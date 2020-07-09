Clear

Bill Nye breaks down the reason why we should all wear a face mask

Science educator Bill Nye posted two TikToks literally begging you to wear a mask.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 8:50 PM
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Bill Nye the Science Guy took to TikTok to demonstrate why the general public should wear a mask.

"Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you are out in public?" Nye asks in his social video.

"Masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into your respiratory system... Blocking the movement of air is an old trick."

Nye then uses a candle to show how much air and other respiratory particles escape his mouth when it is covered by a variety of fabrics.

He starts with a plain ordinary scarf to demonstrate how it is used to block the wind from his neck, but when he covers his mouth with it, the scarf is not as effective. The candle gets blown out.

Next, he uses a homemade two-layer cotton mask that has a pipe cleaner in the top to conform it to his nose. The candle moves, but remains lit, showing that even a DIY sewing project can keep air and respiratory particles from escaping.

In a second video, he continues his experiment with an N-95 mask, and the candle remains unaffected.

"The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask to protect ME from YOU!" He exclaims towards the end of the video.

"This is literally a matter of life or death."

Nye's videos have been viewed over seven million times since he posted them on Wednesday, and they were even shared by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter.

Face coverings are required in a handful of states and a certain number of cities as well. Though the use of masks has been somewhat controversial over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent study found that the use of masks and face coverings has been the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of coronavirus.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39589

Reported Deaths: 1523
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12703789
Ramsey5013230
Dakota247993
Stearns242919
Anoka2293110
Nobles16726
Olmsted116817
Washington116340
Mower9652
Rice8598
Scott7834
Clay59538
Kandiyohi5821
Blue Earth5102
Wright4925
Carver4171
Todd4022
Lyon3272
Sherburne3275
Freeborn2980
Watonwan2400
Steele2391
Benton2213
St. Louis19816
Nicollet17612
Martin1715
Cottonwood1370
Goodhue1328
Winona13115
Le Sueur1101
Pine1100
Crow Wing10912
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod940
Dodge920
Carlton880
Unassigned8738
Polk842
Chippewa791
Isanti760
Waseca710
Douglas660
Murray660
Itasca6512
Pipestone632
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley552
Pennington520
Brown372
Renville362
Beltrami350
Wabasha350
Mille Lacs342
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston280
Swift231
Norman210
Wilkin213
Redwood200
Cass192
Big Stone170
Grant170
Koochiching171
Roseau170
Aitkin150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln110
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32533

Reported Deaths: 735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6827181
Woodbury326444
Black Hawk235558
Buena Vista172411
Johnson13638
Linn132382
Dallas129829
Marshall106319
Scott88310
Story8194
Dubuque77122
Pottawattamie75812
Wapello71231
Crawford6793
Muscatine67544
Sioux4880
Tama47329
Wright3881
Louisa36313
Jasper32917
Plymouth3275
Warren2971
Dickinson2823
Webster2524
Washington2479
Cerro Gordo2011
Hamilton1921
Boone1571
Clay1421
Allamakee1354
Clarke1343
Mahaska11817
Shelby1170
Clinton1151
Poweshiek1078
Carroll1041
Pocahontas1011
Bremer987
Franklin980
Des Moines942
Emmet910
Henry883
Cedar851
Hardin830
Taylor810
Cherokee791
Monona770
Floyd742
Marion740
Benton691
Guthrie694
Jones650
Osceola640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Iowa611
Buchanan601
Butler602
Humboldt571
Calhoun552
Hancock541
Harrison540
Lee542
Delaware531
Fayette520
Monroe517
Madison492
Lyon470
Clayton463
Mills430
Winneshiek430
Davis421
Palo Alto420
Mitchell410
Grundy400
Howard370
Jackson370
Kossuth370
Union360
Lucas314
Winnebago300
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Van Buren210
Keokuk201
Page200
Unassigned200
Worth200
Adair170
Audubon161
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
