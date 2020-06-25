Clear

Has Donald Trump's political magic worn off?

Article Image

24-year-old political newcomer Madison Cawthorn will defeat President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate in the North Carolina GOP congressional primary for the seat vacated by the President's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, CNN projects.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

"President Trump: 73-0."

That was the headline of a press release from the Republican National Committee on June 10, celebrating their contention that all 73 GOP candidates Donald Trump had endorsed in the 2020 campaign had won.

"Last night's primaries were an emphatic reminder of the enthusiasm for President Trump's agenda that is sweeping the nation," insisted RNC spokesman Steve Guest. "The enthusiasm for President Trump and Republicans heading into November is undeniable."

Of course, all streaks must come to an end. And on Tuesday, the President's run ended. Twice.

First came 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn's crushing victory over Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th District, which Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows had previously held.

Trump had sent two tweets this month endorsing Bennett. "Please let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC," he wrote on June 4. "She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A."

The President also did a robocall for Bennett in which he told GOP voters in the district that "there is a very big election on Tuesday and I need your help to elect Lynda Bennett to Congress."

Then there was the case of Rep. Tom Massie (R) in Kentucky. Massie had drawn Trump's ire (and the anger of lots of his Republican and Democratic colleagues) when he insisted in late March that there be an in-person vote on a Covid-19 relief bill.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress," Trump tweeted. "WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!"

Trump never officially endorsed Massie's opponent -- Todd McMurtry -- although several of Massie's GOP colleagues did. They rescinded those endorsements when McMurtry's Twitter account revealed the use of racist and anti-immigrant messages and images.

Massie cruised to victory and said his win "sends a strong message that Republican voters in the 4th District of Kentucky want someone to represent them in Washington who will consistently stand on principle, defend life, and support the Constitution."

The Point: With Trump's own political outlook dimming significantly, it now also appears as though he's lost his magic touch in picking primary winners as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33763

Reported Deaths: 1432
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11057752
Ramsey4424215
Stearns214019
Dakota198284
Anoka1940103
Nobles16356
Olmsted93815
Washington91739
Mower8282
Rice7614
Scott6034
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53737
Wright4093
Todd3942
Carver3051
Lyon2792
Sherburne2774
Blue Earth2652
Freeborn2590
Benton2043
Steele2020
Watonwan1730
Martin1495
St. Louis14614
Cottonwood1260
Nicollet11212
Goodhue1098
Winona10015
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8035
Polk752
McLeod710
Le Sueur701
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6012
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca450
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley302
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Brown232
Fillmore230
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo unveils plans for home care

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 6/25

Image

Legalizing weed could boost economic recovery

Image

Secondhand shopping surge

Image

Daube's closing storefronts in Rochester

Image

Coronavirus test site moving

Image

Concerns over spikes in cases across the country

Image

Protecting Your Information

Image

Rochester Civic Theater Moves Forward

Image

Girl Scouts Donate Cookies

Community Events