Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

More than half of all states are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, leading to a halt in reopening plans and reinstated restrictions in some states. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 1:20 AM
