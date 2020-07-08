Clear
Here's exactly how detached from reality Donald Trump is on the coronavirus

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci have disagreed publicly during key moments in the coronavirus pandemic response.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Tuesday, two men spoke publicly about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

One was President Donald Trump. The other was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. And the pictures they painted of the virus -- and how the country is dealing with it -- were wildly at odds.

Thanks to CNN's Ryan Struyk, we can compare what they said -- side by side. (Trump was speaking at an event focused on reopening schools in the fall. Fauci participated in a livestream press conference with Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.)

On the pandemic

Trump: "Well, I think we are in a good place."

Fauci: "We're facing a serious problem now."

On coronavirus testing

Trump: "We're almost up to 40 million in testing, which is unheard of."

Fauci: "This is the thing that is a little bit concerning: You say, well, we now have 37 million tests ... There are still lapses there where the dots are not being connected."

On the mortality rate

Trump: "If you look at the chart of deaths, deaths are way down."

Fauci: "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death."

Pretty different right?

So, who should we believe? The doctor widely recognized as the leading expert in infectious diseases who has been in this role since the 1980s and worked for six presidents, both Republicans and Democrats? Or the President who has made a career of hyperbole, exaggerations and untruth -- both in and out of office?

Tough call! Let's go to some facts!

Fact #1: The US reported 60,021 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest single-day total since the virus began in America.

Fact #2: Since June 12, there has been a 37% increase in testing for the coronavirus. There has been a 152% increase in cases of coronavirus.

Fact #3: A slew of research suggests that even if you don't die from Covid-19, the virus can have long-lasting -- and perhaps permanent -- impacts on your health.

Trump, faced with these facts, opted to attack Fauci's judgment.

"I disagree with him," Trump told Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren on Tuesday. "Dr. Fauci said don't wear masks and now he says wear them. And he said numerous things. Don't close off China. Don't ban China. I did it anyway. I didn't listen to my experts and I banned China. We would have been in much worse shape."

Uh huh.

Look, this shouldn't be a close contest. Fauci has science and facts on his side -- not to mention the fact that he has no obvious underlying agenda to cast the pandemic as worse than it actually is. Trump, on the other hand, is neither a doctor nor an infectious disease expert and has massive political motivation to suggest that this is all getting better -- and fast. (Trump's poll numbers have tumbled badly nationally and in swing states as the public has soured on how he and his administration have dealt with the pandemic.)

That we as a country can't agree that, on this matter at least, Fauci is clearly the voice we should be listening to speaks to how far down the partisan rabbit hole we are. And how the politicization of the virus -- from its severity to the best treatments for it to whether or not to wear a mask -- has cost lives, and will cost more.

A pandemic doesn't care whether you are a Democrat or a Republican. Or a Trump supporter. Or whether you live in Arizona or New York City. The only way we can effectively deal with it then is to have a clear-eyed view of facts and science -- and stick to them.

Which means listening to Fauci more and Trump much, much less.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39133

Reported Deaths: 1514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12597787
Ramsey4963229
Dakota242192
Stearns241419
Anoka2266109
Nobles16726
Olmsted114715
Washington113740
Mower9602
Rice8488
Scott7624
Clay59138
Kandiyohi5781
Blue Earth4942
Wright4835
Todd4012
Carver3951
Lyon3272
Sherburne3255
Freeborn2970
Watonwan2380
Steele2371
Benton2203
St. Louis19615
Nicollet17312
Martin1715
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12915
Crow Wing10812
Le Sueur1081
Pine1070
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod920
Dodge880
Carlton870
Unassigned8537
Polk822
Chippewa791
Isanti750
Waseca710
Douglas650
Murray650
Itasca6412
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Pipestone592
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington520
Renville362
Beltrami340
Brown342
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston270
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood190
Koochiching181
Grant170
Roseau170
Cass162
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln100
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32064

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6739181
Woodbury326044
Black Hawk232358
Buena Vista171911
Johnson13408
Linn130482
Dallas129129
Marshall106019
Scott84510
Story8063
Pottawattamie74512
Dubuque74222
Wapello70830
Crawford6783
Muscatine64944
Sioux4810
Tama46829
Wright3851
Louisa36313
Jasper32517
Plymouth3245
Warren2911
Dickinson2663
Webster2484
Washington2459
Cerro Gordo1901
Hamilton1891
Boone1501
Clay1370
Allamakee1334
Clarke1333
Mahaska11717
Shelby1170
Clinton1131
Poweshiek1078
Carroll991
Pocahontas981
Bremer957
Franklin950
Des Moines912
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar851
Hardin810
Taylor800
Monona770
Cherokee761
Floyd732
Marion710
Benton681
Guthrie684
Jones640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Osceola620
Buchanan601
Butler592
Hancock551
Humboldt551
Calhoun542
Harrison540
Lee542
Iowa530
Delaware511
Monroe517
Fayette500
Madison482
Lyon450
Clayton443
Davis411
Mitchell410
Palo Alto410
Grundy400
Mills390
Winneshiek390
Kossuth360
Howard340
Jackson340
Union340
Lucas314
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Winnebago290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Page200
Worth200
Adair160
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
