Clear

WNBA star Natasha Cloud says wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts is 'not enough'

WNBA star Natasha Cloud says that raised awareness of Black Lives Matters is good, but that wearing a t-shirt is "not enough" and adds that President Donald Trump makes the fight for equality much more difficult.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Jeff York, CNN

WNBA star Natasha Cloud says people should not be satisfied with "crumbs" in their fight for social reform.

The 28-year-old recently announced she wouldn't participate in the upcoming WNBA season, wanting to instead focus her energy on helping the Black Lives Matter movement enact true change in the US.

"Do not be distracted by the crumbs that people are throwing at you. T-shirts and things on the court are crumbs. Taking down statues of racist slave owners, that's crumbs," she told CNN Sport.

"We need actual change, whether that is defunding, whether that is social reform within our systematical racism, oppression. Don't take the crumbs. Try for real impact."

READ: Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's voice and conscience

'Being called to something greater'

The Washington Mystics guard admits the decision to sit out the upcoming season was a difficult one but says she is compelled to capitalize on the momentum currently behind the BLM movement.

She says she can have more impact on the front line of marches than she can from her "bubble" in Florida -- where the WNBA season is due to be played.

"That made it extremely easy with moving forward, understanding that I am being called to something greater," she added.

"I'm not only fighting for myself and my fiancee but our future children, for the community of Black Americans".

Cloud says she still feels "heavy" after the death of George Floyd but says something "beautiful" can come out of such a tragedy.

In an emotional letter to The Players' Tribune in May, titled 'Your Silence Is a Knee on My Neck,' she called for people to keep acknowledging racial injustices and urged them not to remain neutral on the matter.

"I was able to tie all my emotions that I was feeling, the frustration, the anger, the sadness, the fear," she said, speaking about her essay.

"I was able to be productive with it and put it down on paper and tell my narrative and try to not only help but also educate people that might have still been in that silent, neutral area.

"Because being silent is part of the problem. Being neutral is choosing the side of the oppressor."

READ: The driver who shattered motorsport's color barrier

Trump 'makes my job even harder'

Since Cloud made the decision to forgo the WNBA season, the shoe company Converse has stepped forward with a major gesture of support, promising to cover the entirety of the Washington Mystics guard's salary.

Cloud now plans on using her extra time to help educate people on race and on finding ways to increase voter turnout ahead of the presidential election in November.

She makes clear she isn't a fan of US President Donald Trump, who continues seizing upon widening cultural divisions in a way he believes will appeal to voters concerned about safety and order -- despite polls showing wide disapproval of how he's handling race relations.

"It makes my job even harder to spread love and to spread positivity and to preach being open-minded and open-hearted," reflected Cloud.

"I understand that it's going to be extremely hard for me to change hearts and minds when you've been brought up this way for forever.

"But if I can change the heart, the perspective of one person, then that's a win."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36716

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11892776
Ramsey4724218
Stearns228719
Dakota221889
Anoka2124107
Nobles16556
Olmsted105815
Washington102540
Mower9282
Rice8247
Scott6714
Clay57637
Kandiyohi5651
Wright4485
Blue Earth4222
Todd4002
Carver3481
Lyon3002
Sherburne2974
Freeborn2860
Steele2190
Benton2083
Watonwan2060
St. Louis16915
Martin1615
Nicollet14912
Cottonwood1340
Goodhue1248
Winona11915
Pine1030
Crow Wing10212
Chisago951
Otter Tail921
Le Sueur861
McLeod850
Carlton830
Dodge810
Polk812
Unassigned8137
Chippewa761
Itasca6512
Isanti640
Douglas610
Meeker581
Waseca580
Morrison571
Becker550
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray510
Pennington510
Sibley482
Mille Lacs342
Brown312
Wabasha310
Rock290
Yellow Medicine290
Beltrami280
Renville282
Fillmore270
Pipestone261
Houston240
Norman200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Redwood170
Wadena150
Aitkin140
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Koochiching141
Cass122
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln90
Roseau90
Grant80
Clearwater70
Mahnomen71
Lake60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 29429

Reported Deaths: 716
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6120178
Woodbury317744
Black Hawk213058
Buena Vista169711
Linn121582
Dallas119429
Johnson11818
Marshall101618
Story7223
Pottawattamie70111
Wapello70130
Crawford6672
Scott66410
Muscatine62044
Dubuque53922
Sioux4570
Tama45129
Wright3750
Louisa36013
Jasper31817
Plymouth3054
Dickinson2492
Warren2491
Washington2299
Hamilton1851
Webster1682
Boone1361
Allamakee1264
Clarke1262
Clay1260
Mahaska11517
Shelby1060
Cerro Gordo1051
Poweshiek1048
Clinton991
Bremer886
Carroll861
Des Moines853
Pocahontas841
Henry823
Taylor790
Franklin780
Cedar771
Emmet750
Cherokee730
Monona710
Floyd662
Marion660
Guthrie644
Hardin630
Sac630
Benton591
Osceola560
Jones550
Jefferson530
Harrison510
Humboldt511
Iowa500
Monroe506
Lee492
Butler472
Calhoun472
Hancock470
Buchanan461
Delaware451
Lyon400
Clayton393
Davis381
Madison372
Grundy340
Mills340
Fayette330
Kossuth320
Winneshiek320
Palo Alto310
Lucas304
Greene280
Mitchell280
Chickasaw270
Howard270
Winnebago260
Jackson250
Union250
Ida220
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Cass170
Audubon161
Adair150
Ringgold150
Worth140
Decatur100
Montgomery102
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned40
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
HOT AND HUMID
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Restaurants in Minnesota might shut down again

Image

SMART Transit delivered thousands of meals

Image

The miraculous catch

Image

New Swine Flu

Image

Charles City athlete is taunted with racial comments

Image

RPD Policy Listening Session

Image

Covid-19 4th of July Plans

Image

Will racism be declared a public health crisis in Olmsted County?

Image

Helping the homeless in Rochester

Image

Sean's 4PM Weather 7/1

Community Events