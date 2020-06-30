Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

He was an athlete in the best shape of his life. Then Covid-19 nearly killed him

Article Image

Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

When Ahmad Ayyad woke up, he was delirious. He didn't realize where he was, why there was a tube down his throat, or how long it had been since he last fed his dog.

And when he looked down, he couldn't recognize himself. Once a 215-pound athlete with chiseled muscles and astounding strength, the 40-year-old looked like a completely different person.

"I woke up and looked at my arms, my legs, and my muscles were gone," he said. "I was kind of freaking out, like where are my legs? Where did my legs go?"

Ayyad is a coronavirus survivor.

Doctors had placed him in an induced coma for 25 days to save his life.

It's been a little over two months since those touch-and-go days and he's still recovering. Still out of breath at times. Still nursing the damage to his lung and heart.

But he has a message -- for those who refuse to wear a mask during this pandemic, for those dismissive of public health guidance, for those in the prime of their health and feel invincible against coronavirus.

"It worries me a lot seeing people take this lightly," he told CNN on Tuesday. "I got it and survived, and I'm still terrified."

How it all began

It started with an overwhelming feeling of weakness.

One week, Ayyad was running his own restaurant and club in Washington, DC while working at his family's retail furniture business. He was racing marathons and competing in obstacle course races, taking weekly basketball classes, and boxing, one of his favorite sports.

The next week, his entire life had changed. Walking up the stairs left him exhausted. So did cooking, talking, and driving.

Then came the coughing and sneezing. Eventually it was a high fever, total loss of energy and appetite, and a difficulty breathing.

Ayyad thought he had the flu.

But after one of his friends, a physician assistant, urged him to go to the hospital, he took an Uber to Sibley Memorial Hospital on March 15. Their suspicions were confirmed; he tested positive for influenza and the coronavirus.

His condition continued to worsen. He was placed on a ventilator and immediately transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he was put in an induced coma.

The majority of coronavirus patients who are placed on ventilators are placed in an induced coma as they are usually too uncomfortable to stay relaxed with a tube down their throat, which makes them feel like they can't breathe.

Ayyad became the hospital's third Covid-19 patient and the first to be placed on a ventilator, John Hopkins said.

While doctors remain unsure why the athlete was at more risk, especially with such good health and no preexisting conditions, "there could be factors" they still don't fully understand, Dr. Sandra Zaeh, who treated Ayyad in the hospital and continued to care for him after he returned home, said in a hospital news release.

"It was extremely emotional," Ayyad said. "I knew I would be in this completely alone. Then I called my friend and told him to pick up my dog. And that was it. I didn't know what was coming. I didn't know if this was the last time I would talk to them. I didn't know if I was about to die."

What happened next

Ayyad doesn't know for sure when or where he was exposed to the virus. A week before he began showing symptoms, he took a 3-day trip to Florida to visit his brother. It could have been then.

As he lay in a hospital bed, his family members were tormented they would lose him without even getting a chance to say goodbye.

When his mom, Zeinab Ayyad, first laid eyes on her son after he was released, she burst into tears. She longed to hold her son in her arms. Instead, she was forced to stand far away on a street and watch him go inside his apartment to self quarantine in solitude.

Every three days, she cooked for him Palestinian meals -- stuffed grape leaves, Molokhia, Maqluba -- and did her best to "fatten him back up," he joked.

"I had nightmares every night, calling the hospital at 3 a.m. just to make sure he was still alive," Zeinab told CNN.

How things are now

After nearly a month without solid food, Ayyad clearly remembers the moment he got to eat again.

"It was apple sauce," he said. "I was so happy. That first bite, it felt so satisfying. Well, before I realized I forgot how to swallow. It's like I didn't remember how to eat. I had to learn that all over again. But I won't forget the apple sauce."

It wasn't just swallowing that the athlete had to learn all over again. He couldn't talk or walk either. For the next three weeks, every movement knocked the breath out of him, raising his heart rate and leaving him gasping for air.

But he was far from discouraged.

Every day, Ayyad tried something new. First he started with leg extensions from his hospital bed using the blankets. Then it was side lunges. Eventually he was out of bed, squatting and walking laps after laps. He was determined.

After finally going home on April 22, Ayyad was 60 pounds lighter. He had a blood clot in his left arm, damage to his heart and lungs, and spent the next month struggling to do anything without losing his breath.

But everyday, little by little, he was gaining back his weight -- and muscles.

"He seems to be making a great recovery," Zaeh, the doctor, said.

"It was remarkable to go from seeing him at his sickest in the ICU — intubated, deeply sedated and on his stomach to help him breathe — to seeing him at home. He was smiling and talking about how happy he was to go for a short jog and sit outside with the sun on his face," Zaeh said.

Ayyad is now almost back to normal. While he's back to boxing, working out everyday, playing basketball and hopefully running marathons soon enough, he's still worried about the virus.

"People are acting like it's gone. It's not. Wear your mask. Don't gather in big groups. Take care of yourself and the people around you," Ayyad said.

"Take it seriously. It's not a joke. It can kill you, even if you think you're healthy and immune to it. You're not."

He knows. He hopes others don't have to find out the hard way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35861

Reported Deaths: 1470
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11656773
Ramsey4629217
Stearns222819
Dakota215787
Anoka2076107
Nobles16516
Olmsted102715
Washington99540
Mower9112
Rice8046
Scott6414
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56037
Wright4384
Todd3972
Blue Earth3772
Carver3381
Lyon2952
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2820
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2000
St. Louis15814
Martin1555
Nicollet13612
Cottonwood1320
Goodhue1178
Winona11315
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail911
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod810
Dodge790
Le Sueur791
Polk792
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti610
Douglas580
Morrison581
Meeker571
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray500
Pennington500
Sibley462
Mille Lacs321
Rock300
Wabasha300
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville242
Houston230
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Redwood160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Aitkin130
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln90
Clearwater70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28764

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6000176
Woodbury315243
Black Hawk207957
Buena Vista169411
Linn119482
Dallas117329
Johnson11158
Marshall101118
Wapello69930
Pottawattamie68311
Story6773
Crawford6672
Scott62110
Muscatine61044
Dubuque50122
Sioux4490
Tama43829
Wright3690
Louisa35913
Jasper31517
Plymouth2964
Warren2432
Dickinson2392
Washington2259
Hamilton1831
Webster1602
Boone1351
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11517
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton921
Bremer876
Des Moines842
Carroll821
Henry813
Taylor780
Emmet750
Cedar741
Franklin740
Pocahontas731
Cherokee710
Monona700
Hardin660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Marion630
Sac620
Benton581
Jefferson520
Jones520
Osceola510
Monroe506
Harrison490
Humboldt481
Iowa470
Lee471
Hancock460
Butler452
Buchanan441
Calhoun431
Delaware401
Lyon390
Clayton383
Davis371
Madison372
Grundy330
Fayette320
Kossuth320
Mills320
Lucas304
Palo Alto300
Greene280
Winneshiek280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson230
Winnebago230
Mitchell220
Howard210
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth130
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
Rochester
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cameo by the riverside

Image

Nurse returns from front lines

Image

financial advisor has tips for talking financial stress with kids

Image

Do not leave your children in the car

Image

Stewartville EDA COVID-19 Program

Image

Rochester hockey player earns prestigious honor

Image

Pandemic Takes a Toll on Rochester's Budget

Image

Groundbreaking on hotel and conference center in Clear Lake

Image

Polling places to change because of pandemic

Image

Masks Required in Rochester-Owned Facilities

Community Events