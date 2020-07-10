Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to take a shot at President Donald Trump in a speech to the European Parliament. "As we are experiencing firsthand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation any more than you can fight it with hate or incitement to hatred," she said.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson with Caitlin Hu, CNN

Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger.

Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Russia's Vladimir Putin, must have felt his ears burning when the German Chancellor demolished their approaches to the coronavirus in a speech Thursday. "As we are experiencing firsthand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation any more than you can fight it with hate or incitement to hatred," Merkel said. "The limits of populism and denial of basic truths are being laid bare."

Merkel and Trump were destined to clash. A former scientist, she is cool, cautious, self-contained, fact-oriented and quiet despite her toughness. Trump is ... none of those things. Late in 2016, the outgoing US President, who Merkel sometimes referred to as "Liebe (dear) Barack," flew to Berlin on a mission -- to convince her to run for another term. Once Trump was in the Oval Office, Obama reasoned, Merkel would need to lead the liberal international order.

Ever since, she's been walking on eggshells with a new President who flouts many of the values that Merkel -- who grew up in Communist East Germany -- always saw as epitomized by America. One confrontation, in Canada, was captured in an instantly iconic photograph. And CNN's Carl Bernstein wrote recently that Trump has a habit of haranguing Merkel, even calling her "stupid" on the phone. She reportedly counters his rants with facts.

Merkel has not always lived up to her billing as the West's moral bulwark. As the EU's most powerful leader, she shares responsibility for the European project's wobbles while members battled Covid-19 behind closed borders. And Germany's complicated history and limited defense budgets -- which infuriate Trump -- mean it cannot fill the security vacuum left by the US.

But Merkel, who does not plan to run for a fifth term next year, can read the polls. And though she might never say so, she'd love to outlast Trump.

Updating Fifth Avenue

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," Trump claimed in 2016.

In a deliberate sign of the changing times, Manhattan's iconic Fifth Avenue has now been painted with the words "Black Lives Matter" -- directly in front of the '90s-era gold-tone entrance to Trump Tower.

Trump called on police not to let "this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street." But even the city's mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, picked up a paint roller with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton on Thursday.

'Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States'

Sometimes you can win by losing, Trump has learned in two momentous Supreme Court rulings on attempts to subpoena his financial records.

By 7-2, the court dismissed Trump's claim that he was immune from investigation as President. The ruling vindicated New York prosecutors probing the President over an alleged hush money scheme.

"In our judicial system, 'the public has a right to every man's evidence,' " Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. "Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States."

In a separate case, the court also ruled that Congress -- which wants financial records from Trump's bankers and accountants -- has the right to investigate a President. But by the same 7-2 divide, it held that such inquiries must be limited. Thus the justices found a solution that elegantly affirmed constitutional principles -- and spared their court from political crossfire.

Both cases will now return to lower courts for months of more litigation. Trump wasn't thrilled with the outcomes, which leave him with considerable legal and political exposure -- but they do ensure that prosecutors and House Democrats will not get their hands on his tax and financial records until after the election. Since one of the goals of his Supreme Court challenge was to kick the cases past November, the President's lawyers did their job.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40163

Reported Deaths: 1528
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12867789
Ramsey5066230
Dakota252494
Stearns244819
Anoka2328111
Nobles16766
Olmsted119617
Washington119040
Mower9722
Rice8628
Scott8034
Clay59838
Kandiyohi5841
Blue Earth5352
Wright5055
Carver4331
Todd4022
Sherburne3405
Lyon3312
Freeborn3020
Watonwan2420
Steele2401
Benton2283
St. Louis20316
Nicollet18712
Martin1715
Cottonwood1380
Goodhue1378
Winona13315
Le Sueur1171
Pine1110
Crow Wing10812
Chisago1031
Otter Tail1021
McLeod960
Dodge930
Carlton890
Polk863
Unassigned8438
Chippewa791
Isanti780
Waseca730
Itasca6812
Douglas670
Murray670
Pipestone664
Meeker621
Morrison611
Faribault600
Becker570
Jackson570
Sibley562
Pennington530
Beltrami410
Brown392
Renville372
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha340
Rock310
Yellow Medicine310
Fillmore300
Houston290
Swift251
Grant220
Norman210
Redwood210
Wilkin213
Cass192
Roseau190
Big Stone170
Koochiching171
Kanabec161
Wadena160
Aitkin150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln110
Clearwater100
Mahnomen101
Hubbard80
Stevens80
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33162

Reported Deaths: 740
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6990182
Woodbury328243
Black Hawk239759
Buena Vista172711
Johnson13848
Linn134183
Dallas133031
Marshall106819
Scott92610
Dubuque83422
Story8254
Pottawattamie78012
Wapello71231
Muscatine68344
Crawford6793
Sioux4930
Tama47829
Wright3891
Louisa36313
Plymouth3365
Jasper33217
Warren3001
Dickinson2853
Webster2844
Washington2489
Cerro Gordo2231
Hamilton1931
Boone1601
Clay1431
Clarke1403
Allamakee1354
Clinton1211
Mahaska11817
Shelby1180
Poweshiek1088
Carroll1041
Pocahontas1041
Bremer1027
Franklin990
Des Moines952
Emmet920
Henry903
Hardin880
Cedar851
Cherokee811
Taylor810
Monona770
Marion750
Floyd742
Benton721
Guthrie724
Jones680
Sac650
Osceola640
Iowa621
Jefferson620
Buchanan611
Butler602
Humboldt591
Calhoun582
Hancock571
Harrison560
Delaware541
Fayette540
Lee542
Madison512
Monroe517
Jackson480
Lyon480
Clayton473
Mills460
Palo Alto460
Mitchell430
Winneshiek430
Davis421
Grundy420
Kossuth390
Howard370
Union370
Lucas324
Winnebago310
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Cass270
Ida230
Unassigned220
Appanoose213
Van Buren210
Worth210
Keokuk201
Page200
Adair160
Audubon161
Ringgold151
Decatur120
Montgomery112
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Cooler air finally filtering in, rain chance returns Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Drive Runs Out Of Food

Image

Newman Catholic Schools Implements Social Emotional Program

Image

Fundraising for Relay For Life

Image

Absentee Voting Encouraged

Image

Ball added to Braves player pool

Image

Dave Noon Wx 7/10

Image

Mental health resources available

Image

Dave 6:30 7/10 Wx

Image

Shooting investigation underway in Rochester

Image

Advice for safely starting school in the fall

Community Events