Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Why should I bleach the color of my skin to be deemed beautiful?' Cricket star's anger over racist Indian nickname

West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy tells CNN about his finding out his teammates were calling him a derogatory racial term in the Indian Premier League and what cricket can do to improve racial justice.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Aleks Klosok, CNN Video produced by Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

The word brought back painful and uncomfortable memories.

While watching a show on Netflix released shortly after the killing of George Floyd -- a 46-year-old Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes -- West Indian cricketer Daren Sammy heard comedian Hasan Minhaj describe the term "kalu," a word that is used as a racial slur in the Indian subcontinent.

Sammy says his mind immediately went back to when he played in the Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014 -- and in particular, when the nickname "kalu" was used to describe him and the Sri Lankan player Thisara Perera.

Perera declined to comment when offered the opportunity.

The nickname became so commonplace that Sammy says he even used it to describe himself.

In those years with the Sunrisers, Sammy and his teammates reached the IPL playoffs. He says one of the main reasons for their success was the "unity and the camaraderie and the way we fought for each other."

Fast forward to 2020 and all-rounder Sammy -- a former captain of the West Indian team -- experienced a range of emotions, as he began to realize how "kalu" is actually used.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Sammy called on former teammates who used the nickname to reach out for a conversation about the word.

He says he's since had one former teammate say he was "operating from a position of brotherly love." However, Sammy believes the term is not appropriate and should no longer be used.

READ: Finding acceptance among the world's first gay cricket team

'Right is right'

Sammy's realization came just a few days after Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, US on May 25 and during the protests that followed shortly after.

"It came at a point in time where racism and social injustice and systemic racism was at the forefront of everybody's mind," Sammy said.

But Sammy's social media accounts show a number of people defending the nickname -- and even calling him it. Their argument is that the word isn't racist and is just a nickname.

However, Sammy says the ongoing usage shows there is still a huge "part of the (South Asian) culture that really needs educating."

"As someone who leads, you have to have the difficult conversations and I'm not afraid to have it. It doesn't matter," he says. "Right is right. There's no wrong time to do the right thing.

"That's part of the educating and talking about those subjects that will help bring awareness out there into that culture."

Parvez Rasool, one of Sammy's Sunrisers teammates in 2014, said that it is "unfortunate" if the term was used against Sammy.

"If someone has used such words against Sammy, it's unfortunate," he told CNN. "I was a part of the team, I thoroughly enjoyed playing under his captaincy. He is a very jolly man.

"This conversation never happened in front of me. But, if someone has used derogatory words against Sammy it is extremely unfortunate."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which regulates the IPL, didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

READ: US President Donald Trump's pronunciation of names of Indian cricket greats lights up social media

'I believe I'm beautiful'

Although officially abolished in 1950, Indian society is still largely categorized by caste.

The caste system categorizes Hindus at birth -- defining their place in society, what jobs they can do and who they can marry. Those at the bottom of the system are called "untouchables."

And in Indian popular culture, people from lower castes are often depicted as having darker skin. Sammy believes this crossover between caste and colorism explains some of the prejudice he sees in India, "where the powerful really suffocate the less fortunate," he said.

"To me, that symbol of the cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck, that's what it showed to me. It was like a man in power suffocating somebody who can't help themselves."

The police killing of Floyd led Sammy to re-examine the time he spent in India and that period of reflection also made him ponder India's long history with skin-lightening products.

Some Bollywood stars have been criticized for promoting "fairness" creams.

Last month, Hindustan Unilever announced it would "stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name" of its "Fair & Lovely" skincare brand. The company also acknowledged it had previously played up "the benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening" while marketing its products.

"Any place that keeps promoting the fairer you are, the more beautiful you look, then you have to understand something is wrong with that system," Sammy said.

"What about the people that look like me? Aren't they beautiful? Because I believe I'm beautiful. But why should I bleach or lighten the color of my skin to be deemed beautiful? It's wrong. And it's a difficult subject but it's one that must be taught."

Sammy, who has played 38 Test matches for the West Indies, said cricket's international governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), must also take responsibility for educating players and fans about racism.

"The ICC tries to protect the game, well they do. Every cricketer coming into international cricket or playing the league, the first thing they do (is) have an anti-doping and anti-corruption seminar," he said.

"You are educated. They have campaigns going all across the cricket world educating you about those things. I think the same emphasis should be placed towards anti-racism, learning about other cultures.

