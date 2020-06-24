Clear

Breaking down Bolton's account of a White House in turmoil

Article Image

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he does not have confidence in President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said his former boss was "turning a blind eye" at the onset of the outbreak because he did not want to hear "bad news" about his "friend," Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Marshall Cohen and Zachary Cohen, CNN

There's a lot to digest from former national security adviser John Bolton's explosive new book, which depicts a Trump White House in moral and political crisis. Bolton has also flooded the airwaves this week, including sitting down for an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.

In the book, "The Room Where It Happened," Bolton said President Donald Trump only genuinely cares about his re-election and asked leaders of Ukraine and China to help him win in November. Bolton also said Trump is woefully uninformed about basic matters of foreign policy and is obsessed with shaping media coverage of his presidency.

Bolton's purported $2 million advance is now in jeopardy. A federal judge said Bolton likely published classified information without government approval, which means the Justice Department can try to seize his profits or even bring criminal charges. Trump signaled his support for the latter, saying Tuesday that Bolton "should be in jail."

CNN broke down some key takeaways from Bolton's book and media tour, highlighting details you may have missed.

The far reach of Trump's wrath

Throughout his presidency, Trump has repeatedly called for the Justice Department to investigate and imprison his political enemies, including his predecessor Barack Obama, his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and many others. This week, Bolton joined the list.

In a series of tweets, Trump recently claimed Bolton "broke the law" and "should be in jail."

With Bolton, it's not just bluster. A federal judge said Saturday that Bolton "likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information" in his book, and therefore "exposes himself to criminal liability" by releasing the book before he received explicit government authorization.

Bolton denies committing any crimes, but the Justice Department will weigh in on that. Under Attorney General Bill Barr, the department has rigorously investigated some Trump critics and shown extraordinary deference to Trump's allies who were convicted of crimes. (Two Justice Department officials testified to Congress on Wednesday about these alleged political abuses.)

Asked by Blitzer if he's prepared to go to jail over the book, Bolton said, "I don't think there is any reason, whatever, for that to happen." Bolton acknowledged that he might need to give up the proceeds from his book, but said he would fight in court to prevent that outcome.

"The judge's decision creates some issues for Bolton. Combine that with a Bill Barr-run Justice Department that hasn't been shy about going out on a limb," said Ross Garber, a former CNN legal analyst with extensive expertise in politically charged investigations. "If I were Bolton or his lawyer, that would be of great concern. The judge gave some air cover for criminal charges."

Fighting over classified material

While there is essentially no evidence to support Trump's claims that Bolton's memoir is filled with outright lies, there is a more compelling case to be made that it contains potentially classified information, according to legal experts familiar with the case.

"There are a number of examples, but one that really stands out for me is the discussion of the President's decision-making on bombing Iran," said Norm Eisen, former counsel to House Democrats and ethics czar in the Obama White House. "The specificity of the deliberations, the structure of the President's reasoning and that of other senior level officials and the high value of all that information to Iran and to other adversaries when there are future tensions."

Foreign intelligence services and analysts are likely using Bolton's book to gain insights into the sitting president, Eisen added, noting "that is not good for our national security."

However, Eisen told CNN he does not believe Bolton should have kept his concerns to himself but rather presented them in a controlled environment, like during the impeachment inquiry, where careful judgments could be made about what information was made public.

More information on this key topic will come to light in the coming months if the Justice Department continues to pursue its case against Bolton and tries to claw back his earnings from the book.

Key claims corroborated

Bolton's claims deserve scrutiny, as do his motives. He did not testify during Trump's impeachment proceedings -- where he could have shared these details under oath, and without expecting payment. And given his unceremonious departure from the administration, and the personal attacks he and the President exchange on Twitter, he appears to have an axe to grind.

But many of the book's key claims are corroborated by CNN's past reporting.

The book includes stunning new details about Trump's dealings with foreign leaders, including his deference to China. Bolton claims Trump didn't want to upset trade talks, so he refused to sanction China over its use of concentration camps for Uyghurs and other minority Muslims.

Bolton also details a meeting last year between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where Trump urged Xi to buy American agricultural products to help his reelection. This shocking claim was denied by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week and has not been independently verified, but Bolton said Tuesday he would consider testifying about the meeting.

