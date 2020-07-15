Clear

Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks

Dr. Sanjay Gupta says large organizations like Walmart are having to step up because "our national government still has not created a strategy to deal with what is the biggest public health crisis of our lifetime."

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Walmart will require customers at all of its US stores to wear masks beginning next week, becoming the largest retailer to mandate facial coverings as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Other national chains have made similar moves. Starbucks said last week that it will require customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned US stores beginning Wednesday. Best Buy announced Tuesday that it will also require all shoppers coming into its approximately 1,000 stores to wear face masks. Costco began requiring its members to wear masks in stores beginning in May.

About 65% of Walmart's more than 5,000 stores, including its Sam's Club locations, are located in areas where there is a government mandate on face coverings.

"To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20," Walmart US chief operating officer Dacona Smith and Sam's Club chief operating officer Lance De La Rosa said in a blog post Wednesday. "This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols."

Most major retailers and grocers have hesitated to enact their own mask mandates for customers during the pandemic, partly over fears of antagonizing shoppers who refuse to wear them. Retailers have said they are reluctant to put their employees in the position of enforcing mask requirements.

But the ground in the retail and restaurant industries has shifted in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. More than 3.3 million people have now tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide and more than 130,000 have died. Cases are climbing in much of the country and many cities and states are reimposing restrictions to contain new outbreaks, including mask requirements in public settings.

Industry groups and unions also have stepped up their calls around mask requirements for customers in recent days. Last week, the Retail Leaders Industry Association, an industry trade group, called on the nation's governors to pass statewide mandates requiring citizens to wear masks in public. The United Food and Commercial Workers' Union also urged government officials and business leaders to require masks for customers in an advertisement over the weekend.

Following Walmart's announcement, the National Retail Federation, the main lobbying group for the industry, called on retailers to mandate masks for customers.

Walmart's decision may impact other companies' policies around masks and the public's views on wearing masks, said Alan Ellstrand, professor at the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

"Walmart has a great deal of influence in this regard," he said. "It may signal to the public that if a large retailer like Walmart supports requiring customers to wear a mask, it is good for Americans to do so more broadly as well."

Still, retailers have struggled to enforce mask requirements, which has sparked confrontations between customers and employees. A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was shot and killed in May after he told a customer to wear a mask, and in recent weeks, videos of confrontations between angry customers and clerks over these rules have gone viral.

Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone "should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public." The CDC said "face coverings are meant to protect other people."

Walmart said it will enforce the new policy by stationing "health ambassadors" near the entrance to remind shoppers of the requirement. "Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers," the company said. "The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirt, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution."

Similarly, at Sam's Clubs locations, associates at store entrances will remind customers of the face mask requirement. Complimentary masks will be provided if shoppers don't have one, the blog post said, and people can purchase masks in the club.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43170

Reported Deaths: 1548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13790791
Ramsey5357237
Dakota278196
Stearns254919
Anoka2477114
Nobles16976
Washington132441
Olmsted131920
Mower9902
Scott9234
Rice8958
Clay62738
Blue Earth6002
Kandiyohi5951
Wright5555
Carver5092
Todd4042
Sherburne3715
Lyon3592
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2720
Steele2661
Benton2433
St. Louis24116
Nicollet21212
Martin1765
Winona15315
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1211
Crow Wing11612
Pine1140
Chisago1121
McLeod1020
Dodge1000
Carlton960
Unassigned9238
Pipestone904
Polk893
Murray850
Isanti840
Chippewa821
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas750
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker661
Faribault640
Beltrami580
Jackson580
Sibley582
Pennington540
Brown512
Wabasha440
Mille Lacs402
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Swift351
Houston320
Lincoln320
Yellow Medicine320
Grant310
Roseau300
Redwood250
Koochiching241
Wilkin233
Cass212
Norman210
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall160
Clearwater140
Pope140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard110
Stevens110
Lake90
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35769

Reported Deaths: 756
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7663185
Woodbury336044
Black Hawk254459
Buena Vista173711
Johnson14938
Dallas142831
Linn141684
Scott112210
Marshall110519
Dubuque101623
Story8808
Pottawattamie84213
Wapello71531
Muscatine69745
Crawford6803
Sioux5150
Tama49029
Webster4395
Wright4021
Louisa36713
Jasper35917
Plymouth3545
Cerro Gordo3451
Warren3371
Dickinson3093
Washington2549
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1441
Allamakee1384
Shelby1210
Mahaska12017
Carroll1171
Franklin1170
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1118
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1032
Emmet990
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd842
Guthrie824
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Jackson720
Butler702
Osceola700
Sac690
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Hancock631
Harrison630
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Lyon630
Fayette610
Humboldt611
Delaware571
Madison572
Lee542
Monroe547
Palo Alto530
Mills520
Winneshiek521
Clayton513
Grundy480
Mitchell480
Winnebago460
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union420
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw320
Greene310
Unassigned310
Appanoose293
Cass290
Worth280
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Nice couple days ahead, the heat is on by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester's 'Cops and Kids' Program enters third year

Image

Rochester Summer Sale kicks off today

Image

Dave's 6:30 Weather 7/15

Image

Sean's 10PM Weather 7/14

Image

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

Image

Freeborn 4H goes virtual to continue keeping kids engaged

Image

Floyd killing continues to prompt talk of law enforcement changes

Image

Rethinking School Mascots

Image

More funds available for housing relief in Minnesota

Image

Social media post gives Mason City diner a boost

Community Events