Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Following controversial national security law, TikTok is leaving Hong Kong

TikTok is leaving Hong Kong, joining other big tech firms in expressing concern about operating in the Asian financial hub after China imposed a controversial national security law there. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Sherisse Pham, CNN Business

TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong, joining other big tech firms in expressing concern about operating in the Asian financial hub after China imposed a controversial national security law there.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business. The news was first reported by Reuters.

It is unclear when TikTok — which is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance — will exit Hong Kong, and what that will mean for the app's users in the city. TikTok did not provide further details.

TikTok's decision to leave Hong Kong comes as the app tries to distance itself from China and its parent company, and as the US administration openly discusses banning it. ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it planned to make its Chinese version of the app — Douyin — available to Hong Kong users.

TikTok's hiring of Disney veteran Kevin Mayer in May was widely seen as a move — at least in part — to win over Washington.

But on Monday night, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States is "looking at" banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps. People should only download TikTok "if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders ... here in the US," TikTok said in a statement, adding that the app promotes "a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

TikTok has previously said that its data centers are located entirely outside of China, and that none of that data is subject to Chinese law.

The announcement about Hong Kong also comes after US tech companies Facebook, Twitter and Google said they would stop processing Hong Kong government requests for user data while they carry out an assessment of the new law.

Imposed last week by Beijing, the law criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers. It marks a sweeping change that critics say is an attack on freedoms of speech and the press that have long existed in Hong Kong, but are prohibited in mainland China.

The vaguely defined rules broaden the power of officials to investigate, prosecute and punish both foreign nationals and citizens for a range of offenses, such as "inciting hatred" among Hong Kong residents towards mainland China.

New investigative powers also allow police to demand that publishing platforms and internet service providers remove information that undermines national security, according to a government statement published on Monday.

If the publisher fails to cooperate immediately, police could "seize the relevant electronic device and take any action for removing that information as soon as practicable," the statement said.

The law is a major shift for Hong Kong, which has been run under the "one country, two systems" principle since Britain formally handed authority of the territory back to China in 1997. The internet is not censored in Hong Kong and residents are able to access social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp and Google, which have been long banned on the mainland.

Hong Kong has been a relatively small market for TikTok, according to a company spokesperson, who added that the does not share specific numbers about its user base.

In the United States and other western countries, though, the app has exploded in popularity since it launched in 2016, becoming the first Chinese social media platform to gain traction with users outside of its home country. It was downloaded 315 million times in the first three months of this year, more quarterly downloads than any other app in history, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.

The app has also recently hit a roadblock in one of its most important markets.

India last week banned TikTok and other Chinese apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity." The ban follows broader, escalating tensions between the two countries following a border clash between the two countries last month that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

India has been the biggest driver of new TikTok downloads, generating close to 660 million installs since its launch in 2017, according Sensor Tower.

— Eric Cheung, Brian Rokus and Hadas Gold contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38569

Reported Deaths: 1511
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12456787
Ramsey4911228
Dakota238291
Stearns237119
Anoka2241109
Nobles16696
Olmsted112915
Washington111440
Mower9522
Rice8447
Scott7344
Clay58738
Kandiyohi5731
Blue Earth4792
Wright4755
Todd4012
Carver3811
Sherburne3175
Lyon3162
Freeborn2920
Watonwan2340
Steele2311
Benton2173
St. Louis18015
Martin1695
Nicollet16912
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12515
Crow Wing10612
Pine1050
Le Sueur1031
Chisago1001
Otter Tail951
McLeod920
Carlton870
Dodge870
Polk822
Chippewa791
Unassigned7837
Isanti730
Waseca680
Douglas650
Itasca6412
Murray640
Meeker611
Morrison591
Becker560
Faribault560
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pipestone522
Pennington510
Renville352
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Brown312
Rock310
Beltrami300
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston260
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood180
Cass162
Roseau160
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Koochiching151
Wadena150
Kanabec141
Grant120
Marshall120
Lincoln100
Pope100
Mahnomen91
Clearwater80
Hubbard70
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31670

Reported Deaths: 722
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6638179
Woodbury325244
Black Hawk230158
Buena Vista171411
Johnson13148
Linn129482
Dallas128029
Marshall104919
Scott81510
Story7793
Pottawattamie73612
Wapello70830
Dubuque70222
Crawford6772
Muscatine64344
Sioux4770
Tama46529
Wright3861
Louisa36213
Jasper32517
Plymouth3225
Warren2901
Dickinson2663
Washington2439
Webster2292
Hamilton1891
Cerro Gordo1821
Boone1481
Clay1340
Clarke1322
Allamakee1314
Mahaska11617
Shelby1140
Clinton1121
Poweshiek1068
Carroll991
Pocahontas971
Bremer946
Des Moines922
Franklin900
Emmet880
Henry863
Cedar841
Taylor790
Hardin770
Monona770
Cherokee751
Floyd732
Marion700
Benton691
Guthrie664
Jefferson640
Sac640
Osceola620
Jones610
Butler572
Buchanan551
Humboldt551
Hancock540
Harrison540
Lee542
Calhoun532
Iowa530
Delaware511
Fayette510
Monroe516
Madison482
Clayton443
Lyon440
Davis411
Palo Alto410
Mitchell390
Winneshiek390
Grundy380
Mills370
Kossuth350
Howard340
Jackson320
Lucas314
Greene300
Chickasaw290
Union290
Winnebago290
Ida240
Cass230
Van Buren220
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Page210
Worth200
Unassigned170
Adair160
Audubon161
Ringgold160
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont70
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot, sticky, and stormy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester businesses close out of precaution

Image

How did businesses do on the 4th of July with tourism

Image

Stewartville's Will Tschetter commits to Michigan

Image

Covid-19 concerns, Rochester Boys and Girls Club temporarily closes

Image

Looking at the Role of School Resource Officers

Image

Seans 4pm Weather 7/6

Image

Treasury Department unveils relief loans

Image

Mandatory Mask Mandate for Rochester

Image

Approving Cares Act Funding

Image

Mountain Bike Trail System Being Developed

Community Events