Clear

DNA evidence points to 8-year-old's killer after 38 years

Article Image

Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they cracked the cold case on who abducted, sexually assaulted and killed an 8-year-old 38 years ago, all thanks to genealogical testing and a podcast tracing the history of the case.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Ganesh Setty, CNN

After nearly 38 agonizing years, the family of Kelly Ann Prosser finally has some closure.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said Friday they cracked the cold case on who abducted, sexually assaulted and killed the 8-year-old, all thanks to genealogical testing and a podcast tracing the history of the case.

Investigators say on September 20, 1982, Kelly Ann was abducted in Columbus' University District while walking home from Indianola Elementary School. Two days later, her body was discovered in a cornfield in nearby Madison County, Columbus Deputy Police Chief Greg Bodker said during a news conference Friday.

Case details from the Ohio Attorney General's Office say Prosser had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled.

What was left behind was what -- after years -- helped investigators solve the case.

"This is a case that throughout the years all of CPD wanted to solve, and a case that affected all personnel on a personal level," Bodker said. "Imagine in 1982 collecting something that you didn't know would one day exist -- DNA."

Suspect was released months before killing

After one of the police department's "most intense investigations," evidence preserved from the crime scene proved to be the key for solving the case decades later, Bodker said.

Bodker identified Prosser's killer as "Harold Warren Jarrell," a now-deceased man who was not mentioned in the original Prosser case file.

In 1977, Jarrell was charged and convicted with abducting a different 8-year-old girl from Tamarack Circle, on the north side of Columbus. He was released in January 1982, eight months before Prosser's abduction, said Sgt. Terry McConnell.

He's not currently a suspect in any other crimes in Columbus, according to Bodker.

In a statement read aloud by McConnell during Friday's news conference, Prosser's family thanked law enforcement for their dedication to their case over nearly four decades.

"When Kelly Ann left for school, the morning of September 20, 1982, we did not expect our time with her would abruptly end or that our future would change in every way imaginable."

"One moment we had this dazzling, mischievous 8-year-old little girl, then suddenly all we had left were memories, photographs that will never age, a calendar marking a dreadful new holiday, a grave, and pieces of Kelly's life stored in a box," the statement read.

Tracking down relatives

Around 2014 or 2015, the DNA collected was entered into the CODIS, a national database of DNA samples used by law enforcement, but no matches came out of the database, McConnell said.

In March, the police department partnered with Advance DNA, a forensic genealogy research company, which used the DNA sample to assemble a family tree for the potential suspect and provide additional leads for the detectives, McConnell said.

Jarrell worked for a local radio station in Columbus for much of the 1970s and 1980s, while holding other odd jobs throughout his time there. Although he had already died in Las Vegas, police were able confirm the link between Jarrell and Prosser after obtaining DNA samples from Jarrell's living relatives, McConnell said.

After following the new leads from Advance DNA, detectives also realized that a 2014 anonymous tip cited a "similar name" to Jarrell's, though at the time it wasn't verified due to limited information, McConnell said.

AdvanceDNA said in a statement to CNN that their team "leveraged DNA matches to the DNA profile provided by the Columbus Division of Police" and that the DNA matches came from users of two genetic testing companies who had opted in for law enforcement matching.

"In Kelly's case there were no close matches, instead leads were developed through connecting a series of 3rd cousins," the company said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35549

Reported Deaths: 1460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11556767
Ramsey4610217
Stearns220019
Dakota213387
Anoka2053106
Nobles16496
Olmsted102015
Washington98440
Mower9102
Rice7934
Scott6374
Kandiyohi5651
Clay55737
Wright4264
Todd3972
Blue Earth3682
Carver3331
Lyon2942
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2800
Steele2120
Benton2083
Watonwan1960
St. Louis15614
Martin1545
Cottonwood1310
Nicollet12812
Goodhue1178
Winona11215
Crow Wing10212
Pine990
Chisago921
Otter Tail881
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
Dodge790
McLeod790
Polk792
Le Sueur771
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti600
Douglas580
Meeker571
Morrison571
Waseca550
Becker540
Jackson540
Pennington500
Murray490
Faribault480
Sibley432
Mille Lacs321
Wabasha300
Rock290
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville241
Houston210
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28440

Reported Deaths: 705
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5947174
Woodbury314044
Black Hawk205957
Buena Vista169211
Linn118182
Dallas117229
Johnson10338
Marshall100918
Wapello69629
Pottawattamie67411
Story6733
Crawford6612
Muscatine60644
Scott59810
Dubuque50022
Sioux4450
Tama43829
Wright3660
Louisa35913
Jasper31317
Plymouth2914
Dickinson2372
Warren2372
Washington2219
Hamilton1820
Webster1501
Boone1341
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11717
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo931
Clinton881
Bremer866
Des Moines842
Henry813
Carroll791
Taylor770
Emmet750
Franklin740
Cedar711
Cherokee710
Pocahontas701
Monona690
Hardin650
Floyd642
Guthrie644
Marion600
Sac600
Benton561
Jones510
Osceola510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Harrison490
Iowa470
Lee471
Humboldt461
Hancock450
Buchanan431
Butler422
Calhoun410
Delaware411
Clayton393
Lyon390
Davis371
Madison372
Kossuth320
Mills320
Fayette310
Grundy300
Lucas294
Palo Alto290
Greene280
Winneshiek270
Union260
Chickasaw240
Jackson230
Winnebago220
Howard210
Ida210
Mitchell210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren180
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold130
Worth120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Morning Weather 6/29

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather

Image

Rochester resident reflects on new waste management at parks

Image

Drowning investigation continues in Rochester

Image

Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults

Image

Immigration protest in Rochester

Image

People gathered in Mason City to remember Jodi Huisentruit

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Community Events