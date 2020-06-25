Clear
5 things to know for June 25: Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Ahmaud Arbery, Roundup, tariffs

Article Image

A dry air mass from the Sahara is moving over the Gulf Coast this morning but is it thick enough to inhibit the humidity and rainfall in the Southeast? CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

It's the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. "The Forgotten War" cost millions of lives and left scars that linger to this day.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Nearly 180,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus by October 1 unless just about everyone starts wearing masks, new projections show. That expert prediction comes as the US records more than 2.3 million Covid-19 cases -- and as the three most populous US states set records for new cases daily. California reported more than 7,000 cases on Tuesday, obliterating a record hit a day earlier. Florida and Texas announced they had recorded more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, and one health expert fears major Texas cities could see "apocalyptic" numbers. As cases spike, Disney postponed the reopening of Disneyland, and governors are urging people to wear masks and stay home. The US fatality forecast would drop to 146,000 by October if 95% of Americans masked up in public, a model forecasts.

2. Joe Biden

The presidential election is still more than four months out, but polls out of Wisconsin and Ohio bring some good news for the Democratic nominee. A Marquette University poll from Wisconsin has former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump, 49% to 41%. In Ohio, where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 8 points in 2016, a Quinnipiac University poll shows a tied race. Trump's job approval has ticked down slightly, with many Americans disapproving of how he has handled recent protests over police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic. As the President seizes on divisive culture wars and race-baiting rhetoric to fire up his base, a number of top Republicans told CNN that he needs to change course quickly.

3. Ahmaud Arbery

The three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, were indicted by a grand jury. Travis McMichael; his father, Greg McMichael; and William R. Bryan were indicted yesterday on malice and felony murder charges, a district attorney said. The charges also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Arbery was jogging in February outside Brunswick, Georgia, when the McMichaels chased him, authorities said. Investigators also said they believe Bryan, who made a video recording of the shooting, used his vehicle to try to "confine and detain" Arbery in the minutes leading to his death. Gregory McMichael's legal team said he was a victim of a rush to judgment, and Travis McMichael's lawyer said he is not guilty. Bryan's attorney has said his client was only a witness.

4. Roundup

The company behind Roundup weed killer is settling most of its current and future litigation for more than $10 billion after thousands of lawsuits from cancer patients or their estates. Bayer, the German-based company that acquired agrochemical giant Monsanto in 2018, said settlements in the US would bring about 75% of current claims to a close. The move comes after years of lawsuits from cancer patients who claimed Roundup caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma and that Monsanto failed to adequately warn consumers of the risk. Bayer said the settlement agreements "contain no admission of liability or wrongdoing."

5. Tariffs

Now might be a good time to stock up on European chocolates, olives and beer. Those items are among 30 products that could be hit with steep tariffs as part of a longstanding US-European dispute over government subsidies to aircraft makers. The US already levied 15% to 25% tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of other European goods as part of this dispute. The new items could be hit with tariffs of as much as 100%, according to the notice. The World Trade Organization has previously sided with the US in the dispute, concluding in 2018 that the European Union helped Airbus with unfair subsidies that hurt sales of US-based Boeing's wide-body jets. Though that opened the way for the US to slap tariffs on European goods, the EU says it's possible this latest round goes beyond what is allowed by the WTO.

Pet poultry cause 465 people to fall sick

Social distancing now also applies to your chickens.

Washington Redskins will remove their founder's name from the team's Ring of Fame

But the team name still remains.

3 'Scrubs' episodes removed from Hulu over use of blackface

An all-too-familiar story line ...

NASA will name its headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first African American female engineer

Jackson helped inspire the story behind the book and film "Hidden Figures."

Augie the dog celebrated her 20th birthday this week, making her the oldest golden retriever in history

A very, very good girl.

6,000

The number of jobs that Qantas is cutting as the airline fights to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

"The damage from that cannot be undone. That photograph is out there forever. This was a humiliating experience for her."

Khurrum Wahid, lawyer for Alaa Massri, an 18-year-old Muslim woman who was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest this month. She says her hijab was forcibly removed from her head for a booking photo.

A theme park of miniatures

Maybe you can't go to France right now. But you can tour mini France. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33469

Reported Deaths: 1425
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10988751
Ramsey4394213
Stearns213919
Dakota195684
Anoka1919103
Nobles16346
Olmsted91615
Washington90538
Mower8132
Rice7584
Scott5954
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53037
Wright4053
Todd3922
Carver2991
Lyon2772
Sherburne2774
Freeborn2590
Blue Earth2432
Benton2043
Steele2000
Watonwan1660
Martin1485
St. Louis14514
Cottonwood1250
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1088
Winona9915
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7732
Polk732
McLeod690
Chippewa681
Dodge660
Le Sueur661
Itasca5912
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca440
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Fillmore230
Yellow Medicine230
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26395

Reported Deaths: 688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5582168
Woodbury308343
Black Hawk191356
Buena Vista167010
Linn110780
Dallas108429
Marshall97818
Johnson8118
Wapello68928
Crawford6422
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine59043
Story5213
Scott46010
Dubuque45422
Tama43229
Sioux4230
Louisa35613
Wright3410
Jasper30417
Plymouth2534
Warren2142
Washington2149
Dickinson2122
Hamilton1700
Webster1331
Allamakee1224
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1090
Poweshiek978
Bremer856
Shelby850
Henry793
Des Moines782
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee680
Franklin660
Emmet630
Guthrie634
Monona630
Cedar621
Cerro Gordo621
Hardin540
Benton521
Jefferson490
Monroe496
Osceola490
Marion480
Sac480
Jones470
Floyd461
Harrison440
Lee431
Humboldt421
Buchanan401
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Hancock380
Lyon370
Butler362
Davis361
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware341
Mills310
Fayette300
Greene280
Lucas283
Kossuth270
Calhoun260
Grundy260
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Jackson190
Page180
Keokuk171
Winnebago170
Cass160
Van Buren160
Audubon151
Howard140
Union140
Adair120
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne60
Unassigned50
Fremont40
