Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A massive fire has destroyed a 249-year-old church in California

California firefighters are investigating the origin of a fire that badly damaged the San Gabriel Mission, a historic 249-year-old Catholic church. CNN affiliates KCAL/KCBS report.

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

California firefighters are investigating the origin of a fire that destroyed a historic 249-year-old Catholic church.

In the early morning hours Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire at the San Gabriel Mission where they found a massive blaze engulfing the roof and front entrance of the church, San Gabriel Fire Department fire captain Antonio Negrete told CNN. The church sits about 11 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

When firefighters made a forced entry into the church in an attempt to put out the blaze, portions of the roof and ceiling began to fall, he said.

About 80 firefighters from 12 fire agencies fought the blaze for nearly three hours, Negrete added.

"During the initial stages of the fire attack, firefighters were able to remove historical artifacts and some artwork from the path of the blaze," fire chief Steven Wallace told CNN. "Once the heavy fire in the roof was knocked down, firefighters re-entered the old church and made a valiant stand to cut off the horizontal spread of the fire near the altar area, sparing items that date back to the late 1700s."

The attached Mission Museum was also saved from the fire. The building sustained heavy damage to the roof, with considerable smoke and water damage to the sanctuary area, according to Wallace.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured putting out the blaze.

Investigating the cause of the fire

The church was undergoing renovations to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration when the fire broke out.

"We are so grateful and moved by the tremendous show of support from our Mission community during this tragic time. We thank the amazing efforts of our San Gabriel fire department and all the supporting cities that assisted in the fire," San Gabriel Mission said in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Their unwavering efforts to stop the fire saved our altar. Thank you to our Mission family that came to cry and pray alongside us yesterday ... you have given us renewed and rekindled strength to rebuild and come back to celebrate our restoration."

The church has been at the center of a controversy surrounding statues of St. Junipero Serra -- seen as symbols of violence and oppression to indigenous populations -- which have been toppled by activists across California.

"One of the factors investigators are taking into account is the recent vandalism to the statues of the saint, specifically in the Los Angeles region," Negrete said.

Serra, a Spanish priest, initiated the building of missions that line California and remain a top tourist attraction. However, when the Spanish armies and Catholic missionaries came to take the West, they imposed their religion on indigenous people and decimated the native population several times over.

Following the toppling of Serra statues across California, the San Gabriel Mission relocated their bronze statue of Serra, which stood outside the church entrance since the 1980s,"to a more appropriate location, out of public view," they announced before the fire.

Other churches in the greater Los Angeles area that have also had incidents and any possible connection between incidents will be examined as part of the investigation, according to Wallace, the fire chief.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 41571

Reported Deaths: 1537
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13328790
Ramsey5169232
Dakota265596
Stearns249619
Anoka2393111
Nobles16846
Olmsted125920
Washington125541
Mower9822
Rice8798
Scott8584
Clay61238
Kandiyohi5901
Blue Earth5632
Wright5285
Carver4691
Todd4022
Sherburne3625
Lyon3332
Freeborn3120
Watonwan2670
Steele2451
Benton2363
St. Louis22316
Nicollet20312
Martin1755
Cottonwood1420
Winona14115
Goodhue1408
Le Sueur1251
Crow Wing11312
Pine1120
Otter Tail1111
Chisago1071
McLeod1000
Dodge960
Carlton900
Polk883
Unassigned8838
Isanti810
Chippewa801
Waseca770
Murray730
Itasca7112
Douglas700
Pipestone694
Morrison641
Becker620
Meeker621
Faribault610
Sibley582
Jackson570
Pennington530
Beltrami470
Brown442
Mille Lacs392
Wabasha380
Renville372
Fillmore350
Rock340
Swift331
Houston320
Yellow Medicine310
Grant250
Roseau250
Redwood230
Wilkin223
Koochiching211
Norman210
Cass192
Big Stone170
Kanabec171
Lincoln170
Wadena170
Aitkin150
Marshall130
Pope130
Clearwater120
Stevens110
Hubbard100
Mahnomen101
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle50
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34564

Reported Deaths: 747
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7332184
Woodbury332944
Black Hawk249259
Buena Vista173711
Johnson14268
Dallas138531
Linn138183
Marshall109219
Scott103110
Dubuque94023
Story8575
Pottawattamie82112
Wapello71431
Muscatine68745
Crawford6803
Sioux5010
Tama48329
Wright3971
Louisa36513
Webster3655
Plymouth3465
Jasper34417
Warren3191
Dickinson2993
Cerro Gordo2841
Washington2519
Hamilton2011
Boone1681
Clay1491
Clarke1433
Allamakee1384
Clinton1321
Shelby1200
Mahaska11917
Carroll1131
Poweshiek1128
Bremer1107
Pocahontas1071
Franklin1040
Des Moines1002
Cedar951
Emmet950
Henry933
Hardin900
Cherokee831
Floyd812
Taylor810
Marion800
Monona780
Benton751
Guthrie754
Jones710
Butler682
Osceola680
Sac680
Buchanan631
Calhoun632
Iowa631
Jefferson620
Hancock601
Harrison600
Humboldt601
Fayette570
Jackson570
Lyon570
Delaware561
Madison552
Lee542
Monroe527
Palo Alto510
Clayton503
Grundy470
Mills470
Winneshiek460
Mitchell440
Davis421
Kossuth410
Union380
Howard370
Lucas354
Unassigned350
Winnebago340
Greene300
Chickasaw290
Cass280
Ida230
Keokuk231
Worth220
Appanoose213
Page210
Van Buren210
Audubon181
Adair170
Ringgold161
Decatur130
Montgomery122
Wayne110
Fremont100
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Chance for more storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester home opener cancelled

Image

Community garden helps feed people in need

Image

Autumn Ridge Church sees online viewership grow

Image

Sean's Sunday Weather

Image

Dave Main 10p Wx

Image

Virtual campaigning during pandemic

Image

Former NIACC coach Travis Hergert back in big league camp with the Phillies

Image

New ICE guidelines causing concern for international students

Image

Dave Main 6p Weather 7/11

Image

Connecting with a loved one with dementia during the pandemic

Community Events