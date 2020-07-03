Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
CNN's Miguel Marquez goes inside a San Antonio, Texas, hospital that is becoming overwhelmed with patients as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 1:00 AM
