Clear

How #NeverTrumpers can live up to their name

Article Image

During a Fox News town hall, President Trump gave a non-answer when asked about his priorities for a possible second term.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

The #NeverTrump movement -- made up of a small cohort of Republicans who refuse to support President Donald Trump -- is a revealing phenomenon in American politics.

During Trump's presidential bid in 2016, Mitt Romney made a huge splash by delivering a blistering speech condemning Trump's candidacy. "He's playing members of the American public for suckers: he gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat," Romney said, describing his party's standard bearer as a "fraud."

But once Trump was elected, Romney kissed the ring in hopes of becoming the next secretary of state and the Republican Party coalesced around the new President. Now a Utah senator, Romney saw the light in February 2020 and voted to convict the impeached President for abuse of power. This election cycle he has announced once again that he won't support Trump's reelection bid. And now more prominent Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, are joining him.

But the question remains: can this movement make a difference beyond publicly disavowing Trump?

After all, most Republicans rallied around Trump in 2016 and voted for him. More importantly, they stood by him in the years that followed. Even Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, once prominent detractors, turned into his most important foot soldiers on Capitol Hill.

While some conservative pundits such as David Frum and William Kristol have continued to fight against Trump with both their words and actions, many #NeverTrumpers have simply shared their disapproval of the President. This allows some #NeverTrumpers to distance themselves from the President when it's convenient, while still benefiting from being part of the GOP. Sen. Susan Collins, who has repeatedly spoken out against the President, has in many instances voted in favor of Trump and his agenda after much hemming and hawing.

Is it possible for this faction to become more substantive in 2020 and actually take steps to help Joe Biden win the election? Of all the figures who are defining the new wave of #NeverTrumpism, George Conway, a conservative attorney who is married to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, leads the pack. Conway knows Trump better than most, and he has made it clear that this commander-in-chief poses a threat to our democracy.

Conway and his allies at the political action committee Lincoln Project are producing hard-hitting ads against Trump, while releasing pro-Biden ads in swing states. "Joe Biden is a strong, caring leader who can guide us out of the hell Americans find ourselves in. It's imperative Joe Biden wins this November," said John Weaver, a co-founder of the group.

Besides producing ad campaigns, there is another way the #NeverTrump movement can take action. The Lincoln Project has shown the way by directly supporting Biden's candidacy. Elected officials in the GOP need to announce, in public and on the record, that they will vote for Biden. This is the only real measure of where one stands on the current presidency. Choosing to abstain from voting for Trump (Romney said he wrote in his wife's name in 2016) is simply not enough. Biden will need every possible vote to achieve victory, especially if the pandemic threatens turnout.

Reporters should also pressure these politicians and ask who they will vote for in 2020. The #NeverTrump movement can make a difference -- and prove the GOP can change course — by producing a long list of powerful Republicans who will vote for Biden. Given the recent New York Times and Siena College poll that shows Trump's support among white voters is waning, a number of prominent Republicans who will publicly throw their support behind Biden could help turn the tide.

Most politicians are unlikely to take a public stand out of fear they might anger Republican voters who by and large still support the administration. They understand, more than they are willing to admit, that Trump is a reflection of the modern Republican Party rather than someone who has distorted it. As Republican political operative Stuart Stevens, a member of the Lincoln Project and the author of a forthcoming book, "It Was All A Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump," writes: "The reality is that President Trump is a symptom, not the source, of the disease that is ravaging the Republican Party."

It remains to be seen whether the serious dysfunction and failed leadership that we see every day might prompt more Republicans to admit that something has gone profoundly wrong with their party and that the only way to start a new era is by making sure Biden defeats Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34616

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11308761
Ramsey4508217
Stearns215619
Dakota206186
Anoka1990103
Nobles16436
Olmsted97015
Washington94839
Mower8682
Rice7804
Scott6164
Kandiyohi5641
Clay54537
Wright4194
Todd3952
Blue Earth3172
Carver3161
Lyon2892
Sherburne2834
Freeborn2650
Steele2090
Benton2033
Watonwan1860
St. Louis15214
Martin1515
Cottonwood1300
Nicollet12012
Goodhue1118
Winona11015
Crow Wing10011
Pine980
Chisago901
Otter Tail861
Carlton810
Unassigned8135
McLeod800
Polk782
Le Sueur751
Chippewa701
Dodge700
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Morrison571
Isanti560
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Waseca510
Pennington500
Murray470
Faribault440
Sibley372
Mille Lacs311
Rock290
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine250
Fillmore240
Brown232
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston170
Pipestone160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Cass112
Koochiching100
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Image

Couple Talks About Being in an Interracial Marriage

Image

Teaching the Harmful Effects of Discrimination

Image

Sean's Evening Weather 6/26

Image

Remembering Jodi 25 Years Later

Image

Anti-Racist Reform Petition

Image

Fireworks: what's allowed? What's not?

Image

Legalization: More at stake than money

Community Events