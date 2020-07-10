Clear

New audio brings detail to conflicting accounts of Breonna Taylor's killing

Newly released audio from the internal investigation into Breonna Taylor's death illustrates conflicting accounts of whether police identified themselves before ultimately breaking down Taylor's door in an incident which led to her death.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

Newly-released audio from the internal investigation into Breonna Taylor's death illustrates conflicting accounts of whether police identified themselves before ultimately breaking down Taylor's door in an incident which led to her death.

The audio, first reported by NBC News and obtained by CNN, includes the Louisville Metro Police Department's interview with Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the night of the shooting. It's unclear if Walker had an attorney present during the interview.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Walker, who was audibly upset, described multiple knocks and both he and Taylor shouting "who is it" to no response. He said as the couple approached the door, it came "off the hinges" and he fired a shot. When a "lot of shots" were fired, the two dropped to the floor, Walker said, and his gun fell. He "was scared to death," he said.

That shot Walker fired struck Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg, puncturing his femoral artery and setting off a wave of return fire according to police.

The tapes also include an interview with Mattingly, conducted on March 25, nine days after his release from the hospital. Mattingly was interviewed with an attorney present.

In the interview, Mattingly maintains that officers identified themselves repeatedly before breaking down Taylor's door.

Though the narcotics warrant that police say they were serving at Taylor's door was a so-called no-knock warrant, Mattingly told investigators the officers were instructed to knock on the door.

Recounting the pre-operational briefing for the warrant at the recommendation of his attorney, Mattingly said, "I verbally heard, 'We have it signed as a no-knock, but we're not going to go that route.'"

Neither Mattingly nor Walker deny that the police officers banged on the door. Mattingly, however, told investigators that police repeatedly knocked on the door and announced their presence.

"I probably banged on the door six or seven different time periods," Mattingly was recorded telling investigators. "Seems like an eternity when you're up at a doorway. It probably lasted between 45 seconds and a minute," he said.

"We banged on it, no response," Mattingly said. "Banged on it again, no response. At that point we started announcing ourselves: 'Police! Please come to the door! Police! We have a search warrant!'"

Later in the interview, Mattingly said officers waited an appropriate amount of time before breaking down Taylor's door -- "more than enough time for the average person, or even a disabled person, to get to the door in that small apartment," he said.

Mattingly offered a different account than Walker, saying the door was not knocked off its hinges.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigator Jason Vance confirmed with Mattingly that Taylor's house was considered a "soft target" -- officers didn't expect much resistance. "That's what kind of made you all come up with the original, 'Hey, we're just going to knock, try to get her to the door,' you know, the most passive way to serve the warrant," Vance said.

"Right," Mattingly replied.

When, after knocking, police decided to break down the door, Mattingly was the first into the apartment.

The lights in the apartment were off, but Mattingly described seeing Walker and Taylor side by side down a hallway, with Walker "stretched out" and holding a gun.

"I did not turn my gun light on, which I am grateful for," Mattingly said, explaining the light would have made him more of a target.

"As soon as I clear (the door), he fired. Boom. It was almost like at the shooting range when two things flip at the same time and you've got to shoot, no-shoot," he said of Walker and Taylor. "They were like shoulder-to-shoulder."

Mattingly said he realized he'd been hit and felt hot pain in his leg. "So I just returned fire. I got four rounds off," he said. It's unclear if Mattingly's shots struck Taylor.

Mattingly then retreated to the street, he told investigators, where he fell and was dragged away by other officers to await medical care. From outside, he said he could hear more gunshots.

Throughout the interview with investigator Amanda Seely, Walker expressed he was scared.

"I don't even know what happened," Walker sobbed, "or why."

He told investigators he legally possessed a gun. "I'm licensed to carry, everything. I've never even fired my gun outside of a range. I'm scared to death," he said.

Walker said the one shot he fired was meant to be a warning shot. "I'm trying to protect her," he said.

It was only later that he realized they were police officers.

When he surrendered to police, Walker said, an officer asked him if he had been hit. When he said no, Walker told investigators the officer responded, "That's unfortunate."

Walker also said that on the way to police station that night, an officer had characterized the raid to him as a "misunderstanding."

Asked to comment on the tapes, an attorney for Taylor's family told CNN Thursday she had not yet heard the audio.

The Louisville Fraternal Order of Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40163

Reported Deaths: 1528
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12867789
Ramsey5066230
Dakota252494
Stearns244819
Anoka2328111
Nobles16766
Olmsted119617
Washington119040
Mower9722
Rice8628
Scott8034
Clay59838
Kandiyohi5841
Blue Earth5352
Wright5055
Carver4331
Todd4022
Sherburne3405
Lyon3312
Freeborn3020
Watonwan2420
Steele2401
Benton2283
St. Louis20316
Nicollet18712
Martin1715
Cottonwood1380
Goodhue1378
Winona13315
Le Sueur1171
Pine1110
Crow Wing10812
Chisago1031
Otter Tail1021
McLeod960
Dodge930
Carlton890
Polk863
Unassigned8438
Chippewa791
Isanti780
Waseca730
Itasca6812
Douglas670
Murray670
Pipestone664
Meeker621
Morrison611
Faribault600
Becker570
Jackson570
Sibley562
Pennington530
Beltrami410
Brown392
Renville372
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha340
Rock310
Yellow Medicine310
Fillmore300
Houston290
Swift251
Grant220
Norman210
Redwood210
Wilkin213
Cass192
Roseau190
Big Stone170
Koochiching171
Kanabec161
Wadena160
Aitkin150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln110
Clearwater100
Mahnomen101
Hubbard80
Stevens80
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33162

Reported Deaths: 740
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6990182
Woodbury328243
Black Hawk239759
Buena Vista172711
Johnson13848
Linn134183
Dallas133031
Marshall106819
Scott92610
Dubuque83422
Story8254
Pottawattamie78012
Wapello71231
Muscatine68344
Crawford6793
Sioux4930
Tama47829
Wright3891
Louisa36313
Plymouth3365
Jasper33217
Warren3001
Dickinson2853
Webster2844
Washington2489
Cerro Gordo2231
Hamilton1931
Boone1601
Clay1431
Clarke1403
Allamakee1354
Clinton1211
Mahaska11817
Shelby1180
Poweshiek1088
Carroll1041
Pocahontas1041
Bremer1027
Franklin990
Des Moines952
Emmet920
Henry903
Hardin880
Cedar851
Cherokee811
Taylor810
Monona770
Marion750
Floyd742
Benton721
Guthrie724
Jones680
Sac650
Osceola640
Iowa621
Jefferson620
Buchanan611
Butler602
Humboldt591
Calhoun582
Hancock571
Harrison560
Delaware541
Fayette540
Lee542
Madison512
Monroe517
Jackson480
Lyon480
Clayton473
Mills460
Palo Alto460
Mitchell430
Winneshiek430
Davis421
Grundy420
Kossuth390
Howard370
Union370
Lucas324
Winnebago310
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Cass270
Ida230
Unassigned220
Appanoose213
Van Buren210
Worth210
Keokuk201
Page200
Adair160
Audubon161
Ringgold151
Decatur120
Montgomery112
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Cooler air finally filtering in, rain chance returns Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mental health resources available

Image

Dave 6:30 7/10 Wx

Image

Shooting investigation underway in Rochester

Image

Advice for safely starting school in the fall

Image

Racial Disparities Regarding Food Security

Image

George Floyd's Family Visits Rochester Mural

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 7/9

Image

Differences between Covid-19 and other illness

Image

Virtual Thursdays Downtown

Image

Tutors needed in Rochester

Community Events