Clear

Governors ignoring Covid-19 surge send a clear message to Black and Latinx communities

Article Image

The coronavirus has caused so much loss as the fight against racial inequity weighs heavily on our nation's soul. CNN Heroes Annette March-Grier and Mary Robinson share their tips for managing the sense of anguish and loss.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Cecilia Muñoz

The numbers are appalling. Over the last several weeks, health officials, think tanks and journalists have begun to absorb and analyze new and distressing statistics revealing racial and ethnic disparities in the rates of illness and death from Covid-19.

Charts from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that the disparities are worse than we thought.

As states continue to open up, many of them moving too quickly from one phase to another, Black and Hispanic Americans remain at a higher risk of infection and death -- as much as eight to 10 times higher -- than their White counterparts. The overwhelming message to these communities is seemingly: We see the data and we don't care.

When the early breakdown of how Covid-19 was impacting Black and Latinx communities at an alarming rate was released, health experts rushed to try to connect the dots as to why this was the case. But members of these communities already understood what the problem was.

It was that Black and brown Americans are more likely to be essential workers in industries like agriculture, meatpacking and health care. If they were not laid off, communities of color remained on the job during lockdown because many of the jobs that are disproportionately held by Black and Latinx people do not offer the luxury of working from home.

Simply put, our survival depended on us showing up.

Couple that with the fact that nearly 40% of those deemed to be essential workers by our government earn less than a living wage, according to analysis from New America, and you see how our circumstances made us more vulnerable to the virus.

These are not just statistics to us; these are our communities -- real people with real lives.

Not to mention that the comorbidity element that has been shown to heighten the risks of health complications once the coronavirus is contracted, also makes Black and Latinx communities more susceptible.

For example, we have been struggling for years -- generations even -- with the factors that contribute to the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in our communities. We are less likely to have access to healthy food and more likely to lack access to good healthcare.

We could have told you when this pandemic started that it would be felt most heavily in communities of color in the United States. We have been telling you for weeks that the aid intended to help with the economic fallout isn't reaching our communities to the extent intended. We have been objecting for months to the fact that, for immigrants in our communities as well as their families, no federal aid was intended at all.

This is the lens through which we now view the turmoil over how and when the states should reopen. We hear the cacophony of conflicting messages coming from government officials, including those, like Vice President Mike Pence, who are so eager to get the economy going that he's willing to falsely tell us that the surges taking place in dozens of states are the result of more testing, not more sickness.

We understand what's being communicated when President Donald Trump orders meatpacking workers back on the job despite staggering infection rates in the industry. We weren't surprised that his vague promises of protection for those workers amounted to nonbinding guidance from the agency charged with protecting the workforce.

Message received: supplying the country with meat is worthy of action, but protecting the workers who make it possible, who are overwhelmingly people of color, is not.

I do not envy the officials who have to make the difficult decisions about how and when to reopen. I am a policymaker, and I know that data-based policymaking is essential in these situations; following the numbers and choosing a point at which to take action will create winners and losers.

It is almost never possible to act without causing harm. But we must be honest about who is most at risk, and transparent about what the implications of our decisions will be.

Some states, such as Louisiana, are slowing down their reopening efforts as cases surge, and many state and local leaders have their eye on strategies to reopen in a way that creates room for those who are older or have underlying conditions to stay relatively safe.

Doing this well will require herculean feats of testing, tracing and monitoring, which most states are not yet equipped to carry out. Yet some governors, with the support of our President, have been careening forward in willful disregard of the evidence, which now unequivocally tells us that these decisions will have a disproportionate impact on Black and brown lives.

The African American and Latinx communities have at least as much stake in reopening the economy as everyone else, but we also recognize what we are hearing in the discussion about reopening. We watched Governors Doug Ducey in Arizona and Greg Abbott in Texas as they announced their plans to reopen despite the trendlines in both states - no masks required - and we got the message. Arizona is 30% Latinx, and over half of the population in Texas is either African American (12.9%) or Latinx (39.7%).

We heard the governors' blithe reassurances that their states were ready for the surges that would follow, and based on what we know about the disparities in rates of illness and death, we have a pretty good idea of who would be filling many of those hospital beds. We knew what was coming, and it came; hospitals in Texas are running out of capacity, and Gov. Abbott is again urging Texans to stay home.

We listened with outrage as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who failed to make testing and protective gear available and also opened his state in defiance of what the data was telling him, had the gall to blame Hispanic migrant workers for the outbreaks in his state.

This from a leader of a state, which is 16.9% Black and 26.4% Latinx, that has been scrutinized for allegedly reporting inaccurate Covid-19 stats, to suggest that cases were declining.

Governors, you are putting the lives of the people in your states in danger. The data showing us that Black and brown Americans are doing a disproportionate amount of suffering and dying make it inescapably clear: we know whose lives you are risking, and you are telling us exactly how much you value them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34123

Reported Deaths: 1441
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11178758
Ramsey4474217
Stearns214119
Dakota201285
Anoka1961103
Nobles16376
Olmsted94815
Washington92639
Mower8472
Rice7714
Scott6094
Kandiyohi5641
Clay53737
Wright4113
Todd3952
Carver3081
Lyon2842
Blue Earth2812
Sherburne2784
Freeborn2620
Steele2060
Benton2033
Watonwan1750
St. Louis15114
Martin1485
Cottonwood1270
Nicollet11512
Goodhue1098
Winona10715
Pine980
Crow Wing9711
Chisago881
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7935
McLeod750
Polk752
Le Sueur711
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca460
Faribault410
Sibley352
Mille Lacs311
Wabasha290
Rock280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore230
Brown222
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston160
Pipestone150
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27295

Reported Deaths: 695
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5736171
Woodbury310643
Black Hawk196157
Buena Vista167711
Linn115081
Dallas111529
Marshall99418
Johnson9118
Wapello69228
Pottawattamie65511
Crawford6502
Story5983
Muscatine59743
Scott51510
Dubuque48322
Sioux4350
Tama43329
Louisa35713
Wright3550
Jasper30517
Plymouth2724
Dickinson2322
Warren2212
Washington2179
Hamilton1780
Webster1411
Boone1281
Allamakee1224
Mahaska11616
Clarke1142
Clay1130
Poweshiek1018
Shelby950
Bremer866
Clinton831
Des Moines812
Henry793
Taylor770
Carroll731
Cerro Gordo701
Cedar681
Cherokee680
Franklin680
Emmet660
Monona660
Guthrie644
Hardin580
Benton551
Floyd541
Marion520
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Sac500
Osceola490
Harrison470
Humboldt461
Pocahontas461
Lee441
Buchanan411
Hancock410
Iowa410
Butler402
Clayton383
Lyon370
Davis361
Delaware361
Madison352
Mills320
Calhoun300
Fayette300
Kossuth290
Greene280
Lucas283
Grundy270
Palo Alto240
Winneshiek240
Chickasaw230
Ida210
Jackson210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Winnebago180
Howard170
Union170
Van Buren170
Audubon161
Cass160
Mitchell150
Adair140
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Unassigned90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne70
Fremont60
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week

Image

Outdoor sports spike in interest

Image

North Iowa restaurant closes after worker undergoes Covid-19 test

Image

Arena Awarded, Put to New Use During Pandemic

Image

Visiting from a Distance

Image

Guidance for Reopening IA Schools

Image

Author says now is the time for honesty

Image

Mayo unveils plans for home care

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 6/25

Image

Legalizing weed could boost economic recovery

Community Events