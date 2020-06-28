Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine may not get US to herd immunity if too many people refuse to get it

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

With government support, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.

"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98 percent effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for [a] 70, 75% effective vaccine."

A CNN poll last month found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.

In an interview Friday, CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.

"No -- unlikely," he answered.

Herd immunity is when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease, either through prior illness or vaccination, so that spread from person to person unlikely.

Coronavirus vaccine education effort 'not going to be easy'

Fauci noted that "there is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country -- an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking."

He said given the power of the anti-vaccine movement, "we have a lot of work to do" to educate people on the truth about vaccines.

"It's not going to be easy," he said. "Anyone [who] thinks it will be easy is not facing reality. It's going to be very difficult."

Fauci said the government has a vaccine education program to counteract anti-vaccine messages.

"We have a program right now that's going to be extensive in reaching out to the community," he said. "They may not like a government person in a suit like me telling them, even though I will tell them. They really need to see people that they can relate to in the community -- sports figures, community heroes, people that they look up to."

But there's no indication that such a program is in place.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention runs many federal health education programs, but agency spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund referred CNN to the US Department of Health and Human Services, which runs Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration effort to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

In an email, Michael Caputo, an HHS spokesman, did not confirm the existence of a vaccine education campaign, adding that "I'd hate to see CNN put out [a] wildly incorrect story."

Fauci gives some states a C for coronavirus efforts

Fauci made his comments about vaccines during a wide-ranging interview with CNN that was part of the Aspen Ideas Festival and aired Sunday night.

When asked what grade he would give the country for handling the coronavirus outbreak, Fauci said some states were doing better than others.

"Some states are going to be A+. Some are going to be A and some are going to be down in C somewhere," he said.

He singled New York out for doing "really well," but declined to name the "C" states.

"There are some states in which the leadership and the decision [to open up] was a little too precipitous," he said. "There are others when the leadership did it right, but the citizenry didn't listen to them.

Fauci said in states where you can see people congregating closely without using masks, "that's a recipe for disaster."

He added that he understands that people, especially young people, want to be together after months of lockdown. He warned those people that they're "not in a vacuum."

"The fact that you got infected means that it's likely that you'll infect someone else who might infect someone else who then will infect a vulnerable person," Fauci said. "That person could be someone's uncle, aunt, grandma, a child with leukemia who's immunosuppressed. All of the people who have a grave danger of a poor outcome."

Contact tracing not going well, Fauci says

Until there's a vaccine, one key to controlling the virus is contact tracing, the public health practice of trying to contain an outbreak by isolating infected people, asking them with whom they've had contact while they were infectious, and then quarantining those contacts.

When asked how the United States is doing with contact tracing, Fauci answered, "I don't think we're doing very well."

"If you go into the community and call up and say, 'how's the contact tracing going?' the dots are not connected because a lot of it is done by phone. You make a contact, 50% of the people because you're coming from an authority don't even want to talk to you," he said.

He recommended that communities "get boots on the ground and to go out there and look for the people, instead of getting on a phone and doing so-called contact tracing by phone."

But he added that contact tracing is hindered by the fact that so many people who are infected with coronavirus don't have symptoms, and since they don't know they're sick, it's impossible to trace their contacts.

He said in areas where the virus is spreading in the community, 20% to 40% of those who are infected are asymptomatic.

"When you have community spread, it's insidious because there are so many people in the community who are infected but asymptomatic," he said. "So the standard classic paradigm of identification, isolation, contact tracing doesn't work no matter how good you are because you don't know who you're tracing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35033

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11415764
Ramsey4563217
Stearns216619
Dakota209086
Anoka2020105
Nobles16446
Olmsted99815
Washington96840
Mower8942
Rice7834
Scott6274
Kandiyohi5641
Clay55637
Wright4204
Todd3952
Blue Earth3352
Carver3231
Lyon2912
Sherburne2874
Freeborn2710
Steele2120
Benton2073
Watonwan1900
Martin1525
St. Louis15214
Cottonwood1310
Nicollet12312
Goodhue1138
Winona11015
Crow Wing10111
Pine980
Chisago901
Otter Tail871
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod800
Polk772
Le Sueur751
Chippewa741
Dodge740
Itasca6412
Douglas580
Isanti580
Meeker571
Morrison571
Becker540
Jackson530
Waseca520
Pennington500
Murray480
Faribault450
Sibley402
Mille Lacs321
Wabasha300
Rock290
Beltrami270
Fillmore250
Yellow Medicine250
Brown232
Houston200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Pipestone160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Cass112
Koochiching100
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27993

Reported Deaths: 703
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5851174
Woodbury312744
Black Hawk200857
Buena Vista168911
Linn116982
Dallas114029
Marshall100918
Johnson9888
Wapello69429
Pottawattamie66811
Crawford6582
Story6513
Muscatine60244
Scott57610
Dubuque49522
Sioux4450
Tama43729
Wright3620
Louisa35813
Jasper30917
Plymouth2884
Dickinson2352
Warren2282
Washington2209
Hamilton1820
Webster1431
Boone1311
Allamakee1224
Clarke1202
Mahaska11716
Clay1160
Poweshiek1038
Shelby1020
Clinton871
Bremer856
Cerro Gordo851
Des Moines822
Henry803
Taylor770
Carroll761
Emmet740
Franklin710
Cedar701
Cherokee690
Monona670
Pocahontas651
Guthrie644
Floyd612
Hardin610
Marion580
Sac580
Benton551
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Osceola500
Harrison490
Iowa470
Humboldt451
Lee451
Hancock430
Buchanan421
Butler412
Delaware401
Calhoun390
Clayton383
Lyon380
Davis371
Madison352
Kossuth320
Mills320
Fayette310
Lucas293
Greene280
Grundy270
Chickasaw240
Palo Alto240
Union240
Winneshiek240
Jackson230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Winnebago200
Keokuk191
Van Buren180
Audubon171
Cass170
Howard170
Mitchell160
Adair140
Ringgold120
Worth110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont60
Unassigned40
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults

Image

Immigration protest in Rochester

Image

People gathered in Mason City to remember Jodi Huisentruit

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Image

Couple Talks About Being in an Interracial Marriage

Image

Teaching the Harmful Effects of Discrimination

Image

Sean's Evening Weather 6/26

Image

Remembering Jodi 25 Years Later

Community Events