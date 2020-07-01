Clear

Advertisers have Facebook's attention. Now here's what they want

Article Image

The #StopHateforProfit campaign has a list of actions it wants Facebook to take, including the removal of content that promotes hate and misinformation. CNN's Abby Phillip reports.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Facebook is about to look a little different, whether users notice or not.

Starting Wednesday, numerous household names -- from Hershey's to Denny's -- will officially pause advertising on the platform as part of a broader boycott effort over concerns about Facebook's handling of misinformation and hate speech.

A civil rights coalition that includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, calling on major corporations to halt advertising on Facebook for the month of July due to the platform's "repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms." While some brands are halting spending through the end of the month, others such as household goods giant Unilever are pausing advertising through the end of the year across social media, not just Facebook.

Some analysts doubt these moves will significantly dent Facebook's revenue, thanks to the millions of small and medium businesses that rely on the platform for advertising, but the pressure campaign appears to have put Facebook on the defensive. Investors have been rattled and Facebook's leadership has repeatedly had to address the issue.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO and cofounder, has now agreed to meet with the civil rights organizers behind the boycott, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday. Facebook framed the meeting as part of its regular engagement with "civil rights leaders and organizations."

"They asked about having Mark at the meeting, and we've since confirmed that Mark is able to join," Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, said in a statement provided to CNN Business. "We're waiting to hear back and look forward to the opportunity to continue the dialogue."

Now that the groups have Facebook's attention, the campaign is calling on participating brands to ask for 10 changes that touch on seemingly every aspect of how the company operates, from the ads it allows to run on the platform to the makeup of its leadership team and its content moderation policies.

The list includes demanding that Facebook hire a C-Suite executive with "deep" civil rights experience to assess products and policies for discrimination, bias and hate. The organizers are also calling for Facebook to pledge to do regular, independent audits of hate and misinformation; remove public and private groups focused on hate or violent conspiracies and stop the recommendation and reach of such groups; and give all moderators anti-bias and hate-related training in the next 90 days.

The group also wants Facebook to ban political ads with blatant lies, which the company has faced criticism for allowing in the past. Facebook has previously defended the policy, saying it does not want to censor political speech.

While the campaign said taking these 10 actions wouldn't solve everything, the organizers believe it would show that Facebook is serious about addressing concerns.

Last week, Facebook announced it would ban ads that scapegoat minorities, immigrants, racial or other groups. The company also said it will start adding warning labels to user posts that are "newsworthy" but violate the platform's policies. (Facebook has previously refrained from taking action on the posts of political leaders due to their perceived newsworthiness.) The steps Facebook has taken so far are "insufficient," according to the campaign, noting Facebook would not take the labeled posts down.

On Wednesday, Facebook published a blog post addressing some of the organizers' demands, the work it's doing, and the steps it's considering or has already taken. A Facebook executive also published a blog post on Wednesday saying the company does not benefit from hate on the platform.

Margaret Duffy, a strategic communication professor and advertising expert at the Missouri School of Journalism, said the boycott might be a "watershed moment." Duffy said recent coverage of George Floyd's death and other events in recent months, have pushed racial equality to the forefront. "There's a whiff of genuine concern and social responsibility that brands and advertisers are showing," she said.

The clock is ticking for Facebook to address marketers' concerns. "It's too early to commit to how long our pause will last," Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a statement. "We will need at least 30 days to review where we are today and where we need to drive additional action."

Ben & Jerry's echoed that sentiment. "We are not sure when our pause in advertising will end, just as we are not sure what Facebook will do, or when," said Laura Peterson, a spokesperson for the company.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 1476
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11796776
Ramsey4685217
Stearns226519
Dakota218087
Anoka2097107
Nobles16526
Olmsted104715
Washington100840
Mower9212
Rice8097
Scott6584
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56337
Wright4455
Blue Earth4032
Todd3982
Carver3401
Lyon2952
Sherburne2954
Freeborn2810
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2030
St. Louis16114
Martin1565
Nicollet14412
Cottonwood1330
Goodhue1198
Winona11915
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail921
Unassigned8335
Le Sueur821
Carlton810
Dodge810
McLeod810
Polk792
Chippewa751
Itasca6512
Douglas610
Isanti610
Meeker581
Morrison581
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray510
Pennington500
Sibley482
Mille Lacs322
Wabasha310
Brown302
Rock300
Yellow Medicine290
Beltrami270
Fillmore250
Pipestone251
Houston240
Renville242
Norman200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Redwood160
Wadena150
Aitkin140
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Cass132
Koochiching131
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln80
Clearwater70
Lake70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28991

Reported Deaths: 715
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6037177
Woodbury316544
Black Hawk209557
Buena Vista169511
Linn120382
Dallas117529
Johnson11458
Marshall101218
Wapello70030
Story6943
Pottawattamie69211
Crawford6662
Scott63110
Muscatine61544
Dubuque51222
Sioux4550
Tama44529
Wright3700
Louisa36013
Jasper31717
Plymouth3004
Warren2452
Dickinson2412
Washington2259
Hamilton1851
Webster1612
Boone1361
Clarke1252
Allamakee1244
Clay1210
Mahaska11517
Shelby1060
Poweshiek1048
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton951
Bremer876
Des Moines843
Carroll821
Henry823
Taylor780
Cedar751
Emmet750
Franklin750
Pocahontas751
Cherokee720
Monona700
Marion660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Hardin630
Sac630
Benton581
Jones540
Jefferson530
Osceola510
Harrison500
Monroe506
Humboldt481
Lee482
Hancock470
Iowa470
Buchanan451
Butler452
Calhoun442
Delaware411
Clayton393
Lyon390
Davis371
Madison372
Mills340
Fayette330
Grundy330
Kossuth320
Palo Alto310
Lucas304
Winneshiek290
Greene280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson240
Winnebago240
Mitchell230
Howard220
Ida220
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth140
Decatur100
Montgomery102
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned30
Rochester
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
HOT AND HUMID
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paws and Claws is in need of more dog food

Image

Clean and Safe Ambassadors Program

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 6/30

Image

PPP Program Application Deadline

Image

Teacher misuses school funds

Image

A simple wave to stay connected

Image

Riceville duo wins national title

Image

Listening session looks at Police reform

Image

How 'Awesome' are the Blossoms? Digging into the history of Blooming Prairie's color mascot

Image

Transitional Housing Facility Opens

Community Events