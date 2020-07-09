Not Available
CNN International Correspondent David Culver examines how in China and other Asian countries masks, despite being legally mandated, are widely viewed as a social responsibility, whereas in the US masks are becoming increasingly politicized.
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 1:00 AM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...