Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia. The world No. 1 confirmed that both he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning home to Serbia, while his children's results were negative.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which took place in Zadar last weekend, has been mired in controversy after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov's positive test.

Djokovic, the world No.1 tennis star who was scheduled to play in Sunday's final, confirmed Tuesday that both he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning home to Serbia, while his children's results were negative.

In a statement released on his website, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event hosted in the Balkans.

"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this," said the 17-time grand slam champion.

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.

"I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine."

Djokovic added that he would remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and have another test in five days' time.

'Boneheaded'

With the ATP Tour suspended until August 14, the Adria Tour started in Serbia earlier this month and both events have taken place with fans in attendance.

The eight players competing in Zadar last weekend were photographed in close physical proximity, posing for photos and playing basketball together. Croatian Borna Coric confirmed he had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Fellow player Nick Kyrgios called the decision to host the Tour "boneheaded," while tennis great Chris Evert pointed out the lack of social distancing between players.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic's statement also said in regards to the Adria Tour.

"Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

"The Tour has been designed to help both established and up-and-coming tennis players from Southeastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the Covid-19 situation."

