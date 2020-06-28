Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Why you shouldn't believe Trump missed a guy chanting 'white power' in the video he shared

Article Image

The White House is doing damage control after President Donald Trump retweeted a video in which a man driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters is seen chanting "white power." The retweet was deleted several hours later. In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump "did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters." CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Sunday morning -- before making the 271st visit to one of his golf courses during his presidency -- Donald Trump retweeted a video he said is from the Villages, a retirement community in Florida, in which a man driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters is seen and heard yelling "white power."

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," wrote Trump in the since-deleted tweet.

So, yeah.

Amid immediate condemnation of the tweet -- including by Sen. Tim Scott, the lone black Republican in the Senate -- the tweet was deleted and this explanation was offered by deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere: "President Trump is a big fan of the Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."

If you believe that, I've got a burgeoning video rental business called Blockbuster that you might be interested in.

Why shouldn't you believe the idea that Trump simply missed a guy chanting "white power" in the first few seconds of a video that he shared with his 82.5 million supporters on Twitter? Because, well, history -- both recent and not-so-recent.

From a housing discrimination lawsuit in the 1970s to his comments about the "Central Park 5" to his assertion that "both sides" were to blame for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 -- and dozens of smaller moments in between -- Trump has again and again showed he simply does not get it when it comes to America's ongoing racial problems. Or, seen through another lens, that he gets it all too well.

And, of late, with his political fortunes flagging badly, Trump has leaned more and more heavily into barely-coded appeals to racist sentiment in the country.

"The left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage so they can replace it with a new repressive regime that they alone control," Trump told a conservative student group in Phoenix late last week.

"We will win the Election against Corrupt Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Schumer," tweeted Trump on Saturday. "We will save the Supreme Court, your 2nd Amendment, permanent damage from the ridiculous Green New Deal, and you from massive Tax Hikes. Also, our Heritage, History and LAW & ORDER!"

Trump has also taken to referring to Covid-19 as the "Kung Flu" -- a term even members of his own administration have previously admitted is racist and xenophobic.

As the New York Times summed it all up in a piece last week:

"Over the last few days the president has tweeted context-free videos of random incidents involving black people attacking white people and baselessly argued that President Barack Obama, the country's first black leader, committed 'treason'...

"...Answering to his own instincts and what he thinks "my people" want, as he often puts it to advisers, the president is exploiting racial divisions in a way that appeals to only a segment of his party."

It's through that history that Trump's Sunday morning tweet needs to be seen. And what that history says is that Trump doesn't get the benefit of the doubt. He hasn't earned it.

In fact, the ways in which he has worked to weaponize race and exploit racial divisions for his own personal political gain suggests that all Trump did on Sunday morning was say out loud what he has been saying slightly more quietly and subtly for years.

"'White power' isn't a dog whistle," tweeted Soraya Nadia McDonald, the culture critic at The Undefeated. "It's an air horn."

Deleting the tweet and insisting that Trump didn't see the guy yelling "white power" allows the President to accomplish exactly what he wants: Push out a message of clear and blatant racism -- and then insist that he wasn't doing that and he, the self-described "least racist person you have ever met," is deeply offended by anyone suggesting otherwise.

To believe that, you have to willingly ignore everything Trump has said and done on race for, well, his entire adult life. When you consider the way Trump has treated race -- as a cudgel to be used when it serves his purposes -- it's simply impossible to conclude that he retweeted the video without knowing there was a guy chanting "white power" in it.

The opposite is in fact true; he retweeted at least in part because there was a guy chanting "white power" in it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35033

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11415764
Ramsey4563217
Stearns216619
Dakota209086
Anoka2020105
Nobles16446
Olmsted99815
Washington96840
Mower8942
Rice7834
Scott6274
Kandiyohi5641
Clay55637
Wright4204
Todd3952
Blue Earth3352
Carver3231
Lyon2912
Sherburne2874
Freeborn2710
Steele2120
Benton2073
Watonwan1900
Martin1525
St. Louis15214
Cottonwood1310
Nicollet12312
Goodhue1138
Winona11015
Crow Wing10111
Pine980
Chisago901
Otter Tail871
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod800
Polk772
Le Sueur751
Chippewa741
Dodge740
Itasca6412
Douglas580
Isanti580
Meeker571
Morrison571
Becker540
Jackson530
Waseca520
Pennington500
Murray480
Faribault450
Sibley402
Mille Lacs321
Wabasha300
Rock290
Beltrami270
Fillmore250
Yellow Medicine250
Brown232
Houston200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Pipestone160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Cass112
Koochiching100
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27993

Reported Deaths: 703
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5851174
Woodbury312744
Black Hawk200857
Buena Vista168911
Linn116982
Dallas114029
Marshall100918
Johnson9888
Wapello69429
Pottawattamie66811
Crawford6582
Story6513
Muscatine60244
Scott57610
Dubuque49522
Sioux4450
Tama43729
Wright3620
Louisa35813
Jasper30917
Plymouth2884
Dickinson2352
Warren2282
Washington2209
Hamilton1820
Webster1431
Boone1311
Allamakee1224
Clarke1202
Mahaska11716
Clay1160
Poweshiek1038
Shelby1020
Clinton871
Bremer856
Cerro Gordo851
Des Moines822
Henry803
Taylor770
Carroll761
Emmet740
Franklin710
Cedar701
Cherokee690
Monona670
Pocahontas651
Guthrie644
Floyd612
Hardin610
Marion580
Sac580
Benton551
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Osceola500
Harrison490
Iowa470
Humboldt451
Lee451
Hancock430
Buchanan421
Butler412
Delaware401
Calhoun390
Clayton383
Lyon380
Davis371
Madison352
Kossuth320
Mills320
Fayette310
Lucas293
Greene280
Grundy270
Chickasaw240
Palo Alto240
Union240
Winneshiek240
Jackson230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Winnebago200
Keokuk191
Van Buren180
Audubon171
Cass170
Howard170
Mitchell160
Adair140
Ringgold120
Worth110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont60
Unassigned40
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults

Image

Immigration protest in Rochester

Image

People gathered in Mason City to remember Jodi Huisentruit

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Image

Couple Talks About Being in an Interracial Marriage

Image

Teaching the Harmful Effects of Discrimination

Image

Sean's Evening Weather 6/26

Image

Remembering Jodi 25 Years Later

Community Events