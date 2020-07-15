Clear

Andrew Cuomo's nutty and smug Covid poster

Article Image

CNNs Jake Tapper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss a poster being sold by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) that seems to declare victory over Covid-19, despite many medical experts who say the coronavirus may come back.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 12:31 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:31 PM
Posted By: By Errol Louis

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a skilled political leader, made a rare misstep by releasing a strange, quirky poster depicting his personal thoughts about how New York fought through its worst and deadliest days (so far) of the Covid-19 crisis.

Fashioned after 19th-century political campaign art, the poster -- designed by Cuomo himself -- depicts a mountain and a cluttered, floating set of images: medical personnel and first responders, phrases uttered by the governor at his daily briefings ("Follow the Facts"), a political jab at President Donald Trump (pictured as sitting passively in the sky, floating on a crescent moon next to the phrase "It's Just the Flu," and a self-aggrandizing sketch of Cuomo delivering one of his briefings with the title, "New York State Leads Again."

The poster, hawked on the state's official website, is available for sale for $11.50 plus shipping; a disclaimer says the state won't profit from the sale. The cost to design it was reportedly paid by Cuomo's political campaign.

"I love history. I love poster art," Cuomo writes on the state website, describing the doodads on the poster as "little telltale signs that, to me, represent what was going on."

The poster drew immediate howls of derision.

"I don't have anything nice to say about it, except that it's a helpful insight into a singularly incompetent and disorganized mind," wrote Madeleine Kearns of the National Review. "It must remain one of the weirdest political stunts to come out of a crisis."

Over at The New York Times, art critic Jason Farago panned the poster section by section. "It scores very high on curiosity, and rather lower on legibility," he noted. "You might think of those illustrated old-timey History of the World charts that once adorned schoolrooms, or perhaps an old promotion for a dinner-theater production of 'The Sound of Music.'"

Farago added the jab: "Even if your pride is as big as the Adirondack Mountains, you don't need to exult with kitsch like this."

Cuomo's whimsical gesture was in poor taste and poorly timed. New York suffered a staggering 32,000 coronavirus deaths in the span of just a few weeks, more than 10 times the number of lives lost on 9/11. In many cases, distancing requirements prevented people from visiting friends or beloved family members on their deathbeds or attending funeral services.

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers have yet to fully absorb and process the emotional and spiritual horrors that have befallen their families. They are in the throes of the worst suffering imaginable, none of which is even indirectly noted on Cuomo's poster.

And the disaster isn't over yet.

More than 1.3 million New Yorkers are unemployed, a rate of over 14%.

It remains unclear where, when and whether the state's 700 school districts will reopen in the fall.

An estimated 2 million people in New York City are going hungry every day, with a network of soup kitchens strained to the brink of collapse. Gun violence has erupted in the city's streets, with 18 people shot in a single day recently.

In short, New York is still a disaster zone. What we need in the middle of this continuing emergency are public servants who display energy, competence, compassion and determination.

Ironically, it was Cuomo himself, and his confident, just-the-facts daily briefings that helped soothe jagged nerves and steer New York through the worst of the crisis. That high standard of public leadership is what we have a right to expect now -- not cute quirkiness, chest-thumping or insider humor from a self-satisfied politician.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43170

Reported Deaths: 1548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13790791
Ramsey5357237
Dakota278196
Stearns254919
Anoka2477114
Nobles16976
Washington132441
Olmsted131920
Mower9902
Scott9234
Rice8958
Clay62738
Blue Earth6002
Kandiyohi5951
Wright5555
Carver5092
Todd4042
Sherburne3715
Lyon3592
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2720
Steele2661
Benton2433
St. Louis24116
Nicollet21212
Martin1765
Winona15315
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1211
Crow Wing11612
Pine1140
Chisago1121
McLeod1020
Dodge1000
Carlton960
Unassigned9238
Pipestone904
Polk893
Murray850
Isanti840
Chippewa821
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas750
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker661
Faribault640
Beltrami580
Jackson580
Sibley582
Pennington540
Brown512
Wabasha440
Mille Lacs402
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Swift351
Houston320
Lincoln320
Yellow Medicine320
Grant310
Roseau300
Redwood250
Koochiching241
Wilkin233
Cass212
Norman210
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall160
Clearwater140
Pope140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard110
Stevens110
Lake90
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35769

Reported Deaths: 756
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7663185
Woodbury336044
Black Hawk254459
Buena Vista173711
Johnson14938
Dallas142831
Linn141684
Scott112210
Marshall110519
Dubuque101623
Story8808
Pottawattamie84213
Wapello71531
Muscatine69745
Crawford6803
Sioux5150
Tama49029
Webster4395
Wright4021
Louisa36713
Jasper35917
Plymouth3545
Cerro Gordo3451
Warren3371
Dickinson3093
Washington2549
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1441
Allamakee1384
Shelby1210
Mahaska12017
Carroll1171
Franklin1170
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1118
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1032
Emmet990
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd842
Guthrie824
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Jackson720
Butler702
Osceola700
Sac690
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Hancock631
Harrison630
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Lyon630
Fayette610
Humboldt611
Delaware571
Madison572
Lee542
Monroe547
Palo Alto530
Mills520
Winneshiek521
Clayton513
Grundy480
Mitchell480
Winnebago460
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union420
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw320
Greene310
Unassigned310
Appanoose293
Cass290
Worth280
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Nice couple days ahead, the heat is on by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester's 'Cops and Kids' Program enters third year

Image

Rochester Summer Sale kicks off today

Image

Dave's 6:30 Weather 7/15

Image

Sean's 10PM Weather 7/14

Image

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

Image

Freeborn 4H goes virtual to continue keeping kids engaged

Image

Floyd killing continues to prompt talk of law enforcement changes

Image

Rethinking School Mascots

Image

More funds available for housing relief in Minnesota

Image

Social media post gives Mason City diner a boost

Community Events