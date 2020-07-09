Clear

Unemployment claims are falling. But 1.3 million still applied for assistance last week

Weekly jobless claims have been falling for more than three months since their peak in March, but another 1.3 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment aid last week. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Tami Luhby, CNN

Millions of American jobs have come back since the great lockdown in March and April, but millions of workers still need government benefits to make ends meet.

Another 1.3 million people filed first-time claims for unemployment aid on a seasonally-adjusted basis last week, according to the Department of Labor. That's down 99,000 claims from the prior week's revised level.

But the story doesn't look quite so good without the seasonal adjustment. These adjustments are used to smooth out the data in normal times. But during the pandemic, they tend to accomplish the opposite. On an unadjusted basis, 1.4 million people filed first-time claims, a decrease of some 32,000 people from the week before.

In addition to those filing for traditional benefits, just over 1 million people in 49 states claimed first-time pandemic unemployment assistance last week, about 42,000 more than the week before.

The program, created by Congress in late March to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, temporarily provides benefits to workers who typically aren't eligible for payments, including freelancers, independent contractors, the self-employed and certain people affected by the coronavirus.

Weekly jobless claims have been falling for more than three months since their peak in the last week of March. That's a good sign, because it means fewer people are finding themselves newly in need for benefits. But the claims remain stubbornly high and aren't trending downward as quickly as economists would like.

Weekly claims were never in the ballpark of one million before the pandemic.

Continued claims, which count workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 18.1 million. Meanwhile, nearly 14.4 million people claimed continued pandemic benefits across 47 states. That's up just over 1.5 million from the prior week. The pandemic program is set to expire at the end of the year.

Economists have shifted their focus to continued claims earlier this summer, saying it's a better indicator of how many people are returning to work versus staying on benefits. But again the number is trending down slowly, and that doesn't bode well for the economic recovery.

On top of that, many states have paused their economic reopening schedules following a rise in Covid-19 infections. That might keep people at home for longer, when they would have otherwise returned to work in later reopening phases.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest CFO survey found that the average surveyed business didn't expect to get back to its pre-pandemic employment level until the end of 2021.

Tallying up all workers filing claims under traditional and pandemic unemployment porgrams, as well as the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program, nearly 33 million Americans claimed jobless benefits. This also includes nearly 360,000 people in the short-time compensation/workshare program, which is designed to avoid layoffs by allowing employers to reduce workers' hours and permit employees to claim partial unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers created pandemic compensation program -- which had more than 850,000 filers -- to provide those who have exhausted their benefits with an additional 13 weeks of payments. It also expires at the end of 2020.

Paying for a jobless crisis

Meanwhile, a growing number of states' unemployment trust funds have run dry, forcing them to borrow from the federal government to pay their share of weekly benefits, which typically last 26 weeks.

Eight states have now tapped the Treasury Department for loans, totaling nearly $10 billion over the last few months. California and New York have the largest balances at nearly $3.8 billion and $3.7 billion respectively, as of July 7.

These two states -- as well as Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia -- have borrowed a total of nearly $3 billion just in the first week of July.

Altogether, 12 states have been authorized to borrow up to $17.5 billion this month, but Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii and Minnesota have yet to ask for funds.

Thirteen states have asked permission to borrow $45 billion between June and August to pay benefits, as of mid-June, according to the Department of Labor. Several already increased the requested authorization for July.

It's not uncommon for states to turn to the federal government for help paying claims during economic downturns. The jobless are guaranteed to receive their benefits regardless of whether states have the funds on hand to pay.

While states are responsible for their weekly benefit, the federal government is picking up the tab for the temporary enhancement to the unemployment program that Congress passed in late March. The historic expansion includes a $600 weekly boost to payments, which ends later this month unless lawmakers extend it, as well as a 13-week extension of benefits and a broadening of the program to cover freelancers, independent contractors, the self-employed and certain people affected by coronavirus, both of which run out at the end of the year.

In addition, the swift spike in unemployment rates has triggered the extended benefit program in all states except South Dakota. This provides the jobless with an additional 13 weeks or 20 weeks of payments, depending on where they live. This extension takes effect after state benefits and the federal extension run out.

Typically, states and the federal government split the cost, but the federal government will cover the full amount through the end of 2020, under a coronavirus relief package Congress passed in mid-March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39589

Reported Deaths: 1523
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12703789
Ramsey5013230
Dakota247993
Stearns242919
Anoka2293110
Nobles16726
Olmsted116817
Washington116340
Mower9652
Rice8598
Scott7834
Clay59538
Kandiyohi5821
Blue Earth5102
Wright4925
Carver4171
Todd4022
Lyon3272
Sherburne3275
Freeborn2980
Watonwan2400
Steele2391
Benton2213
St. Louis19816
Nicollet17612
Martin1715
Cottonwood1370
Goodhue1328
Winona13115
Le Sueur1101
Pine1100
Crow Wing10912
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod940
Dodge920
Carlton880
Unassigned8738
Polk842
Chippewa791
Isanti760
Waseca710
Douglas660
Murray660
Itasca6512
Pipestone632
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley552
Pennington520
Brown372
Renville362
Beltrami350
Wabasha350
Mille Lacs342
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston280
Swift231
Norman210
Wilkin213
Redwood200
Cass192
Big Stone170
Grant170
Koochiching171
Roseau170
Aitkin150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln110
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32533

Reported Deaths: 735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6827181
Woodbury326444
Black Hawk235558
Buena Vista172411
Johnson13638
Linn132382
Dallas129829
Marshall106319
Scott88310
Story8194
Dubuque77122
Pottawattamie75812
Wapello71231
Crawford6793
Muscatine67544
Sioux4880
Tama47329
Wright3881
Louisa36313
Jasper32917
Plymouth3275
Warren2971
Dickinson2823
Webster2524
Washington2479
Cerro Gordo2011
Hamilton1921
Boone1571
Clay1421
Allamakee1354
Clarke1343
Mahaska11817
Shelby1170
Clinton1151
Poweshiek1078
Carroll1041
Pocahontas1011
Bremer987
Franklin980
Des Moines942
Emmet910
Henry883
Cedar851
Hardin830
Taylor810
Cherokee791
Monona770
Floyd742
Marion740
Benton691
Guthrie694
Jones650
Osceola640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Iowa611
Buchanan601
Butler602
Humboldt571
Calhoun552
Hancock541
Harrison540
Lee542
Delaware531
Fayette520
Monroe517
Madison492
Lyon470
Clayton463
Mills430
Winneshiek430
Davis421
Palo Alto420
Mitchell410
Grundy400
Howard370
Jackson370
Kossuth370
Union360
Lucas314
Winnebago300
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Van Buren210
Keokuk201
Page200
Unassigned200
Worth200
Adair170
Audubon161
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat Advisory in effect until 7pm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Main 6:30 Weather 7/9

Image

Rochester fair food stands thriving

Image

Communicating with the deaf community during the Pandemic

Image

Reopening NIACC Safely

Image

Social Justice Program Gets Underway

Image

Group gathers to pray for racial justice

Image

Prep athletes eager to get back into the weight room

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 7/8

Image

Bishop writes to ask for clemency for Dustin Honken

Image

Catch a ride to stay cool

Community Events