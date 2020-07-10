Clear
28% of Covid-19 tests are positive in one Florida county as the US breaks another case record

Dr. Anthony Fauci says some states are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases because they didn't follow guidelines and prematurely reopened as the US sees its highest single day of new Covid-19 cases. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Another record-setting day of Covid-19 cases across the US again put a blistering spotlight on Florida, already suffering with particularly high instances of new cases and hospitalizations.

Thursday brought 63,247 new Covid-19 cases nationwide, a single-day record, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The new high comes as many states set records in infection rates and hospitalizations.

While 33 states saw an increase in new cases compared to last week, Miami-Dade County in Florida on Friday reported a staggering 28% positivity rate, or the percentage of people tested who test positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office said the goal is to not exceed a positivity rate of 10%, but the county has exceeded the 18% mark for the past 14 days. On Thursday, it was 33.5 %.

Over the past 13 days, hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County have gone up by 76%, the number of beds in intensive care units being used has increased by 86% and the use of ventilators has soared by 124%, according to the latest data from the county government.

"The situation is really concerning here in South Florida," Dr. David De La Zerda, the lead ICU physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, told CNN Friday. "All the health care workers have a huge burden."

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday there is no lack of ICU beds in the state

"You've got a lot of beds available," DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando, adding that no major hospital system in the state "has even gone to like a surge level."

President Donald Trump traveled to the county on Friday on unrelated business. He was met by five local leaders, including a state senator and Gimenez.

They all wore masks. Trump did not.

From Miami, Trump traveled to Doral, where he received a briefing at US Southern Command, the US military command that covers the Caribbean and Central and South America. Trump will then go to a church nearby for a roundtable discussion with Venezuelans. After that, Trump will attend a private fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach. He is not scheduled to participate in any events related to the pandemic.

Florida health officials on Friday reported 11,433 new Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths, according to data on the Florida Department of Health website.

It's the second time the state's single-day tally topped 11,000, according to CNN's count. The health department reported 11,458 cases on July 4.

California reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, the highest number in a 24-hour period for the state, and total cases topped 300,000 on Friday. California's positivity rate as a 14-day average is climbing and currently stands at 7.4% with people between the ages of 18-49 accounting for almost 60% of all cases.

Texas reported 105 deaths on Thursday, also a 24-hour record for the state, and Gov. Greg Abbott does not anticipate next week will bring any relief.

"I think the numbers are going to look worse as we go into next week, and we need to make sure that there's going to be plenty of hospital beds available in the Houston area," Abbott said in an interview with KRIV-TV.

Michigan governor requires face coverings

Following an increase in cases in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday requiring a face covering be worn in all indoor public spaces. The order requires businesses to refuse service or entry to anyone not wearing a covering, the governor announced in a release.

Violating the order, which goes into effect Monday, could bring a $500 penalty.

There are exceptions, including while people are eating and drinking at a restaurant.

North Carolina set a record Thursday for the highest number of hospitalizations and posted the second highest number of cases for the state, said Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Though North Carolina isn't a surging hot spot like some other states, we could be if we don't stay strong in our fight," he said.

Staggering US numbers show pandemic isn't over

According to Johns Hopkins, there are at least 3,140,840 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 133,542 people have died.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert warned Americans throughout the week that the nation is still "knee deep" in the first wave.

"We've never really gotten out of it," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with SiriusXM Doctor Radio airing on Friday. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Peter Hotez says he's so alarmed by the rising numbers that he has a hard time sleeping.

"One (reason) is this steep acceleration," Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN on Friday morning. "We're approaching (Fauci's) apocalyptic prediction of 100,000 cases a day."

Experts say US can stay open -- strategically

While it's impossible to maintain stringent coronavirus restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy, there is a middle ground, Fauci said.

"Rather than think in terms of reverting back down to a complete shutdown, I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process. Looking at what did not work well and try to mitigate that," Fauci told The Hill's Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons.

