This 23-year-old Texas woman took precautions and still got the coronavirus

Article Image

Peyton Chesser, a 23-year-old who caught Covid-19 as Texas began reopening, says she thinks the state reopened too quickly.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

Peyton Chesser wasn't taking chances when the coronavirus pandemic locked down the country in March. The 23-year-old Houston woman stayed home, even conceding grocery pickups to her roommate.

After Texas' stay-at home order ended April 30 and some businesses opened, she cautiously ventured out. Even though early data showed Covid-19 was most dangerous for older people, Chesser was careful, she told CNN's Erica Hill on Wednesday.

"I wasn't going to crowded restaurants. I wasn't going to crowded places in general (or) social settings," she recalled.

She resumed grocery trips and even went back to a gym. And right around then, to her frustration, she came down with Covid-19. She still doesn't know where she picked it up.

"That was one of the first things that I said, was, 'How could I have possibly gotten this?'" Chesser said. "I was so anxious about getting it since this all started in March, February."

"So when I actually picked it up and I wasn't able to pinpoint it, I finally had to really let that go, because it didn't change the fact that I had it or not," she said.

Coronavirus has been moving into younger populations across the US and is particularly surging among young people in the South and West, health officials have said.

The risk of serious complications and death rises with age, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, although there's no clear age cutoff for higher or lower risk.

And Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director, singled out younger generations specifically on Tuesday, asking them to take precautions seriously, because even if they're less likely to die of Covid-19, they may play a significant role in transmitting the disease to others.

He especially asked them to wear masks, which health officials say can help prevent infected people -- even ones who don't know they're infected -- from spreading the virus.

"Specifically, I'm addressing the younger members of our society, the millennials and the Generation Z's -- I ask those that are listening to spread the word," Redfield said Tuesday during a US Senate hearing.

Chesser was very sick for eight days, she told CNN.

"In the very beginning, I had really horrible skin sensitivity, headache, cough, sore throat," she said. "And then right around Day 4 ... is when I lost my sense of smell and taste."

She said she barely ever had a fever -- the highest temperature she knew of was 99.6 or 99.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chesser believes Texas' businesses reopened too early, she said. In response to climbing case numbers, the state late last month closed bars for a second time -- and she says she thinks this is making people "realize how serious this is."

Chesser also hopes more people will take precautions like wearing masks, she said.

"Just do your part and take care of everyone in the community, because we kind of owe that to one another, to just do the small things that could have a really big impact," she said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 1476
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11796776
Ramsey4685217
Stearns226519
Dakota218087
Anoka2097107
Nobles16526
Olmsted104715
Washington100840
Mower9212
Rice8097
Scott6584
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56337
Wright4455
Blue Earth4032
Todd3982
Carver3401
Lyon2952
Sherburne2954
Freeborn2810
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2030
St. Louis16114
Martin1565
Nicollet14412
Cottonwood1330
Goodhue1198
Winona11915
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail921
Unassigned8335
Le Sueur821
Carlton810
Dodge810
McLeod810
Polk792
Chippewa751
Itasca6512
Douglas610
Isanti610
Meeker581
Morrison581
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray510
Pennington500
Sibley482
Mille Lacs322
Wabasha310
Brown302
Rock300
Yellow Medicine290
Beltrami270
Fillmore250
Pipestone251
Houston240
Renville242
Norman200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Redwood160
Wadena150
Aitkin140
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Cass132
Koochiching131
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln80
Clearwater70
Lake70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28991

Reported Deaths: 715
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6037177
Woodbury316544
Black Hawk209557
Buena Vista169511
Linn120382
Dallas117529
Johnson11458
Marshall101218
Wapello70030
Story6943
Pottawattamie69211
Crawford6662
Scott63110
Muscatine61544
Dubuque51222
Sioux4550
Tama44529
Wright3700
Louisa36013
Jasper31717
Plymouth3004
Warren2452
Dickinson2412
Washington2259
Hamilton1851
Webster1612
Boone1361
Clarke1252
Allamakee1244
Clay1210
Mahaska11517
Shelby1060
Poweshiek1048
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton951
Bremer876
Des Moines843
Carroll821
Henry823
Taylor780
Cedar751
Emmet750
Franklin750
Pocahontas751
Cherokee720
Monona700
Marion660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Hardin630
Sac630
Benton581
Jones540
Jefferson530
Osceola510
Harrison500
Monroe506
Humboldt481
Lee482
Hancock470
Iowa470
Buchanan451
Butler452
Calhoun442
Delaware411
Clayton393
Lyon390
Davis371
Madison372
Mills340
Fayette330
Grundy330
Kossuth320
Palo Alto310
Lucas304
Winneshiek290
Greene280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson240
Winnebago240
Mitchell230
Howard220
Ida220
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth140
Decatur100
Montgomery102
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned30
