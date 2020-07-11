Shooting in upstate New York leaves 6 injured

Six people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Rochester, New York, police said in a statement Saturday.

The injuries were not life threatening.

Officers responded to a call about a fight at 1:30 a.m. and heard shots when they arrived. They found a large group of people, including two who were shot near a park, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Four others went to hospitals in private vehicles.

As police were securing the scene, someone in a vehicle sped away and crashed into two parked police cars, then continued driving. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI, police said. No one was injured.