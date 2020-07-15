Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nick Cannon let go by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments

ViacomCBS is ending a decades-long relationship with actor and TV host Nick Cannon after he made anti-Semitic comments on his "Cannon's Class" podcast.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

ViacomCBS is ending a decades-long relationship with Nick Cannon after he recently made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

The actor and TV host was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff on a recent episode of the "Cannon's Class" podcast, where talk turned to Black people as the "true Hebrews" and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that it was severing its ties with Cannon.

On Wednesday a spokesman for the corporation released a statement to CNN saying the company "condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the statement read.

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds," the statement concluded.

In 1989 Griff was briefly kicked out of the rap group Public Enemy after he made anti-Semitic comments, but later rejoined the group as its ''supreme allied chief of community relations" according to a New York Times article from that year.

During his appearance on Cannon's podcast, Griff doubled down on his past comments and said he was "hated now because I told the truth."

Cannon said that Griff was "speaking facts" and amplified Griff's views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

"The Masked Singer" host also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic because, Cannon said, Black people are the "true Hebrews."

"It's never hate speech. You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

On Monday Cannon posted a series of tweets about the controversy, writing "Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions."

"I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric," he wrote. "We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding."

He added that he is "an advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly."

"In today's conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another & embrace uncomfortable conversations it's the only way we ALL get better," he wrote. "I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative. "

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Cannon for several years.

It is the parent company of multiple networks including Nickelodeon, on which Cannon appeared as an actor starting in the 1990s and where he later served as an executive.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, where Cannon's comedy sketch series "Wild 'N Out" has been popular since its debut in 2005 and recently expanded to its sister network, VH1.

On Wednesday Cannon shared a lengthy post titled "Truth and Reconciliation" on his official Facebook page in which he demanded full ownership of his "Wild 'N Out" brand and said ViacomCBS was "now on the wrong side of history."

"I don't blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure," Cannon wrote.

"Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize."

He also specifically apologized to the Jewish community.

"I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right," he wrote. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish Community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

CNN has reached out to reps for Cannon and ViacomCBS for additional comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43170

Reported Deaths: 1548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13790791
Ramsey5357237
Dakota278196
Stearns254919
Anoka2477114
Nobles16976
Washington132441
Olmsted131920
Mower9902
Scott9234
Rice8958
Clay62738
Blue Earth6002
Kandiyohi5951
Wright5555
Carver5092
Todd4042
Sherburne3715
Lyon3592
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2720
Steele2661
Benton2433
St. Louis24116
Nicollet21212
Martin1765
Winona15315
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1211
Crow Wing11612
Pine1140
Chisago1121
McLeod1020
Dodge1000
Carlton960
Unassigned9238
Pipestone904
Polk893
Murray850
Isanti840
Chippewa821
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas750
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker661
Faribault640
Beltrami580
Jackson580
Sibley582
Pennington540
Brown512
Wabasha440
Mille Lacs402
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Swift351
Houston320
Lincoln320
Yellow Medicine320
Grant310
Roseau300
Redwood250
Koochiching241
Wilkin233
Cass212
Norman210
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall160
Clearwater140
Pope140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard110
Stevens110
Lake90
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35769

Reported Deaths: 756
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7663185
Woodbury336044
Black Hawk254459
Buena Vista173711
Johnson14938
Dallas142831
Linn141684
Scott112210
Marshall110519
Dubuque101623
Story8808
Pottawattamie84213
Wapello71531
Muscatine69745
Crawford6803
Sioux5150
Tama49029
Webster4395
Wright4021
Louisa36713
Jasper35917
Plymouth3545
Cerro Gordo3451
Warren3371
Dickinson3093
Washington2549
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1441
Allamakee1384
Shelby1210
Mahaska12017
Carroll1171
Franklin1170
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1118
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1032
Emmet990
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd842
Guthrie824
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Jackson720
Butler702
Osceola700
Sac690
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Hancock631
Harrison630
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Lyon630
Fayette610
Humboldt611
Delaware571
Madison572
Lee542
Monroe547
Palo Alto530
Mills520
Winneshiek521
Clayton513
Grundy480
Mitchell480
Winnebago460
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union420
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw320
Greene310
Unassigned310
Appanoose293
Cass290
Worth280
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Clouds continue to clear as a warming trend heads our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7/15

Image

Rochester's 'Cops and Kids' Program enters third year

Image

Rochester Summer Sale kicks off today

Image

Dave's 6:30 Weather 7/15

Image

Sean's 10PM Weather 7/14

Image

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

Image

Freeborn 4H goes virtual to continue keeping kids engaged

Image

Floyd killing continues to prompt talk of law enforcement changes

Image

Rethinking School Mascots

Image

More funds available for housing relief in Minnesota

Community Events