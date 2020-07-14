The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases surge across the US, doctors and nurses are telling CNN there's still a dire shortage of protective equipment, especially masks. Critics say the Trump administration isn't properly using a law that could help alleviate the shortage. CNN's Drew Griffin reports

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN