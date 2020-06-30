Clear

Many states hit pause on reopening but experts say the spread of coronavirus is now hard to control

Article Image

CNN's Anderson Cooper reacts to the latest coronavirus numbers in the US, as the death toll surpasses 126,000 and only four of 50 states are experiencing a drop in new cases.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

At least 16 states have halted their reopening plans in response to a surge in new infections, but some health officials say the spread of coronavirus will be difficult to control.

"What we hope is we can take it seriously and slow the transmission in these places," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "But what I think is very discouraging is we're clearly not at a point where there's so little virus being spread that it's going to be easy to snuff out."

The US has reported more than 2.5 million cases of the virus and at least 126,140 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. State and local leaders have said the rise in cases are in part driven by gatherings, both in homes and in places like bars -- which some experts called the perfect breeding ground for the virus.

But experts have for long warned that some states also reopened far too soon and too quickly, cautioning the move could lead to more spikes in cases.

Over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut bars back down across seven counties and recommended their closure in several more. In Texas, bars were ordered shut while Florida suspended on-premise alcohol consumption statewide. Arizona shut down its bars, gyms, and other businesses for a month. Beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach were also ordered closed for the upcoming holiday weekend.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state will decide later this week on whether to slow the reopening of indoor dining in New York City as it has "been shown to pose risks in other states."

Only two states see decline in new cases

The rethinking of how to safely reopen the US comes as new cases in at least 36 states are trending upwards compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

States reporting an increase in new cases include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington state, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Twelve states are trekking steady in new cases: Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Virginia.

Two are reporting a decline in new cases: New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Next two weeks are critical, LA mayor says

In Los Angeles, the county health director said officials did "not expect to see this steep an increase this quickly."

Since beginning to reopen several weeks ago, Los Angeles has seen an alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations, health director Barbara Ferrer said. There are now a total of more than 100,00 confirmed cases, with a record single-day high of 2,903 new cases reported Monday.

The next two weeks will be critical, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

"This period will be our second big test to see whether or not we can do the things, all the wisdom we have learned, to collectively apply that and to make sure we do our part to keep people living and to keep livelihoods," he said.

With the current rate of increases, Los Angeles hospital beds will likely reach capacity within just a few weeks, said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Health Services Director.

"The number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the next few weeks," Ghaly said. There are only enough ventilators in the county to last four weeks and Ghaly says the county's projections show a marked increase in mortality rates.

In Southern California's Riverside County, about 96% of all intensive care unit beds are in use, officials said Monday.

Over the weekend, the county reported their ICU bed capacity reached 99%, largely due to taking in overflow from neighboring Imperial County. There are 370 ICU beds now in use, down 3% from the weekend.

'We barely survived the first shutdown'

Meanwhile, the climb in cases means many businesses across the country have been forced to shutdown a second time, which some owners say may prove devastating.

In Texas, after the governor ordered bars closed again last week, one owner in Houston told CNN he is filing for unemployment.

And after Florida suspended on-site alcohol consumption, one Jacksonville bar said they were worried about what closing their doors a second time will mean.

"We barely survived the first shutdown and once we were allowed to re-open in Phase 2, were very strict about following all CDC guidelines," a spokesperson for the Volstead bar said.

In Arizona, where the governor announced perhaps one of the most sweeping rollbacks yet, many businesses were forced to shut down, this time for at least 30 days.

The order signed by the state's governor prohibits large gatherings and pauses operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals.

"Our expectation is that next week, our numbers will be worse," Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday. "It will take several weeks for the mitigations we are putting in place to take effect."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35549

Reported Deaths: 1460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11556767
Ramsey4610217
Stearns220019
Dakota213387
Anoka2053106
Nobles16496
Olmsted102015
Washington98440
Mower9102
Rice7934
Scott6374
Kandiyohi5651
Clay55737
Wright4264
Todd3972
Blue Earth3682
Carver3331
Lyon2942
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2800
Steele2120
Benton2083
Watonwan1960
St. Louis15614
Martin1545
Cottonwood1310
Nicollet12812
Goodhue1178
Winona11215
Crow Wing10212
Pine990
Chisago921
Otter Tail881
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
Dodge790
McLeod790
Polk792
Le Sueur771
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti600
Douglas580
Meeker571
Morrison571
Waseca550
Becker540
Jackson540
Pennington500
Murray490
Faribault480
Sibley432
Mille Lacs321
Wabasha300
Rock290
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville241
Houston210
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28440

Reported Deaths: 705
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5947174
Woodbury314044
Black Hawk205957
Buena Vista169211
Linn118182
Dallas117229
Johnson10338
Marshall100918
Wapello69629
Pottawattamie67411
Story6733
Crawford6612
Muscatine60644
Scott59810
Dubuque50022
Sioux4450
Tama43829
Wright3660
Louisa35913
Jasper31317
Plymouth2914
Dickinson2372
Warren2372
Washington2219
Hamilton1820
Webster1501
Boone1341
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11717
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo931
Clinton881
Bremer866
Des Moines842
Henry813
Carroll791
Taylor770
Emmet750
Franklin740
Cedar711
Cherokee710
Pocahontas701
Monona690
Hardin650
Floyd642
Guthrie644
Marion600
Sac600
Benton561
Jones510
Osceola510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Harrison490
Iowa470
Lee471
Humboldt461
Hancock450
Buchanan431
Butler422
Calhoun410
Delaware411
Clayton393
Lyon390
Davis371
Madison372
Kossuth320
Mills320
Fayette310
Grundy300
Lucas294
Palo Alto290
Greene280
Winneshiek270
Union260
Chickasaw240
Jackson230
Winnebago220
Howard210
Ida210
Mitchell210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren180
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold130
Worth120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
