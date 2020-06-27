Clear
BREAKING NEWS 25 years after Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, police 'remain hopeful for answers' Full Story

The Northeast will see severe thunderstorms and possibly a tornado on Saturday

Article Image

Strong to severe storms are forecast to impact millions from Colorado to Massachusetts on Saturday. By Sunday these storms are forecast to shift into the Mid-Atlantic. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the details.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

More than 20 states will be under the threat of severe storms this weekend.

A cold front stretching from Colorado to Massachusetts is expected to produce heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and hail will pose the biggest risks, and even a tornado can't be ruled out.

A powerful line of storms swept through the Midwest late Friday night, affecting major cities like Chicago. The squall line was over 300 miles long as it carved its way across multiple states producing wind gusts over 70 mph. Damaging winds downed trees and power lines from Colorado all the way to Ohio on Friday and early Saturday. Flooding also occurred as a result of these storms, which brought heavy downpours that overflowed creeks and streams in some low lying areas.

Check your local weekend forecast here

Expect severe storms in the Northeast

The same system that affected the Midwest on Friday will shift to the Northeast on Saturday. The strongest storms will form from eastern Ohio to western Connecticut, where the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a forecast that calls for a slight risk of severe weather.

Newark, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh should expect damaging winds and even hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Other cities on the fringe of the system could see some strong storms, including Denver, St. Louis, and Indianapolis.

The Storm Prediction Center said the threat will likely peak in the late afternoon before waning in the evening.

It'll also be rainy in the Southeast

The Southeast is expected to see some wet weather as well.

"An unrelated system in the South will also trigger scattered thunderstorms, which could reach severe thresholds," said Taylor Ward, CNN meteorologist.

Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi should prepare for the possibility of damaging wind and even hail.

The Storm Prediction Center said the threat of strong thunderstorms should subside by early evening.

Severe storms continue on Sunday

Severe weather chances continue on Sunday with the highest risk existing for the Carolinas and portions of Virginia. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.

There will also be some stronger storms that exist to the north from Washington, DC through New England with potential damaging winds for cities like Boston, New York, and Hartford, Connecticut.

Farther west in the northern Plains and Midwest, there's also potential for strong storms. This region will have threats of damaging winds, but also the potential for an isolated tornado for cities like Minneapolis and Omaha, Nebraska.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34616

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11308761
Ramsey4508217
Stearns215619
Dakota206186
Anoka1990103
Nobles16436
Olmsted97015
Washington94839
Mower8682
Rice7804
Scott6164
Kandiyohi5641
Clay54537
Wright4194
Todd3952
Blue Earth3172
Carver3161
Lyon2892
Sherburne2834
Freeborn2650
Steele2090
Benton2033
Watonwan1860
St. Louis15214
Martin1515
Cottonwood1300
Nicollet12012
Goodhue1118
Winona11015
Crow Wing10011
Pine980
Chisago901
Otter Tail861
Carlton810
Unassigned8135
McLeod800
Polk782
Le Sueur751
Chippewa701
Dodge700
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Morrison571
Isanti560
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Waseca510
Pennington500
Murray470
Faribault440
Sibley372
Mille Lacs311
Rock290
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine250
Fillmore240
Brown232
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston170
Pipestone160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Cass112
Koochiching100
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Image

Couple Talks About Being in an Interracial Marriage

Image

Teaching the Harmful Effects of Discrimination

Image

Sean's Evening Weather 6/26

Image

Remembering Jodi 25 Years Later

Image

Anti-Racist Reform Petition

Image

Fireworks: what's allowed? What's not?

Image

Legalization: More at stake than money

Community Events