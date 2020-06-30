Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

After 53 years of marriage, a Texas couple died from Covid-19 while holding hands

Article Image

High school sweethearts Betty and Curtis Tarpley, who were married for 53 years, died from Covid-19 within an hour of each other in a Texas hospital. They spent their last moments together holding hands, their son told CNN.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By David Williams and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Betty and Curtis Tarpley were together for most of their lives -- they went to the same high school in Illinois, met and fell in love in California as adults, got married, and raised two kids.

On June 18, after 53 years as a married couple, the two died from coronavirus within an hour of each other in a Texas hospital, spending their last moments together holding hands, their son told CNN.

Tim Tarpley said his mom, who was 80, had been sick for a few days when he took her to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and found out she had Covid-19.

She was admitted on June 9 and his 79-year-old dad was admitted on the 11th.

Preparing to say goodbye

Tarpley, 52, said his dad was in the ICU and seemed to be doing well. Nurses had even been able to wheel Curtis to Betty's unit, so they could spend some time together.

Betty's condition declined, and Tarpley said she called him and his sister, Tricia, and told them she "was ready to go."

It took him time to make peace with her decision.

"I just screamed 'No!' I was like, 'I've got too much, too many other things to do in this life that I want to show you, and I'm not ready,'" he said.

Hospital staff let Tarpley and his sister visit their mom twice, he said.

On the first visit she was heavily medicated and didn't really know they were there.

She was alert and cracking jokes when they came back the next day, but Tarpley said it was clear that she was uncomfortable and doctors said she didn't have much time.

Tarpley said he called his dad to update him on his mom's condition and told him how much he loved him.

Shortly after receiving the update from his kids, Curtis' oxygen levels plummeted.

"I really feel like he like he was fighting because he was supposed to and once he knew she wasn't gonna make it, then he was okay with, you know, taking it to the house," Tarpley said. "I think he fought because he thought the team needed him, but he was also tired and he was in pain."

It happened so quickly that Tarpley and his sister weren't able to see their dad again.

'The right thing to do was to get them together'

Tarpley said that a nurse he'd never even spoken to arranged for his mom and dad to be together. They had both decided to go on comfort care, which involved giving them heavy doses of medication to ease their pain.

"It felt like the right thing to do was to get them together," said Blake Throne, one of the ICU nurses caring for Curtis. "I started inquiring about if it was even possible and then I started shaking the tree to try to get it done."

Throne said it took a team effort, but they were able to move Betty to the ICU, so she and her husband could be side-by-side.

When another nurse told Curtis that Betty was there, he tried to look over at her. But Throne said he was very weak.

"His eyes opened and his eyebrows went up," Throne said. "He knew what we said. He knew that she was there."

Throne said he then put Betty's hand on Curtis' arm.

Communicating without words

"I honestly think they were so incapacitated that all they could do was talk with their souls or something, a special unspoken language," Tarpley said. "They obviously knew each other well enough that they could communicate without words."

Betty died after about 20 minutes and Curtis died about 45 minutes later, Throne said.

Tarpley said the was grateful for the hospital staff's empathy and kindness.

"That's what makes them the best," he said.

Tarpley said he doesn't know how his parents got Covid-19, but he said he had to quarantine because he caught it from them. He said his mom and dad had mostly been in isolation since March, but he visited them every couple of days to check in.

That time together made their relationship even stronger, which Tarpley said gave him "another level of peace."

He said the family and friends hope to be able to have a celebration of Betty and Curtis' life next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35861

Reported Deaths: 1470
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11656773
Ramsey4629217
Stearns222819
Dakota215787
Anoka2076107
Nobles16516
Olmsted102715
Washington99540
Mower9112
Rice8046
Scott6414
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56037
Wright4384
Todd3972
Blue Earth3772
Carver3381
Lyon2952
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2820
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2000
St. Louis15814
Martin1555
Nicollet13612
Cottonwood1320
Goodhue1178
Winona11315
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail911
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod810
Dodge790
Le Sueur791
Polk792
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti610
Douglas580
Morrison581
Meeker571
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray500
Pennington500
Sibley462
Mille Lacs321
Rock300
Wabasha300
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville242
Houston230
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Redwood160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Aitkin130
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln90
Clearwater70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28764

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6000176
Woodbury315243
Black Hawk207957
Buena Vista169411
Linn119482
Dallas117329
Johnson11158
Marshall101118
Wapello69930
Pottawattamie68311
Story6773
Crawford6672
Scott62110
Muscatine61044
Dubuque50122
Sioux4490
Tama43829
Wright3690
Louisa35913
Jasper31517
Plymouth2964
Warren2432
Dickinson2392
Washington2259
Hamilton1831
Webster1602
Boone1351
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11517
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton921
Bremer876
Des Moines842
Carroll821
Henry813
Taylor780
Emmet750
Cedar741
Franklin740
Pocahontas731
Cherokee710
Monona700
Hardin660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Marion630
Sac620
Benton581
Jefferson520
Jones520
Osceola510
Monroe506
Harrison490
Humboldt481
Iowa470
Lee471
Hancock460
Butler452
Buchanan441
Calhoun431
Delaware401
Lyon390
Clayton383
Davis371
Madison372
Grundy330
Fayette320
Kossuth320
Mills320
Lucas304
Palo Alto300
Greene280
Winneshiek280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson230
Winnebago230
Mitchell220
Howard210
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth130
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
HOT AND HUMID
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How 'Awesome' are the Blossoms? Digging into the history of Blooming Prairie's color mascot

Image

Transitional Housing Facility Opens

Image

Non-profit Coffee Shop Seeks Help to Stay Open

Image

First student needs drivers

Image

Cameo by the riverside

Image

Nurse returns from front lines

Image

financial advisor has tips for talking financial stress with kids

Image

Do not leave your children in the car

Image

Stewartville EDA COVID-19 Program

Image

Rochester hockey player earns prestigious honor

Community Events