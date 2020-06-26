Clear

'These boys will not stop': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eyes potential points record after winning title

Article Image

Victorious Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he's committed to producing a brand of football that "creates an atmosphere people will tell their grandchildren about."

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Darren Lewis, CNN

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his players will not rest in their pursuit of the Premier League record points tally, despite clinching the club's first top-flight title for 30 years on Thursday.

The German, fresh from celebrating the long-awaited achievement, knows Manchester City's benchmark of 100-points is within reach but concedes the congested fixture list makes reaching it particularly challenging.

The Reds have amassed 86 points so far and now have seven games left in which to break the record -- all to be played in the space of 25 days.

"It's incredibly difficult, so for sure we have to make changes and we need to be lucky with everything," Klopp told CNN Sport. "These boys will not stop throwing their soul on the pitch, 100%. They see the chance for a points record.

"For me as a coach, my job is to make sure that we get through that period without massive problems."

READ: How Jurgen Klopp turned Liverpool into title winners

Staying humble

Liverpool fans, relieved that the agonizing wait is finally over, should be excited with what's to come next for their club, according to Klopp.

The 53-year-old manager says he wants to make Anfield a fortress for years to come and build upon what is already one of the best teams to ever play in the division.

Liverpool is now just one title win away with pulling level with fierce rival Manchester United on 20 league trophies but Klopp insists the focus has never been about other clubs.

"For me, it's important that we improve and for me, it's important that we show the consistency still and for me, it's important that nobody wants to play us," he said.

"I want to create atmospheres together with our supporters which you can tell your grandkids [about]. I want to see a specific way of football which is emotional, which is fast, which is full of action.

"If you stay humble and be ready to improve then we have a chance to win more silverware but only a chance because the other teams are still there."

READ: Liverpool wins English Premier League for the first time in club's history

Emotional celebrations

Klopp and the Liverpool squad celebrated their achievement together as they watched Chelsea beat Manchester City -- thereby handing them the trophy -- at a golf resort in the city.

The final whistle was greeted by jubilant scenes as players and coaches danced way into the early hours of the morning.

An emotional Klopp, unable to get through some early interviews without crying, confirmed all those present were in the same social bubble and said it was important to share such a momentous occasion.

"I think we all would have regretted it if in the future it was like 'I sat there alone in my room' and 'I sat there watching on television,'" he added.

"It was exceptional for our lives and so I thought it makes sense that we do it together."

Klopp praises people of Liverpool

Klopp's ability to create an exciting culture around the club is testament to the job he's done since arriving in 2015 and nothing was going to stop Liverpool supporters celebrating the title in style.

Fans ignored police advice and gathered outside Anfield Stadium on Thursday, setting off flares, fireworks and toasting the end to an almighty wait.

"Being here, in this club, where football means pretty much everything to the people is obviously big," said Klopp.

"How these people in this club, in the city and our supporters in general, deal with difficulties in life is exceptional.

"How patient they were over the years, maybe not always but since we were in, they were really patient and appreciated all the steps we made.

"They saw development, were happy with the development and they gave us the time and that's why we are here. That's what made it really special."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34123

Reported Deaths: 1441
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11178758
Ramsey4474217
Stearns214119
Dakota201285
Anoka1961103
Nobles16376
Olmsted94815
Washington92639
Mower8472
Rice7714
Scott6094
Kandiyohi5641
Clay53737
Wright4113
Todd3952
Carver3081
Lyon2842
Blue Earth2812
Sherburne2784
Freeborn2620
Steele2060
Benton2033
Watonwan1750
St. Louis15114
Martin1485
Cottonwood1270
Nicollet11512
Goodhue1098
Winona10715
Pine980
Crow Wing9711
Chisago881
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7935
McLeod750
Polk752
Le Sueur711
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca460
Faribault410
Sibley352
Mille Lacs311
Wabasha290
Rock280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore230
Brown222
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston160
Pipestone150
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27295

Reported Deaths: 695
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5736171
Woodbury310643
Black Hawk196157
Buena Vista167711
Linn115081
Dallas111529
Marshall99418
Johnson9118
Wapello69228
Pottawattamie65511
Crawford6502
Story5983
Muscatine59743
Scott51510
Dubuque48322
Sioux4350
Tama43329
Louisa35713
Wright3550
Jasper30517
Plymouth2724
Dickinson2322
Warren2212
Washington2179
Hamilton1780
Webster1411
Boone1281
Allamakee1224
Mahaska11616
Clarke1142
Clay1130
Poweshiek1018
Shelby950
Bremer866
Clinton831
Des Moines812
Henry793
Taylor770
Carroll731
Cerro Gordo701
Cedar681
Cherokee680
Franklin680
Emmet660
Monona660
Guthrie644
Hardin580
Benton551
Floyd541
Marion520
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Sac500
Osceola490
Harrison470
Humboldt461
Pocahontas461
Lee441
Buchanan411
Hancock410
Iowa410
Butler402
Clayton383
Lyon370
Davis361
Delaware361
Madison352
Mills320
Calhoun300
Fayette300
Kossuth290
Greene280
Lucas283
Grundy270
Palo Alto240
Winneshiek240
Chickasaw230
Ida210
Jackson210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Winnebago180
Howard170
Union170
Van Buren170
Audubon161
Cass160
Mitchell150
Adair140
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Unassigned90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne70
Fremont60
Rochester
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 6AM Weather 6/26

Image

Area police departments see increase in fireworks calls

Image

Early absentee voting starts in Minnesota

Image

North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week

Image

Outdoor sports spike in interest

Image

North Iowa restaurant closes after worker undergoes Covid-19 test

Image

Arena Awarded, Put to New Use During Pandemic

Image

Visiting from a Distance

Image

Guidance for Reopening IA Schools

Image

Author says now is the time for honesty

Community Events