The all-or-nothing approach to socialization, and in Florida's case reopening too fast, contributed to the return of the virus, Fauci said on Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight's weekly podcast on Covid-19.

"There are some governors and mayors that did it perfectly correctly," he said. "But what happened is that many of the citizenry, said, 'You know, well, I'm either going to be locked down or I'm going to let it all rip.'"

Fauci has stressed the risk in congregating, and he recommended Thursday that the nation reevaluate recommendations on when to reopen bars and indoor restaurants, saying they pose one of the "real problems."

Even with the restrictions currently in place, only half of Nevada's bars were found to be in compliance, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. As of 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, bars in certain counties will revert to similar restrictions in Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan.

Precautions become mandates in 'a fight for our lives'

Local leaders are moving from encouraging precautions like masks to mandating them.

At least 36 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have a mask order, and some cities require them even when their states don't. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a mask order Thursday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made masks mandatory Thursday for the 13 counties seeing the greatest spikes. Businesses will not be required to shut down, but social distancing also will be required in those counties.

"Mississippi is in a fight for our lives," he said.



Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40163

Reported Deaths: 1528
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12867789
Ramsey5066230
Dakota252494
Stearns244819
Anoka2328111
Nobles16766
Olmsted119617
Washington119040
Mower9722
Rice8628
Scott8034
Clay59838
Kandiyohi5841
Blue Earth5352
Wright5055
Carver4331
Todd4022
Sherburne3405
Lyon3312
Freeborn3020
Watonwan2420
Steele2401
Benton2283
St. Louis20316
Nicollet18712
Martin1715
Cottonwood1380
Goodhue1378
Winona13315
Le Sueur1171
Pine1110
Crow Wing10812
Chisago1031
Otter Tail1021
McLeod960
Dodge930
Carlton890
Polk863
Unassigned8438
Chippewa791
Isanti780
Waseca730
Itasca6812
Douglas670
Murray670
Pipestone664
Meeker621
Morrison611
Faribault600
Becker570
Jackson570
Sibley562
Pennington530
Beltrami410
Brown392
Renville372
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha340
Rock310
Yellow Medicine310
Fillmore300
Houston290
Swift251
Grant220
Norman210
Redwood210
Wilkin213
Cass192
Roseau190
Big Stone170
Koochiching171
Kanabec161
Wadena160
Aitkin150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln110
Clearwater100
Mahnomen101
Hubbard80
Stevens80
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33162

Reported Deaths: 740
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6990182
Woodbury328243
Black Hawk239759
Buena Vista172711
Johnson13848
Linn134183
Dallas133031
Marshall106819
Scott92610
Dubuque83422
Story8254
Pottawattamie78012
Wapello71231
Muscatine68344
Crawford6793
Sioux4930
Tama47829
Wright3891
Louisa36313
Plymouth3365
Jasper33217
Warren3001
Dickinson2853
Webster2844
Washington2489
Cerro Gordo2231
Hamilton1931
Boone1601
Clay1431
Clarke1403
Allamakee1354
Clinton1211
Mahaska11817
Shelby1180
Poweshiek1088
Carroll1041
Pocahontas1041
Bremer1027
Franklin990
Des Moines952
Emmet920
Henry903
Hardin880
Cedar851
Cherokee811
Taylor810
Monona770
Marion750
Floyd742
Benton721
Guthrie724
Jones680
Sac650
Osceola640
Iowa621
Jefferson620
Buchanan611
Butler602
Humboldt591
Calhoun582
Hancock571
Harrison560
Delaware541
Fayette540
Lee542
Madison512
Monroe517
Jackson480
Lyon480
Clayton473
Mills460
Palo Alto460
Mitchell430
Winneshiek430
Davis421
Grundy420
Kossuth390
Howard370
Union370
Lucas324
Winnebago310
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Cass270
Ida230
Unassigned220
Appanoose213
Van Buren210
Worth210
Keokuk201
Page200
Adair160
Audubon161
Ringgold151
Decatur120
Montgomery112
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
