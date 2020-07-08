Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florida teachers say the state's decision to reopen schools could be deadly

Educator and president of the National Education Association, Lily Eskelsen García, reacts to President Trump's remarks about reopening schools this fall.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Florida has announced that it will require schools to reopen for in-person classes next month. The order came down as the state smashes daily records for new coronavirus cases and some hospitals report maxing out capacity.

Worried teachers and staff say going back to school just doesn't make sense.

"We've been given no guidance. We've been given no regulations that make sense to reopen our schools, and in the middle of a pandemic, we're being told we have to reopen schools come hell or high water," Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association told CNN Tuesday night.

Florida has become a new hot spot for the virus, with more than 200,000 cases -- the fourth highest in the nation. Yet, the state's Department of Education said Monday that all "brick and mortar schools" will be required to open "at least five days per week for all students" in August.

At least one superintendent has said he will let "local conditions at the time" dictate whether schools open.

"I will not reopen our school system August 24 if the conditions are what they are today," Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools said Tuesday. "Our reopening plan contemplates a phase two reality. We are still in phase one, a phase one that has degraded over the past few weeks."

The state's decision fits with President Donald Trump's wish to reopen schools come fall. On Tuesday, Trump said he was pressuring governors to reopen schools in a push to get the country to reopen as well. At least 35 states are currently reporting an upward trend of new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

At least six associations representing teachers and parents -- including the National Parent Teacher Association and the American Federation of Teachers -- have criticized the President's push to reopen schools. They say guidance on how to do so from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government conflicts.

"Public school educators, students and parents must have a voice in critical conversations and decisions on reopening schools," the statement reads. "The president should not be brazenly making these decisions."

Teachers are asking where to find living wills

"This is about life and death," Ingram said. He said while many teachers are in their 30s and 40s, that doesn't mean they wouldn't be taking a risk by stepping into a classroom.

"What if you have a healthy teacher in school taking care of elderly parents? What if you have a teacher in school that has a sick child at home? And what if you have a pregnant teacher, somebody with some underlying issues?"

"We're not answering those questions."

One of the teachers that will soon have to go back is Tracy Merlin, who teaches elementary school students and says it's nearly impossible for instructors to guarantee their students' safety under the current circumstances.

"When I started teaching, we were worried about kids passing notes in school. We were worried about kids chewing gum. Now we're dealing with pandemics walking into our classroom and shooters," she said. "This is a very harsh reality for teachers across the country."

But it's also impossible to guarantee teachers will be safe.

"This morning, when I was l looking on social media, teachers were posting, 'Where can I get a living will?' Not what are we going to do for science this year or social studies. 'Who is a person that I can reach out to for living will?'" Merlin said. "That is completely unacceptable."

'My classroom was a germ factory'

The debate around reopening schools has quickly reemerged as states that reopened weeks ago began seeing a new surge of cases after what some saw as hopeful dips. With the virus now out of control and spreading, educators across the US are protesting decisions to return to business as usual.

But other groups have offered forceful arguments in favor of returning children to their school desks.

"The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020," the American Academy of Pediatrics, representing pediatricians nationwide, wrote recently.

"Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation," the group said.

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association, knows all too well what the negative impacts of returning to the classroom could be.

"Those pediatricians that said we have to consider the mental health of the children, of course we do. But they didn't say at the expense of their physical health," she told CNN.

Garcia said she previously taught nearly 40 middle schoolers in a "tiny little classroom with one window."

"That was not healthy before the pandemic," she said. "My classroom was a germ factory. I knew that I was going to catch someone's cold every year. This is different. This is a virus that kills people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39133

Reported Deaths: 1514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12597787
Ramsey4963229
Dakota242192
Stearns241419
Anoka2266109
Nobles16726
Olmsted114715
Washington113740
Mower9602
Rice8488
Scott7624
Clay59138
Kandiyohi5781
Blue Earth4942
Wright4835
Todd4012
Carver3951
Lyon3272
Sherburne3255
Freeborn2970
Watonwan2380
Steele2371
Benton2203
St. Louis19615
Nicollet17312
Martin1715
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12915
Crow Wing10812
Le Sueur1081
Pine1070
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod920
Dodge880
Carlton870
Unassigned8537
Polk822
Chippewa791
Isanti750
Waseca710
Douglas650
Murray650
Itasca6412
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Pipestone592
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington520
Renville362
Beltrami340
Brown342
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston270
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood190
Koochiching181
Grant170
Roseau170
Cass162
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln100
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32064

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6739181
Woodbury326044
Black Hawk232358
Buena Vista171911
Johnson13408
Linn130482
Dallas129129
Marshall106019
Scott84510
Story8063
Pottawattamie74512
Dubuque74222
Wapello70830
Crawford6783
Muscatine64944
Sioux4810
Tama46829
Wright3851
Louisa36313
Jasper32517
Plymouth3245
Warren2911
Dickinson2663
Webster2484
Washington2459
Cerro Gordo1901
Hamilton1891
Boone1501
Clay1370
Allamakee1334
Clarke1333
Mahaska11717
Shelby1170
Clinton1131
Poweshiek1078
Carroll991
Pocahontas981
Bremer957
Franklin950
Des Moines912
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar851
Hardin810
Taylor800
Monona770
Cherokee761
Floyd732
Marion710
Benton681
Guthrie684
Jones640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Osceola620
Buchanan601
Butler592
Hancock551
Humboldt551
Calhoun542
Harrison540
Lee542
Iowa530
Delaware511
Monroe517
Fayette500
Madison482
Lyon450
Clayton443
Davis411
Mitchell410
Palo Alto410
Grundy400
Mills390
Winneshiek390
Kossuth360
Howard340
Jackson340
Union340
Lucas314
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Winnebago290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Page200
Worth200
Adair160
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Some relief in sight, after more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo, JM celebrate baseball seniors

Image

Oversight Commission Recommends RPD Policy Changes

Image

Blackout Tuesday

Image

A restaurant in Osage will now only offer carry-out options

Image

Olmsted Co. Public Health Director on Upcoming School Year

Image

ICE to send foreign students home if they study online

Image

Citywide mask mandate takes effect Wednesday in the Med City

Image

Masks not reccomended while exercising

Image

Prioritizing Childcare Funding

Image

Mask Mandate enforcement

Community Events