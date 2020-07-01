Clear

St. Louis homeowner who pointed weapon at protesters says he 'was a victim of a mob' and doesn't oppose Black Lives Matter

Article Image

Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis homeowner who brandished a weapon while demonstrators were outside his house, tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that his "life has been ruined" since a video of the incident surfaced online.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

A St. Louis homeowner who pulled a gun on protesters walking on his private street said he was "in imminent fear they would run me over, kill me."

"I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate," Mark McCloskey told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday.

He said it is "ridiculous" to consider him the face of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement after the incident.

"I didn't care what color they were. I didn't care what their motivation was," McCloskey said. "I was frightened. I was assaulted."

Videos obtained by CNN show McCloskey, with a long rifle, and his wife, with a handgun, outside their St. Louis home around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. They are seen brandishing the weapons as demonstrators walked outside the home, protesting Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform. Portland Place, the private street where McCloskey lives, is near Krewson's home.

McCloskey told CNN the mayor's house cannot be reached through his neighborhood and that hundreds of protesters broke through a private gate. He said the protesters threatened to kill him and his dogs and burn his house down.

In two eyewitness videos, it appears the McCloskeys and protesters exchange words, but it's unclear what is said.

McCloskey said his actions and those of his wife were justified.

"My clients are completely behind and endorsed the message of BLM," McCloskey's attorney Albert S. Watkins said. "What they are not capable of doing is embracing the abject utilization of that noble message that we all need to hear over and over and over again as a license to rape, rob, pillage bowl over all of our rights."

Details of the protests contested

McCloskey said he stopped seeing the gathering as a protest when he alleges the protesters broke through a wrought iron gate.

Daniel Shular, a local reporter who took one of the videos obtained by CNN and said he watched the entire roughly 10-minute long incident unfold, said he a door next to the gate at Portland Place was unlocked and protesters used that to cut through the neighborhood.

In a video livestreamed on Facebook, the left gate door is held open by the first protesters that enter the private street. That video does not show how the door was first opened.

However, a second Facebook Live video taken later shows the right gate door bent and broken on the ground.

McCloskey exits the house 20 seconds later, and both videos show a heated, often profane back and forth between the couple and the protesters.

Once through the gate, (the McCloskeys) advised the group that they were "on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave," according to police. The couple told police the group began yelling obscenities and threatened to harm them.

"When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police," states the report.

Shular recounted to CNN that he did see some armed people at the protest but that "no one drew their guns on the people from the house."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told CNN it is investigating the incident. Circuit Attorney for the city Kimberly M. Gardner told CNN in a statement that she was alarmed by the events and her office is investigating.

"We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated," she said in her statement. "Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable."

What led up to the protests

The protesters passing through Portland Place were headed to Krewson's house, bypassing nearby road closures that blocked access to the mayor's home.

They were spurred by her reading the names and addresses of people asking for police reform. The names and home addresses she read were submitted as part of public comments to the St. Louis County Council.

Friday, the mayor apologized on Twitter, saying she didn't mean to hurt anyone.

"I'd like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall today. This was during one of my Facebook updates as I was answering routine questions," Krewson said in a tweet. "Never did I intend to harm anyone or cause distress. The update is removed and again, I apologize."

CNN has reached out to the St. Louis mayor and protest organizers about the incident but has not yet received a response.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35861

Reported Deaths: 1470
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11656773
Ramsey4629217
Stearns222819
Dakota215787
Anoka2076107
Nobles16516
Olmsted102715
Washington99540
Mower9112
Rice8046
Scott6414
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56037
Wright4384
Todd3972
Blue Earth3772
Carver3381
Lyon2952
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2820
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2000
St. Louis15814
Martin1555
Nicollet13612
Cottonwood1320
Goodhue1178
Winona11315
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail911
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod810
Dodge790
Le Sueur791
Polk792
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti610
Douglas580
Morrison581
Meeker571
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray500
Pennington500
Sibley462
Mille Lacs321
Rock300
Wabasha300
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville242
Houston230
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Redwood160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Aitkin130
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln90
Clearwater70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28764

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6000176
Woodbury315243
Black Hawk207957
Buena Vista169411
Linn119482
Dallas117329
Johnson11158
Marshall101118
Wapello69930
Pottawattamie68311
Story6773
Crawford6672
Scott62110
Muscatine61044
Dubuque50122
Sioux4490
Tama43829
Wright3690
Louisa35913
Jasper31517
Plymouth2964
Warren2432
Dickinson2392
Washington2259
Hamilton1831
Webster1602
Boone1351
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11517
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton921
Bremer876
Des Moines842
Carroll821
Henry813
Taylor780
Emmet750
Cedar741
Franklin740
Pocahontas731
Cherokee710
Monona700
Hardin660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Marion630
Sac620
Benton581
Jefferson520
Jones520
Osceola510
Monroe506
Harrison490
Humboldt481
Iowa470
Lee471
Hancock460
Butler452
Buchanan441
Calhoun431
Delaware401
Lyon390
Clayton383
Davis371
Madison372
Grundy330
Fayette320
Kossuth320
Mills320
Lucas304
Palo Alto300
Greene280
Winneshiek280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson230
Winnebago230
Mitchell220
Howard210
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth130
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
HOT AND HUMID
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 6/30

Image

PPP Program Application Deadline

Image

Teacher misuses school funds

Image

A simple wave to stay connected

Image

Riceville duo wins national title

Image

Listening session looks at Police reform

Image

How 'Awesome' are the Blossoms? Digging into the history of Blooming Prairie's color mascot

Image

Transitional Housing Facility Opens

Image

Non-profit Coffee Shop Seeks Help to Stay Open

Image

First student needs drivers

Community Events