A spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort led to 64 coronavirus cases in Texas

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta raises the alarm with New Day's Alisyn Camerota over the rising state of the novel coronavirus in the nation.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

A spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort last March led to 64 cases of coronavirus, but proper contact tracing, quarantine and isolation got the outbreak under control.

No one got seriously ill and no one died, but the incident illustrates how young people -- especially college students -- can quickly spread the virus among themselves and carry it into the community, a team at The University of Texas at Austin reported Wednesday.

The students had traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 14-19. A week later, back in Austin, three showed up at the University of Texas Health Austin (UTHA) health center with coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Ultimately, 60 vacationers caught the virus. They in turn infected one household contact and three people in the community, the UT team reported in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly bulletin.

"Contact tracing interviews revealed that Cabo San Lucas travelers used a variety of commercial, charter, and private flights to return to the United States," wrote the researchers, part of a joint effort between the university and Austin Public Health.

"Additional travelers were identified through contact tracing interviews and review of flight manifests gathered with assistance from Austin Public Health," they added.

Then the contact tracing team swung into action. "UTHA trained medical students, public health students, and clinical and research staff members to trace contacts. UTHA contact tracers communicated with travelers and contacts by telephone, first texting an initial message about the potential exposure and then attempting to call each traveler and contact up to three times," they wrote.

"During the telephone call, contact tracers advised asymptomatic travelers and contacts to self-quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last potential exposure date. Symptomatic travelers and contacts were offered a SARS-CoV-2 test and asked to self-isolate until either a negative test result was obtained or, following CDC recommendations at the time, until 7 days after symptom onset, including 3 days with no fever and no worsening of symptoms."

It was complicated, because many of the people involved had shared rooms, traveled together, and then returned home to shared apartments. And about a fifth of those who ended up testing positive had no symptoms.

"Asymptomatic persons or those with mild symptoms likely play an important role in sustaining SARS-CoV-2 transmission during outbreaks, especially in younger populations, such as the one described here," the research team wrote.

The symptoms people did have were various. "Similar proportions of fever, cough, sore throat, and headache occurred among persons with positive test results and those with negative results," the team wrote.

It's possible some of the students had other respiratory infections, including the flu. The researchers also suspect some claimed they had symptoms when they did not, so they could get tested.

As for the implications from the study, the researchers said universities, colleges and other schools need to take into account this pattern of shared living and rapid virus spread as they consider reopening.

Cases surge in Texas

Texas' governor is urging people to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus cases, with some health officials calling for a stricter stay-at-home order.

"Because the spread is so rampant right now, there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home," Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN affiliate KBTX. "Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home."

New cases and hospitalizations there are rising at their fastest rate yet -- something Abbott called "unacceptable" -- with Texas reporting more than 5,000 cases in a single day, breaking its previous record, health authorities said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33469

Reported Deaths: 1425
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10988751
Ramsey4394213
Stearns213919
Dakota195684
Anoka1919103
Nobles16346
Olmsted91615
Washington90538
Mower8132
Rice7584
Scott5954
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53037
Wright4053
Todd3922
Carver2991
Lyon2772
Sherburne2774
Freeborn2590
Blue Earth2432
Benton2043
Steele2000
Watonwan1660
Martin1485
St. Louis14514
Cottonwood1250
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1088
Winona9915
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7732
Polk732
McLeod690
Chippewa681
Dodge660
Le Sueur661
Itasca5912
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca440
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Fillmore230
Yellow Medicine230
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26395

Reported Deaths: 688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5582168
Woodbury308343
Black Hawk191356
Buena Vista167010
Linn110780
Dallas108429
Marshall97818
Johnson8118
Wapello68928
Crawford6422
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine59043
Story5213
Scott46010
Dubuque45422
Tama43229
Sioux4230
Louisa35613
Wright3410
Jasper30417
Plymouth2534
Warren2142
Washington2149
Dickinson2122
Hamilton1700
Webster1331
Allamakee1224
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1090
Poweshiek978
Bremer856
Shelby850
Henry793
Des Moines782
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee680
Franklin660
Emmet630
Guthrie634
Monona630
Cedar621
Cerro Gordo621
Hardin540
Benton521
Jefferson490
Monroe496
Osceola490
Marion480
Sac480
Jones470
Floyd461
Harrison440
Lee431
Humboldt421
Buchanan401
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Hancock380
Lyon370
Butler362
Davis361
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware341
Mills310
Fayette300
Greene280
Lucas283
Kossuth270
Calhoun260
Grundy260
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Jackson190
Page180
Keokuk171
Winnebago170
Cass160
Van Buren160
Audubon151
Howard140
Union140
Adair120
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne60
Unassigned50
Fremont40
