Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Black and Latino communities face another public health crisis amid the pandemic -- gun violence

Dr. Brian Williams from the University of Chicago talks to CNN's Don Lemon about what it's like dealing with both the Covid-19 pandemic and the spike in gun violence in the US at the same time.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

In the University of Chicago Medical Center, where Dr. Brian Williams works, doctors have been "running" in the past several weeks to try and keep up with the incoming patients.

Some are infected with the coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 136,466 American lives in the past five months and is spreading uncontrollably nationwide.

Many others are victims of gun violence, which has been surging in several US cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

"And now you see it's ramping up in the summer," Williams said Tuesday during a CNN Tonight In-Depth report on spiking gun violence in many American cities.

The climb in both numbers isn't just local. As the US began to open up after weeks-long lockdowns, officials from coast to coast reported spikes in shooting incidents and homicides as more people ventured out. Some experts have pointed to police distrust and heightened social unrest following George Floyd's death as some of the contributing factors to the uptick in crime. Others point to institutional disadvantages burdening Black and Latino communities which have been linked to increases in violence.

And as those communities grieve recent victims of shootings, they're also facing the ongoing spread of coronavirus, which experts have said has disproportionately affected Latino communities as well as Black communities, who often have unequal access to healthcare and pre-existing conditions.

"For me, personally, it's hard to see the number of Black victims from gun violence and dealing with Covid infections that are coming to the hospital because that just indicates that there are root causes to these inequities that are being unmasked by the virus, that are being exacerbated by the gun violence," Williams says.

A holistic approach to ending the violence

The spikes in violence have had a "chilling" effect on communities of color, says Arc of Justice President and Founder Kirsten John Foy.

"I have done several vigils where the narrative and the message coming out of these violent and horrific acts is 'Black lives matter,'" he said. "And we're not directing that at an external force like the NYPD or other law enforcement. We're directing that message internally."

In New York City alone, where shootings in June increased by 130% compared to the same time last year, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says about 95 to 100% of the victims were Black and Hispanic people.

"This is having a disparate effect on certain communities and we are not getting the same reaction from the press or the politicians about that disparate effect that we are about other things," he said.

Tackling the crime, in Foy's perspective, doesn't mean just bettering the justice system. It means focusing on other community initiatives as well -- like youth programs.

"Many of our young people are suffering from trauma, trauma that's inflicted by violence. Trauma that originates out of poverty, the conditions that they live under. The absence of adequate housing, the absence of opportunities," Foy said.

"When it's easier for a young person who is feeling a sense of despair, hopelessness, when it is easier for them to get their hands on a gun than it is for them to get their hands on an application for a job," he said, "then that is a recipe for disaster."

Reforming police while effectively fighting crime

Some New York officials say the surge in violence comes after sweeping reforms that were passed by the City Council last month to hold police accountable amid growing calls from protesters and communities of criminal justice reform. The department's Anti-Crime unit, officers who were more often on the streets, was also disbanded.

With similar legislation aimed at curbing police brutality passed in cities throughout the country and more officials voicing support for calls to defund -- and in some cases, abolish -- police departments, police chiefs in parts of the US have reported declining morale, with officers calling out sick or resigning.

"There is a feeling on the street that the police are handcuffed, that they are not out there as aggressively as we were in the past," NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said this week, speaking to New York radio station 1010 WINS. "(Police) are fearful if they take some proactive-type enforcement.

"The disbanding of Anti-Crime obviously had a huge effect. Those are our best cops out on the street, grabbing guns," he said. "So there's a feeling that it's safe to carry a gun on the street."

The key, Miller told CNN Tuesday night, is working with communities to address disparities and reform police -- but still be able to fight crime effectively.

"This is the deal with police," he said. "Society has a series of safety nets. There's health, youth services, mental health services, but throughout history whenever those safety nets have become work or broken or had holes in them, when people start to fall through them, at the bottom there's always a cop."

"Those safety nets need to have those holes fixed," Miller said. "The problem we're facing right now is we have a crime surge, which requires more cops and we're about to have less, and requires better deployments and more deployments."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43170

Reported Deaths: 1548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13790791
Ramsey5357237
Dakota278196
Stearns254919
Anoka2477114
Nobles16976
Washington132441
Olmsted131920
Mower9902
Scott9234
Rice8958
Clay62738
Blue Earth6002
Kandiyohi5951
Wright5555
Carver5092
Todd4042
Sherburne3715
Lyon3592
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2720
Steele2661
Benton2433
St. Louis24116
Nicollet21212
Martin1765
Winona15315
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1211
Crow Wing11612
Pine1140
Chisago1121
McLeod1020
Dodge1000
Carlton960
Unassigned9238
Pipestone904
Polk893
Murray850
Isanti840
Chippewa821
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas750
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker661
Faribault640
Beltrami580
Jackson580
Sibley582
Pennington540
Brown512
Wabasha440
Mille Lacs402
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Swift351
Houston320
Lincoln320
Yellow Medicine320
Grant310
Roseau300
Redwood250
Koochiching241
Wilkin233
Cass212
Norman210
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall160
Clearwater140
Pope140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard110
Stevens110
Lake90
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35769

Reported Deaths: 756
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7663185
Woodbury336044
Black Hawk254459
Buena Vista173711
Johnson14938
Dallas142831
Linn141684
Scott112210
Marshall110519
Dubuque101623
Story8808
Pottawattamie84213
Wapello71531
Muscatine69745
Crawford6803
Sioux5150
Tama49029
Webster4395
Wright4021
Louisa36713
Jasper35917
Plymouth3545
Cerro Gordo3451
Warren3371
Dickinson3093
Washington2549
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1441
Allamakee1384
Shelby1210
Mahaska12017
Carroll1171
Franklin1170
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1118
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1032
Emmet990
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd842
Guthrie824
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Jackson720
Butler702
Osceola700
Sac690
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Hancock631
Harrison630
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Lyon630
Fayette610
Humboldt611
Delaware571
Madison572
Lee542
Monroe547
Palo Alto530
Mills520
Winneshiek521
Clayton513
Grundy480
Mitchell480
Winnebago460
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union420
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw320
Greene310
Unassigned310
Appanoose293
Cass290
Worth280
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Nice couple days ahead, the heat is on by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 10PM Weather 7/14

Image

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

Image

Freeborn 4H goes virtual to continue keeping kids engaged

Image

Floyd killing continues to prompt talk of law enforcement changes

Image

Rethinking School Mascots

Image

More funds available for housing relief in Minnesota

Image

Social media post gives Mason City diner a boost

Image

New bill easing license process for Iowa workers

Image

Rebuilding Floyd County Fairgrounds

Image

Bitter and Pour Closing Its Doors

Community Events