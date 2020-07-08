Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Holocaust survivor invites DeSean Jackson to tour Auschwitz after the NFL star's anti-Semitic posts

CNN's Brian Todd reports on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson's apology after he posted quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler and a picture of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Instagram.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor has invited NFL star DeSean Jackson to visit Auschwitz, where an estimated 1.1 million people were killed. The invitation comes after the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver shared a series of anti-Semitic Instagram posts, including a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson apologized this week after sharing a passage that Snopes.com reports is often used by those who argue Hitler was not racist -- and other posts that referenced a Jewish plan to "extort America" and achieve "world domination," according to screenshots obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications.

Edward Mosberg, the nonagenarian Holocaust survivor whose late wife survived her imprisonment at Auschwitz, called Jackson's posts quoting Hitler "heartbreaking and so deeply wrong" in an open letter.

"I would like to invite you to join me at the sites of these German Nazi death camps to understand what evil truly is and why sharing quotes of the man behind this evil is so offensive to us all," Mosberg wrote.

Mosberg is chairman of From the Depths, an organization created by descendants of Holocaust survivors to preserve memories of the Holocaust. The organization has hosted athletes like Ray Allen, a retired NBA star who was appointed to the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

Jackson hasn't responded to Mosberg's invitation, and CNN has reached out to his management team for comment.

However, Jackson has accepted an invitation from the chairman of the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza, David Adelman.

Jackson will tour the Philadelphia plaza and attend an education session, Adelman wrote on Twitter, after a FaceTime call with Jackson and Michael Rubin, executive chairman of sports merchandise company Fanatics.

"People make mistakes sometimes," Rubin tweeted. "What (sic) matters is that you learn and grow from it and find away (sic) to turn it into a positive! I know DeSean Jackson - he is NOT anti-Semitic and will now make a difference on these issues."

In his apology post, Jackson said he will "fully educate" himself and work with local and national organizations to "be more informed and make a difference in our community."

He said he did not intend to hurt Jewish Americans with his Instagram posts.

Former NBA player defends Jackson

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, no relation, said Tuesday that DeSean Jackson was "speaking the truth."

"So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson's comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he's speaking the truth. Right? He's speaking the truth. You know he don't hate nobody, but he's speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others," he said in a now-deleted Instagram video.

He later posted a note to Instagram, writing "Your races pain doesn't hurt more than the next races pain. Don't act like your hardships or more devastating then ours. And u wonder why we fighting for equality. Common sense ain't common. Truth Hurts. Never waste time explaining to people who never supported u anyway. Free Game."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39133

Reported Deaths: 1514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12597787
Ramsey4963229
Dakota242192
Stearns241419
Anoka2266109
Nobles16726
Olmsted114715
Washington113740
Mower9602
Rice8488
Scott7624
Clay59138
Kandiyohi5781
Blue Earth4942
Wright4835
Todd4012
Carver3951
Lyon3272
Sherburne3255
Freeborn2970
Watonwan2380
Steele2371
Benton2203
St. Louis19615
Nicollet17312
Martin1715
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12915
Crow Wing10812
Le Sueur1081
Pine1070
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod920
Dodge880
Carlton870
Unassigned8537
Polk822
Chippewa791
Isanti750
Waseca710
Douglas650
Murray650
Itasca6412
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Pipestone592
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington520
Renville362
Beltrami340
Brown342
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston270
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood190
Koochiching181
Grant170
Roseau170
Cass162
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln100
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32064

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6739181
Woodbury326044
Black Hawk232358
Buena Vista171911
Johnson13408
Linn130482
Dallas129129
Marshall106019
Scott84510
Story8063
Pottawattamie74512
Dubuque74222
Wapello70830
Crawford6783
Muscatine64944
Sioux4810
Tama46829
Wright3851
Louisa36313
Jasper32517
Plymouth3245
Warren2911
Dickinson2663
Webster2484
Washington2459
Cerro Gordo1901
Hamilton1891
Boone1501
Clay1370
Allamakee1334
Clarke1333
Mahaska11717
Shelby1170
Clinton1131
Poweshiek1078
Carroll991
Pocahontas981
Bremer957
Franklin950
Des Moines912
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar851
Hardin810
Taylor800
Monona770
Cherokee761
Floyd732
Marion710
Benton681
Guthrie684
Jones640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Osceola620
Buchanan601
Butler592
Hancock551
Humboldt551
Calhoun542
Harrison540
Lee542
Iowa530
Delaware511
Monroe517
Fayette500
Madison482
Lyon450
Clayton443
Davis411
Mitchell410
Palo Alto410
Grundy400
Mills390
Winneshiek390
Kossuth360
Howard340
Jackson340
Union340
Lucas314
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Winnebago290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Page200
Worth200
Adair160
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Heat Advisory in effect until 7pm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 7/8

Image

Bishop writes to ask for clemency for Dustin Honken

Image

Catch a ride to stay cool

Image

Free masks in Rochester

Image

Boys & Girls Club back open

Image

Rochester Elementary School releases plans

Image

Working in the heat

Image

Potential job cuts for Austin city employees

Image

Free memory screenings being offered during pandemic

Image

1K Mile March: Alabama to Minneapolis

Community Events