5 things to know for June 24: Coronavirus, Justice Department, NASCAR, Mexico, Canada

Article Image

CNN's David Culver goes into a mass coronavirus testing site in Beijing as the capital city tries to maintain control over the most recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

If you've been losing sleep lately over fireworks every night, it's not just you. There's a sudden wave of fireworks exploding in cities across the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Some alarming Covid-19 trends are emerging across several US states, and officials are desperately pleading with people to stay home, wear masks and keep their distance. California, Florida and Arizona are reporting thousands of new cases each day. And in Texas, health authorities have said new cases and hospitalizations are rising at their fastest rate yet. These are among 26 states -- a number also on the rise -- seeing new cases increase compared with the prior week. Despite warnings that Black Lives Matter protests across the country could lead to a jump in cases, new research suggests that's not happening. Instead, the latest surges stem from the number of places in the country that reopened too soon and too quickly. It's a stark contrast with other parts of the world. The situation in the US is so bad that European Union nations are discussing a recommendation to block American travelers.

2. Justice Department

Two Justice Department prosecutors will testify before the House Judiciary Committee today, accusing Attorney General William Barr and senior department officials of politicizing investigations. Aaron Zelinsky, a prosecutor on former special counsel Robert Mueller's team, plans to testify that the sentencing recommendation for Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was watered down due to political pressure from the "highest levels" of DOJ, according to his prepared remarks. John Elias, a career prosecutor in the Antitrust Division, accused Barr of ordering investigations into 10 mergers of cannabis companies because he did not like the industry, according to a copy of his testimony. Their criticism comes just days after Barr's decision to fire Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, which has investigated Trump and his associates.

3. NASCAR

Turns out the noose found Sunday in driver Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there as long ago as October. That's according to the FBI, which said yesterday that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. NASCAR, mentioning the FBI report, described the item as a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose." Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, said he's upset some in the public are now questioning his integrity. "Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose," he said. "So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

4. Mexico

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico's southern Oaxaca region yesterday, killing at least five people. The earthquake stuck around 10:30 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 6.8 miles southwest of Santa María Zapotitlán, near El Coyul. It collapsed buildings and prompted evacuations, even damaging hospitals that had been dealing with coronavirus patients. The quake could be felt as far as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Tremors were also felt in the capital Mexico City, more than 200 miles away. The US Geological Survey said the damage in Oaxaca state is considered light to moderate -- relatively good news considering that Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active regions and has a long history of devastating earthquakes.

5. Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling China's decision to charge two of his country's citizens with espionage clearly political. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were officially charged this week with spying and handling state secrets. The two men have been detained in China since 2018, in the weeks following the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese technology company Huawei, on charges filed in the US. Trudeau is now under pressure to do something about the case of the "two Michaels," possibly including facilitating a prisoner swap. The Prime Minister said he isn't considering a trade of the two men for the detained Huawei exec and has previously said intervening in the case would undermine the independence of the country's justice system.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Baseball is (almost) back

The MLB says a 60-game season will start on July 23 or July 24.

Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing for performing in blackface

The late-night host said he did a recurring impression of NBA player Karl Malone in the '90s.

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus

The tennis star had already been catching heat for organizing a tournament that apparently lacked proper safety protocols.

A millennial and an 82-year-old bonded over bagels and lox, then the pandemic hit. Now they hang out on Zoom

If this isn't the cutest thing you've heard all week, we don't know what is.

TODAY'S NUMBER

800,000

That's about how many people in Myanmar might not know about Covid-19 thanks to a yearlong internet shutdown, according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I can't be playing sports, supporting, and going to a school that was named after a person who was against my people right here in the United States."

Trude Lamb, a top runner at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. She is refusing to wear her school's jersey unless the name is changed.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Remember that smelly fruit that sent people to the hospital?

Turns out it actually tastes pretty good, at least according to its fans. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33227

Reported Deaths: 1416
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10920747
Ramsey4352211
Stearns213719
Dakota194183
Anoka1910103
Nobles16326
Olmsted91015
Washington89838
Mower8022
Rice7544
Scott5874
Kandiyohi5601
Clay52837
Wright4032
Todd3902
Carver2971
Lyon2762
Sherburne2764
Freeborn2580
Blue Earth2272
Benton2023
Steele1990
Watonwan1570
Martin1485
St. Louis14314
Cottonwood1230
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1077
Winona9915
Pine970
Crow Wing9411
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8031
Polk722
McLeod680
Chippewa671
Dodge660
Le Sueur621
Itasca5912
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Meeker511
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca410
Faribault330
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore231
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville161
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Houston130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Marshall120
Redwood120
Wadena120
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens20
Cook10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26073

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5532167
Woodbury306942
Black Hawk189756
Buena Vista166810
Linn109980
Dallas107929
Marshall97418
Johnson7758
Wapello68927
Crawford6402
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine58543
Story4833
Scott45110
Tama43229
Sioux4220
Dubuque42122
Louisa35513
Wright3350
Jasper29717
Plymouth2494
Washington2149
Warren2132
Dickinson2052
Hamilton1680
Webster1261
Allamakee1214
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1050
Poweshiek978
Bremer826
Des Moines782
Henry783
Shelby780
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee660
Franklin660
Guthrie634
Cedar611
Cerro Gordo601
Monona590
Emmet580
Hardin530
Benton521
Monroe496
Osceola490
Jefferson480
Jones470
Sac470
Marion460
Harrison440
Lee441
Humboldt411
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Buchanan381
Hancock380
Davis361
Floyd361
Lyon360
Butler352
Clayton353
Madison342
Delaware331
Mills310
Fayette290
Greene280
Grundy260
Lucas263
Calhoun250
Kossuth250
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto220
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Ida200
Jackson190
Page180
Cass160
Keokuk161
Audubon151
Winnebago150
Howard140
Union140
Van Buren130
Adair120
Ringgold110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Unassigned80
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne50
Fremont40