CNN has previously reported on several aspects of this story. Trump is obsessed with his own reelection. He has an affinity for strongmen leaders, including Xi. And he's fixated on China purchasing US farm products. The President even praised Xi's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak -- at least in part -- because he feared his criticism would derail the trade negotiations.

The President appeared to confirm one of the anecdotes himself, in an interview with Axios this week. The President explained that he had not retaliated against the Chinese Community Party or Chinese companies over the concentration camps, so as not to derail trade negotiations.

Trump's most sensitive topic

In the book, Bolton shed new light on the Trump-Russia scandal and Trump's response to Russian meddling.

US intelligence agencies, special counsel Robert Mueller, and bipartisan reports from Congress have released overwhelming evidence that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Trump has vociferously denied that his campaign colluded with Russia. But amazingly, he has also repeatedly said Russia didn't even meddle in the election.

Instead, Trump has embraced conspiracy theories that absolve Russia of responsibility. He even publicly accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials during their infamous 2018 summit in Finland, which Bolton described in the book as a "self-inflicted wound" for Trump.

"He did not like talking about election interference," Bolton told ABC News on Sunday. "He made what I viewed as the mistake of believing that if he accepted that the Russians had intervened in the 2016 election, that it legitimized the narrative that they had intervened to help him, hurt Hillary Clinton, and that he would not have won without the Russian interference."

This corroborates what other ex-Trump advisers told special counsel Robert Mueller, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, spokesman Sean Spicer, campaign official Rick Gates, and Hope Hicks, who returned to a White House post this year.

Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge Russian meddling has hampered his ability to forcefully respond to Russia, a geopolitical adversary that is still trying to undermine US democracy. The Trump administration has taken some punitive steps against Russia, but Trump himself has adopted a Russia-friendly posture, and even tried to undo some of these steps, Bolton said, like new US sanctions on Kremlin allies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33469

Reported Deaths: 1425
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10988751
Ramsey4394213
Stearns213919
Dakota195684
Anoka1919103
Nobles16346
Olmsted91615
Washington90538
Mower8132
Rice7584
Scott5954
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53037
Wright4053
Todd3922
Carver2991
Lyon2772
Sherburne2774
Freeborn2590
Blue Earth2432
Benton2043
Steele2000
Watonwan1660
Martin1485
St. Louis14514
Cottonwood1250
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1088
Winona9915
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7732
Polk732
McLeod690
Chippewa681
Dodge660
Le Sueur661
Itasca5912
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca440
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Fillmore230
Yellow Medicine230
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26395

Reported Deaths: 688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5582168
Woodbury308343
Black Hawk191356
Buena Vista167010
Linn110780
Dallas108429
Marshall97818
Johnson8118
Wapello68928
Crawford6422
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine59043
Story5213
Scott46010
Dubuque45422
Tama43229
Sioux4230
Louisa35613
Wright3410
Jasper30417
Plymouth2534
Warren2142
Washington2149
Dickinson2122
Hamilton1700
Webster1331
Allamakee1224
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1090
Poweshiek978
Bremer856
Shelby850
Henry793
Des Moines782
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee680
Franklin660
Emmet630
Guthrie634
Monona630
Cedar621
Cerro Gordo621
Hardin540
Benton521
Jefferson490
Monroe496
Osceola490
Marion480
Sac480
Jones470
Floyd461
Harrison440
Lee431
Humboldt421
Buchanan401
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Hancock380
Lyon370
Butler362
Davis361
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware341
Mills310
Fayette300
Greene280
Lucas283
Kossuth270
Calhoun260
Grundy260
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Jackson190
Page180
Keokuk171
Winnebago170
Cass160
Van Buren160
Audubon151
Howard140
Union140
Adair120
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne60
Unassigned50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Reynolds on Criminal Justice Reform

Image

Coronavirus impact on communities of color

Image

The Bookmobile is back!

Image

Mason City PD provides update on COVID-19 efforts

Image

Fighting Minnesota's hunger crisis

Image

Spike in COVID-19 in Southern Minnesota?

Image

Improving Mental Health During Coronavirus

Image

Struggling Non Profits

Image

Blazing Star Landing Approved

Image

Parking Enforcement Resumes

Community Events