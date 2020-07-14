Clear
5 things to know for July 14: Covid-19, stimulus, Hong Kong, Roger Stone, in memoriam

CNN's Richard Quest takes a flight from Newark to London for the first time in four months, after taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He describes his emotional journey.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

For one shining moment yesterday, stocks turned positive for the year. It didn't last, but it's another sign of the market's big mid-pandemic rally.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Major cities around the world are tightening back up as coronavirus cases continue to climb. Florida alone has more cases than all but eight entire countries, and nearly 1 in 100 Americans has now tested positive for the virus. India could reach 1 million cases by the end of the week, a devastating surge that the country's experts attribute to a rushed reopening. And there could be more bad news on the horizon: The UK's Academy of Medical Sciences is warning countries to prepare for a winter Covid-19 peak. It points out that people spend more time indoors in the winter, in poorly ventilated areas. Plus, health care systems are typically more taxed in winter months due to seasonal ailments. Speaking of taxed medical systems, limited and delayed deployment of the Defense Production Act in the US has led to continued shortages of personal protective equipment on the front lines. Oh, and that post-Covid immunity some people seem to be counting on? A new study suggests it could last for merely a few months.

2. Stimulus

Senate GOP leaders and senior administration officials are cooking up a new coronavirus recovery bill, but their Democratic counterparts probably aren't going to like what they serve. Republican lawmakers said their plan is expected to include financial incentives to push schools to reopen and would also shield health care workers and companies from lawsuits related to the coronavirus. This liability protection is essential, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it would remove responsibility from employers and institutions. The whole package is expected to cost around $1.3 trillion and will be rolled out as soon as next week. However, both sides are skeptical that a bipartisan agreement can be reached before Congress adjourns for its summer recess in August.

3. Hong Kong

When Beijing implemented its new security law in Hong Kong two weeks ago, officials assured it would only affect a small handful of citizens. However, China now says the weekend's opposition election in Hong Kong may have been illegal under the new security law, meaning all 600,000+ voters who participated may have broken it. The government has said the opposition primary's organizers were trying to stage "a serious provocation to the current electoral system" by achieving a parliamentary majority and, with it, significant legislative power. To critics, the announcement is an example of how China can easily move the goalposts to leverage the new law, which has caused widespread concern and unrest.

4. Roger Stone

President Trump's longtime political confidant Roger Stone says he did not protect the President from legal consequences in exchange for a commutation. Stone was convicted in November of seven charges -- including lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional committee proceeding -- as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Prosecutors said Stone intentionally misled Congress about several issues out of a desire to protect the President. On Friday, President Trump commuted his sentence, sparing Stone from months in prison. The move has riled up political opponents, including Mueller himself, who penned an op-ed defending his office's prosecution of Stone and pointing out he is still a convicted felon.

5. In memoriam

It's been an immensely sad few days in the entertainment industry. The body of "Glee" star Naya Rivera was retrieved from a California lake days after she went missing while boating with her son. Authorities now say the 33-year-old actress used the last of her strength to hoist her 4-year-old back onto their rented boat, saving him before she died. Meanwhile, Grant Imahara, host of "Mythbusters" and "White Rabbit Project," has died, according to the Discovery Channel; he was 49. Nicole Thea, a 24-year-old YouTube star who was eight months pregnant, has also passed away, along with her unborn son. And Hollywood is also mourning the loss of actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, who died over the weekend after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tom Bergeron will not return as host of 'Dancing with the Stars'

It's the end of a sparkly, oddball era.

Hong Kong Disneyland is closing again after a coronavirus surge 

That didn't last long. 

One of the biggest baseball card collections of all time is going up for auction 

The price of a lifetime of faithful collecting? More than $1 million. 

This game could be the next 'Fortnite'

Get your gaming fingers ready.

Chipotle is testing out new cauliflower rice

It's just like regular rice -- but sadder.

TODAY'S NUMBER

17

That's how many states, plus the District of Columbia, are suing the Trump administration over its new visa rules for international college students. The administration has advised not to allow foreign students to take online-only courses while in the US this fall semester.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience."

A statement from the Atlanta Braves, announcing they will review "the chop," a popular fan ritual and chant. The announcement came as the NFL's Washington Redskins confirmed they will retire their name and logo.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How noodles are made around the world 

Parts of this are sooo satisfying to watch, but inevitably you will end up craving noodles. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42772

Reported Deaths: 1542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13697791
Ramsey5313234
Dakota275396
Stearns253619
Anoka2458111
Nobles16946
Washington130641
Olmsted130220
Mower9872
Scott8994
Rice8928
Clay62038
Kandiyohi5951
Blue Earth5862
Wright5475
Carver5002
Todd4042
Sherburne3725
Lyon3512
Freeborn3140
Watonwan2720
Steele2501
Benton2423
St. Louis23816
Nicollet20712
Martin1755
Winona15015
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1361
Crow Wing11512
Otter Tail1151
Pine1150
Chisago1111
McLeod1030
Dodge990
Carlton940
Polk903
Unassigned8838
Pipestone864
Isanti830
Murray830
Chippewa811
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas740
Morrison691
Becker680
Meeker661
Faribault610
Jackson580
Sibley572
Beltrami550
Pennington540
Brown492
Wabasha430
Mille Lacs412
Renville373
Fillmore360
Rock350
Swift351
Grant320
Houston320
Yellow Medicine310
Roseau280
Lincoln250
Redwood250
Koochiching221
Wilkin223
Norman210
Cass202
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin160
Marshall160
Clearwater150
Mahnomen131
Pope130
Stevens110
Hubbard100
Lake90
Traverse70
Lac qui Parle50
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35534

Reported Deaths: 754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7611185
Woodbury334944
Black Hawk253459
Buena Vista173811
Johnson14878
Dallas141531
Linn141083
Marshall110019
Scott109810
Dubuque100023
Story8778
Pottawattamie84113
Wapello71631
Muscatine69545
Crawford6813
Sioux5050
Tama48829
Webster4295
Wright3991
Louisa36713
Jasper35717
Plymouth3535
Warren3371
Cerro Gordo3291
Dickinson3073
Washington2559
Hamilton2041
Boone1751
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1391
Allamakee1384
Mahaska11917
Shelby1190
Carroll1171
Bremer1167
Franklin1130
Poweshiek1128
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1022
Emmet970
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion840
Floyd822
Guthrie814
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Butler702
Osceola690
Sac680
Jackson670
Buchanan651
Calhoun652
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Hancock621
Harrison620
Lyon610
Humboldt601
Fayette590
Delaware581
Madison562
Lee542
Mills530
Palo Alto530
Monroe527
Clayton503
Winneshiek500
Grundy470
Mitchell470
Winnebago440
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union430
Howard370
Lucas354
Unassigned350
Chickasaw310
Greene310
Cass300
Worth270
Appanoose243
Keokuk241
Ida230
Page220
Van Buren211
Audubon181
Adair170
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Slight Risk of Severe Storms Tuesday as a Cold Front approaches
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

