign manager and demoting Brad Parscale, who had been serving in that role.

China's economy is growing again after its worst three months in decades, and that's good news for the rest of the world.

1. Coronavirus

People around the world are fed up with how their governments are handling the pandemic, and that's led to more anger over other political issues. In Israel, Serbia, Bulgaria, Lebanon and other countries, protesters have gathered in city centers to express discontent with leaders they feel have not stepped up to the challenges the coronavirus has brought. India, Latin America and the Caribbean still face skyrocketing case numbers, and in the US, confusion and anger continue to swirl around wearing masks. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, will start requiring customers to wear masks next week. In the UK, customers will be required to wear face masks in shops starting July 24.

2. Race & Police

George Floyd's family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the officers involved in his death, calling the killing part of "a public health crisis." New body cam video of Floyd's last moments shows the officers cursed at Floyd and forcibly pulled him from his car while Floyd pleaded with them. The revelations aren't the only resurfacing of America's recent racial wounds. A city council committee in Louisville, Kentucky, will investigate Mayor Greg Fischer's handling of the Breonna Taylor case, as well as subsequent protests and the fatal shooting of a man as police handled the unrest. And now, more protests are roiling around the country. In New York, three NYPD officers were injured yesterday in a clash with protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge.

3. Election 2020

President Trump shook up his campaign team, demoting campaign manager Brad Parscale and elevating Bill Stepien to the role. It's no secret the President hasn't been happy with Parscale. Trump's highly touted return to the campaign trail fizzled when a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- promised by Parscale to be a 100,000-person event -- attracted only a few thousand supporters. Plus, recent polls show the President trailing presumptive Democratic challenger Joe Biden. However, gloomy poll numbers and campaign staff turnovers didn't stop Trump before the 2016 election. Stepien also worked for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and George W. Bush's 2004 reelection effort.

4. Huawei

Chinese tech company Huawei is facing more international challenges after the UK announced it will ban the company's equipment from its telecom networks, shutting the tech giant out of a role in building the country's superfast 5G wireless infrastructure. Huawei has long set its sights on leading the next global generation of wireless technology, but pushback from the US has clouded that vision. The US considers Huawei a national security risk, fearing its equipment could be used by the Chinese government for spying. The US has already levied sanctions and bans against the firm, and experts think the UK's decision resulted from pressure from across the pond and US warnings that using Chinese 5G vendors could jeopardize US-UK intelligence ties. If the US continues to hold influence over the issue, countries like Germany may also reconsider Huawei's role in their 5G plans.

5. Twitter

Yesterday was a rough day to be on Twitter. Accounts of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, former President Obama and other prominent people were compromised in what was arguably the biggest security incident in the platform's history. The attackers took over accounts and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam. The hack is particularly concerning because so many world leaders use Twitter -- and some, like President Trump, use it to announce major policy decisions. So, having such a powerful tool vulnerable to scammers could be a recipe for disaster. Twitter said the majority of accounts have been fully restored.

