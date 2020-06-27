Clear

5 states reported their highest number of coronavirus cases in one day

CNN's Sanjay Gupta breaks down the White House coronavirus task force briefing in which Vice President Mike Pence said that the reopening economy was encouraging news as cases hit an all-time record in the US.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 1:50 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

At least five states reported their highest single day record of Covid-19 cases Friday, adding to the growing concern of case increases that has sent many states back-peddling on their reopening plans.

Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Tennessee and Utah all reported record daily cases, according to their state's health departments. And for Florida, which has been eyed as the possible next epicenter, that number reached 8,938 new cases in just one day.

And it is not just those states seeing rising numbers. The national number of daily coronavirus case reports reached a new high Friday as well at almost 40,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and 33 states are currently seeing the number of new cases grow from the week before.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Friday that "nothing has changed in the last week" and the surge was the result of a "test dump."

But the governor of Texas, the nation's second most populous state, "paused" his state's phased reopening plan and ordered further restrictions on businesses including bars.

"If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would've been to slow down the opening of bars. Now seeing in the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting -- and, ya know, a bar setting in reality just doesn't work with a pandemic," Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN affiliate KVIA.

And at least nine other states have announced they are not moving ahead to the next phase: Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and North Carolina.

Metropolitan areas across the US seeing exponential growth in cases means the nation will likely see a "dramatic increase" in the virus' trajectory, Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor and dean of tropical medicine at Houston's Baylor College of Medicine told CNN's Jim Scuitto.

"At least in the metro areas we've got people wearing masks now, the bars are closed and we've got some advocacy coming out of the county judge and the mayor," he said of Texas. "I don't know how much this will really slow this incredibly aggressive rise. It's like trying to stop a train coming down the tracks."

'For goodness sakes: avoid crowds'

The rise in cases for more than half of the country comes as people venture outside to enjoy summer activities and relaxed restrictions after a spring spent indoors to curb the virus' spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, urged Americans to go back to the basics to prevent spreading or becoming infected with the virus.

"For goodness sakes: avoid crowds, wear masks. Those are the fundamentals that -- when you look at the television clips, when you see pictures in the newspapers -- people are not doing that. That's a recipe for disaster," Fauci said during an interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell.

To that end, many institutions are taking steps to disperse large groups.

A federal judge ruled Friday that the US government must release migrant children held in government family detention centers by mid-July. They must be released into the care of their parent or, if that is not an available option, to "available suitable sponsors or other available COVID-free non-congregate settings" with the consent of their parents or guardians.

In Texas, the Pride Houston march and parade agreed to hold a virtual rally instead of an in-person event, the organization wrote in a statement on Facebook Friday.

"Pride Houston understands that we do not live in a bubble and we are also in the middle of another public health crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic," the organization wrote.

And following outbreaks after large beach gatherings, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Friday that he will sign an emergency order Saturday to close all beaches in the county for the Fourth of July weekend.

The order will also ban any gatherings, including parades, of more than 50 people throughout the county during that time. Fireworks displays will need to be viewed from homes or parked vehicles, Gimenez said in a statement.

90% or more of the country is susceptible

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported and at least 125,039 people have died of the virus in the US so far. But the actual number of people who have been infected is likely 10 times as high.

Antibody tests, which examine a person's blood for signs the immune system responded to an infection, show more than 20 million people have been infected -- most without knowing it, said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But even with the number that high, only between 5% and 8% of Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, with the numbers varying by region. That means 90% or more have not been infected and are susceptible to the virus, highlighting the need to act aggressively to combat rising infection rates, Redfield said.

Federal health officials expanded the list of who's potentially most at risk of severe complications from Covid-19.

Mild obesity, moderate to severe asthma, pregnant women and those cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the CDC said.

So are those with conditions such as sickle cell disease, poorly controlled HIV infection, bone marrow transplants or an organ transplant.

The agency also has removed the specific age threshold, saying it's not just those over age 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34123

Reported Deaths: 1441
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11178758
Ramsey4474217
Stearns214119
Dakota201285
Anoka1961103
Nobles16376
Olmsted94815
Washington92639
Mower8472
Rice7714
Scott6094
Kandiyohi5641
Clay53737
Wright4113
Todd3952
Carver3081
Lyon2842
Blue Earth2812
Sherburne2784
Freeborn2620
Steele2060
Benton2033
Watonwan1750
St. Louis15114
Martin1485
Cottonwood1270
Nicollet11512
Goodhue1098
Winona10715
Pine980
Crow Wing9711
Chisago881
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7935
McLeod750
Polk752
Le Sueur711
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca460
Faribault410
Sibley352
Mille Lacs311
Wabasha290
Rock280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore230
Brown222
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston160
Pipestone150
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27295

Reported Deaths: 695
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5736171
Woodbury310643
Black Hawk196157
Buena Vista167711
Linn115081
Dallas111529
Marshall99418
Johnson9118
Wapello69228
Pottawattamie65511
Crawford6502
Story5983
Muscatine59743
Scott51510
Dubuque48322
Sioux4350
Tama43329
Louisa35713
Wright3550
Jasper30517
Plymouth2724
Dickinson2322
Warren2212
Washington2179
Hamilton1780
Webster1411
Boone1281
Allamakee1224
Mahaska11616
Clarke1142
Clay1130
Poweshiek1018
Shelby950
Bremer866
Clinton831
Des Moines812
Henry793
Taylor770
Carroll731
Cerro Gordo701
Cedar681
Cherokee680
Franklin680
Emmet660
Monona660
Guthrie644
Hardin580
Benton551
Floyd541
Marion520
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Sac500
Osceola490
Harrison470
Humboldt461
Pocahontas461
Lee441
Buchanan411
Hancock410
Iowa410
Butler402
Clayton383
Lyon370
Davis361
Delaware361
Madison352
Mills320
Calhoun300
Fayette300
Kossuth290
Greene280
Lucas283
Grundy270
Palo Alto240
Winneshiek240
Chickasaw230
Ida210
Jackson210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Winnebago180
Howard170
Union170
Van Buren170
Audubon161
Cass160
Mitchell150
Adair140
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Unassigned90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne70
Fremont60
