Clear

More than 200 people are advised to quarantine after possible Covid-19 exposure at gym in West Virginia

Article Image

CNN's Miguel Marquez takes you inside an coronavirus hospital and speaks to doctors, nurses and patients about the pandemic.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

More than 200 gym-goers in West Virginia are being urged to quarantine after a Planet Fitness client tested positive for Covid-19, health officials say.

"Anyone who was at Planet Fitness between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 should stay at home for 14 days since being exposed, which would be until Wednesday, July 8," a statement by the Monongalia County Health Department says, adding that "about 205" people were at the gym during that window of time.

"We are urging people to get testing if they become symptomatic," said health department spokeswoman Mary Wade Burnside in an email to CNN.

West Virginia is seeing an increase in cases, about 400 in the past 12 days, the Monongalia County Health Department reports. In the 10 days prior to that, cases rose by about 240.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 2,849 probable and confirmed coronavirus cases and 93 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the community, we are closing the club for an additional deep cleaning," Planet Fitness Morgantown said in a recording when called by CNN for comment, adding the club will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to Planet Fitness media relations and the Monongalia County Health Department for updates and additional comment.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give a press conference Monday afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35549

Reported Deaths: 1460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11556767
Ramsey4610217
Stearns220019
Dakota213387
Anoka2053106
Nobles16496
Olmsted102015
Washington98440
Mower9102
Rice7934
Scott6374
Kandiyohi5651
Clay55737
Wright4264
Todd3972
Blue Earth3682
Carver3331
Lyon2942
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2800
Steele2120
Benton2083
Watonwan1960
St. Louis15614
Martin1545
Cottonwood1310
Nicollet12812
Goodhue1178
Winona11215
Crow Wing10212
Pine990
Chisago921
Otter Tail881
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
Dodge790
McLeod790
Polk792
Le Sueur771
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti600
Douglas580
Meeker571
Morrison571
Waseca550
Becker540
Jackson540
Pennington500
Murray490
Faribault480
Sibley432
Mille Lacs321
Wabasha300
Rock290
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville241
Houston210
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28440

Reported Deaths: 705
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5947174
Woodbury314044
Black Hawk205957
Buena Vista169211
Linn118182
Dallas117229
Johnson10338
Marshall100918
Wapello69629
Pottawattamie67411
Story6733
Crawford6612
Muscatine60644
Scott59810
Dubuque50022
Sioux4450
Tama43829
Wright3660
Louisa35913
Jasper31317
Plymouth2914
Dickinson2372
Warren2372
Washington2219
Hamilton1820
Webster1501
Boone1341
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11717
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo931
Clinton881
Bremer866
Des Moines842
Henry813
Carroll791
Taylor770
Emmet750
Franklin740
Cedar711
Cherokee710
Pocahontas701
Monona690
Hardin650
Floyd642
Guthrie644
Marion600
Sac600
Benton561
Jones510
Osceola510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Harrison490
Iowa470
Lee471
Humboldt461
Hancock450
Buchanan431
Butler422
Calhoun410
Delaware411
Clayton393
Lyon390
Davis371
Madison372
Kossuth320
Mills320
Fayette310
Grundy300
Lucas294
Palo Alto290
Greene280
Winneshiek270
Union260
Chickasaw240
Jackson230
Winnebago220
Howard210
Ida210
Mitchell210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren180
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold130
Worth120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Morning Weather 6/29

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather

Image

Rochester resident reflects on new waste management at parks

Image

Drowning investigation continues in Rochester

Image

Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults

Image

Immigration protest in Rochester

Image

People gathered in Mason City to remember Jodi Huisentruit

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Community Events