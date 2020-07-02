Clear

Florida marks coronavirus case record as July Fourth weekend approaches

CNN's Boris Sanchez reports on the United States setting a new record for most cases reported in one day.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Florida will enter July Fourth weekend after marking yet another record for new coronavirus cases, a staggering 10,109 new infections that bring the state's case total to 169,106.

The Sunshine State joined Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas in reporting a record number of new cases Wednesday, with the nation setting another record for new cases at 50,203. At least 23 states have paused reopening plans in the midst of the surge in infections.

Health officials urged caution as Americans embark on holiday weekend festivities but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not revert to stricter measures to curb the outbreak.

Florida has reported 3,617 deaths during the pandemic. Florida's gradual reopening started on May 4.

The current rise in cases represents actual new infections and is not attributable to more testing, Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Thursday.

"There is no question that the more testing you get, the more you will uncover -- but we do believe this is a real increase in cases," Giroir said to the House Select Committee on Coronavirus.

Giroir said California, Arizona, Texas and Florida accounted for about 50% of new cases and "they're very concerning to all in public health."

The Fourth of July weekend creates a "perfect storm" for a spike in cases, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center.

"The combination of travel, the combination of reopening -- perhaps in some cases, too early -- and the combination of people not necessarily following some of these preventive guidelines," he said.

DeSantis assured reporters this week that his state can deal with the uptick in cases and it's not necessary to shut shops and restaurants.

"We're not going back, closing things," he said. "I mean, people going to business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is just more social interactions and so that's natural."

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said this week restaurants in the county will close nightly at midnight. Gimenez said that not complying with the order is a second-degree misdemeanor and violators can be fined and spend up to 180 days in jail.

Additionally, all people in Miami-Dade will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announced Thursday that the police will issue fines to those who do not wear masks in public.

"That means we'll be closing businesses that do not comply with the orders," Colina told reporters.

Colina said officers will first issue a written warning to people not wearing masks in public spaces and then hand out fines.

The chief said people planning to protest and occupy a public right of way within the city need to apply for a permit at the special events office.

Beaches in parts of the state -- such as Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties -- will be closed during the holiday weekend.

But Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said beaches in his coastal resort city will remain open.

"I think as we take a step back and look at what the circumstances were that created the current peak, it was actually the opening of the bars, not the opening of the beach," he told CNN Friday.

"If you show up at the beach, you have children, it's packed, there's no place for you to go, I'd turn around and go home and have a barbecue," he added.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36716

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11892776
Ramsey4724218
Stearns228719
Dakota221889
Anoka2124107
Nobles16556
Olmsted105815
Washington102540
Mower9282
Rice8247
Scott6714
Clay57637
Kandiyohi5651
Wright4485
Blue Earth4222
Todd4002
Carver3481
Lyon3002
Sherburne2974
Freeborn2860
Steele2190
Benton2083
Watonwan2060
St. Louis16915
Martin1615
Nicollet14912
Cottonwood1340
Goodhue1248
Winona11915
Pine1030
Crow Wing10212
Chisago951
Otter Tail921
Le Sueur861
McLeod850
Carlton830
Dodge810
Polk812
Unassigned8137
Chippewa761
Itasca6512
Isanti640
Douglas610
Meeker581
Waseca580
Morrison571
Becker550
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray510
Pennington510
Sibley482
Mille Lacs342
Brown312
Wabasha310
Rock290
Yellow Medicine290
Beltrami280
Renville282
Fillmore270
Pipestone261
Houston240
Norman200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Redwood170
Wadena150
Aitkin140
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Koochiching141
Cass122
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln90
Roseau90
Grant80
Clearwater70
Mahnomen71
Lake60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 29429

Reported Deaths: 716
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6120178
Woodbury317744
Black Hawk213058
Buena Vista169711
Linn121582
Dallas119429
Johnson11818
Marshall101618
Story7223
Pottawattamie70111
Wapello70130
Crawford6672
Scott66410
Muscatine62044
Dubuque53922
Sioux4570
Tama45129
Wright3750
Louisa36013
Jasper31817
Plymouth3054
Dickinson2492
Warren2491
Washington2299
Hamilton1851
Webster1682
Boone1361
Allamakee1264
Clarke1262
Clay1260
Mahaska11517
Shelby1060
Cerro Gordo1051
Poweshiek1048
Clinton991
Bremer886
Carroll861
Des Moines853
Pocahontas841
Henry823
Taylor790
Franklin780
Cedar771
Emmet750
Cherokee730
Monona710
Floyd662
Marion660
Guthrie644
Hardin630
Sac630
Benton591
Osceola560
Jones550
Jefferson530
Harrison510
Humboldt511
Iowa500
Monroe506
Lee492
Butler472
Calhoun472
Hancock470
Buchanan461
Delaware451
Lyon400
Clayton393
Davis381
Madison372
Grundy340
Mills340
Fayette330
Kossuth320
Winneshiek320
Palo Alto310
Lucas304
Greene280
Mitchell280
Chickasaw270
Howard270
Winnebago260
Jackson250
Union250
Ida220
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Cass170
Audubon161
Adair150
Ringgold150
Worth140
Decatur100
Montgomery102
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned40
