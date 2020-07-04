Clear

An 8-year-old was killed and three others hurt during shooting at Alabama mall

At least four people are injured after a shooting in the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama, according to Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2020 12:30 AM
By Hollie Silverman, CNN

An 8-year-old child was killed when shooting broke out Friday afternoon at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, authorities tweeted.

"Breaking: sadly, an eight year old child was killed earlier today at the Galleria. (We) will work tirelessly to bring the responsible individuals to justice. The investigation continues," the Hoover Police Department tweeted.

Earlier Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said four people were taken to the hospital, but he didn't have details about their conditions or their injuries.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots fired near the food court around 3:18 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Police don't know what led up to the incident or how many shooters are involved, Czeskleba said. Investigators are collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon," mall officials said on their Facebook page.

The mall was evacuated and the scene is secure, Czeskleba said. Mall officials said it will be closed Saturday.