"If you understand my story, if you know where I come from, what drives me to play cricket, then you'd understand how to describe me, you will understand why I do the things I do. So when you feel like telling me something about the color of my skin, you would know, you would be educated as you know what, I've come a long way."

The ICC didn't respond to CNN's request for comment.

READ: England cricket great Anderson 'desperate to get out there and play' despite nerves surrounding coronavirus

'Equal opportunities'

Like other sports, representation is another problem the game faces.

Very few teams across the world have Black, Asian, and minority ethnic head coaches, which is something that needs to be rectified if the sport is going to move on, according to Sammy.

"How many coaches of color do you see going around in cricket? Do you think you will ever see a coach of color being the head coach of England or also Australia or New Zealand?" Sammy said.

"How do you give equal opportunities to the people here in the Caribbean, when you don't actually give them the chance to see how good they are. Give us more opportunities to show you that we are good too."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"But you see, we embrace quote unquote, a white coach, in the West Indies, in South Africa, in Pakistan. Why is it so easy for us to embrace the entire world and it is so difficult for the world to embrace a few of us?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38136

Reported Deaths: 1508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12329786
Ramsey4855227
Stearns236119
Dakota233090
Anoka2200109
Nobles16686
Olmsted112415
Washington108240
Mower9512
Rice8427
Scott7154
Clay58738
Kandiyohi5731
Blue Earth4702
Wright4655
Todd4012
Carver3761
Lyon3122
Sherburne3125
Freeborn2920
Steele2311
Watonwan2240
Benton2153
St. Louis17815
Martin1685
Nicollet16612
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1308
Winona12415
Crow Wing10612
Pine1030
Le Sueur1001
Chisago981
Otter Tail931
McLeod910
Carlton870
Dodge860
Polk812
Chippewa791
Unassigned7737
Isanti720
Waseca680
Douglas640
Itasca6412
Murray630
Meeker611
Morrison591
Becker560
Faribault560
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington510
Pipestone442
Renville352
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Beltrami300
Brown302
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston250
Swift211
Norman200
Wilkin203
Redwood180
Roseau160
Aitkin150
Cass152
Koochiching151
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Marshall120
Grant110
Lincoln100
Pope100
Mahnomen81
Clearwater70
Hubbard60
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31430

Reported Deaths: 720
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6578179
Woodbury324144
Black Hawk228758
Buena Vista171211
Johnson12928
Dallas128129
Linn127782
Marshall104919
Scott79810
Story7753
Pottawattamie72611
Wapello70830
Dubuque69922
Crawford6782
Muscatine63844
Sioux4720
Tama46529
Wright3841
Louisa36113
Jasper32417
Plymouth3225
Warren2861
Dickinson2672
Washington2409
Webster2192
Hamilton1881
Cerro Gordo1781
Boone1481
Clay1340
Clarke1312
Allamakee1284
Mahaska11617
Clinton1131
Shelby1130
Poweshiek1058
Carroll981
Pocahontas961
Bremer946
Des Moines902
Franklin900
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar841
Taylor790
Monona760
Cherokee751
Floyd752
Hardin750
Marion700
Benton671
Guthrie664
Sac640
Jefferson630
Osceola610
Jones580
Butler552
Hancock540
Humboldt541
Lee542
Harrison530
Buchanan521
Delaware511
Iowa510
Monroe516
Fayette500
Calhoun492
Madison472
Clayton443
Lyon440
Palo Alto410
Davis401
Grundy380
Winneshiek380
Mills370
Mitchell370
Kossuth350
Howard340
Jackson320
Chickasaw310
Lucas314
Greene290
Union280
Winnebago280
Ida240
Cass220
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Appanoose203
Page200
Worth190
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Adair150
Ringgold150
Decatur110
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont70
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Hot, sticky, and stormy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House fire under investigation in Rochester

Image

Fireworks calls over holiday weekend

Image

Prepping for the postseason in Iowa

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 7/5

Image

Alternative baseball hopes to come to the Med City in 2021

Image

FOURTH OF JULY IN AUSTIN AND STEWARTVILLE

Image

Seans 6pm Weather 7/4

Image

Fans excited for Honkers return

Image

Honkers fall to St. Cloud in home opener

Image

Baseball returns to the Med City

Community Events