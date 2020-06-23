Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for June 23: Covid, elections, Rayshard Brooks, police, immigration

Article Image

Another storm to add to the roster for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has formed off the Northeast coast. If named it will be Dolly. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

The MLB is plowing ahead with the 2020 season after weeks of negotiations between the league and the players' union.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are rising at record levels across the world, with more than 9.1 million cases confirmed worldwide. In the US, young people are testing positive in the South and West as Americans fail to heed mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines. India, which has the fourth highest number of cases in the world, is allowing a religious festival to go ahead in a limited capacity, even as case numbers surge. In Saudi Arabia, the Hajj pilgrimage is still on, though officials will strictly limit the number of people who can take part. South Korea is seeing a "second wave" of infections, which a top health official says began during the May holiday period. And Brazil has reported an average of 1,000 virus-related deaths a day over the past week.

2. Primary elections

Voters in Kentucky and New York head to the polls -- or face absentee ballot deadlines -- today, as Democratic incumbents and establishment favorites square off against progressive challengers. In Kentucky, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath is up against progressive state Rep. Charles Booker. Until a few weeks ago, McGrath was considered a shoo-in to take on Sen. Mitch McConnell in November. But Booker's campaign has seen a surge in momentum as the nation reckons with racism and police brutality and a pandemic that disproportionately hurts minorities and the poor. Interest in the race has increased turnout expectations and intensified fears of long lines at limited polling sites. In New York, newcomers Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones are campaigning to replace the state's two longest-serving House members, Rep. Eliot Engel and Rep. Nita Lowey. And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also defending her seat.

3. Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer this month, will be laid to rest today. His family and friends will honor his life in a funeral service at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor. King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, will speak at Brooks' funeral. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will deliver the eulogy. Mourners paid their respects yesterday during a four-hour public viewing at the church. Today's private service will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

4. Law enforcement

Things are still tense between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting police brutality. Seattle's mayor told protesters who had taken over a police-free "autonomous zone" that it's time for them to go home. The demonstrators wouldn't be removed by force, she said, but the city would work with Black-led community organizations to persuade them to leave the area. In California, employees of a sheriff's and district attorney's office were among those arrested after multiple people were caught on a security camera vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign, authorities said. And in Minneapolis, where ex-officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, eight corrections officers at the jail where Chauvin is being held say they were briefly barred from his floor the day he was booked because of the color of their skin.

5. Immigration

The Trump administration is once again barring immigrants from coming to the US -- this time through a number of new restrictions on visas for temporary foreign workers. A wide range of workers, from au pairs to software engineers, will be blocked from coming to the US until at least January, though there are exceptions. Trump's argument: The devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to do more to protect American jobs. But immigrant rights advocates and tech companies that rely on the visa programs to bring in skilled workers aren't buying it. They accuse the Trump administration of using the crisis to further its immigration agenda and say the restrictions will ultimately hurt the economy.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Joel Schumacher, director of Batman movies and 'St. Elmo's Fire,' has died

He was best known for directing the divisive "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin" films in the '90s.

A package of smelly fruit sent 6 people to the hospital and caused an evacuation

That's one heck of a stench.

Apple wants your iPhone to replace your car keys

Great news for those of us who are always losing stuff.

Women are less likely to swipe right on men posing with cats in their dating profiles

But do you really want to date someone who would swipe left on your sweet kitty?

If you're wondering whether signing that petition will change anything ...

Well, it's complicated.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I wanted to show whoever it was that you're not going to take away my smile. I'm going to keep on going."

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, on the show of support he received after a noose was found in his garage on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway.

TODAY'S NUMBER

100.4

The record-high temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, experienced over the weekend by the small Siberian town of Verkhoyansk, one of the coldest places on Earth.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

For all you newfound bread bakers out there ...

Watch how this Georgian baker does it, and be amazed. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32920

Reported Deaths: 1412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10830747
Ramsey4306210
Stearns213419
Dakota191582
Anoka1894102
Nobles16316
Olmsted90314
Washington88538
Mower7972
Rice7484
Scott5704
Kandiyohi5601
Clay52637
Wright4012
Todd3882
Carver2941
Sherburne2754
Lyon2742
Freeborn2510
Blue Earth2142
Benton2013
Steele1940
Martin1485
Watonwan1440
St. Louis14214
Cottonwood1210
Nicollet10812
Goodhue1057
Pine970
Crow Wing9411
Winona9415
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Unassigned8231
Carlton810
Polk722
McLeod670
Chippewa661
Dodge650
Le Sueur621
Itasca5912
Isanti550
Morrison551
Douglas540
Jackson520
Meeker511
Pennington500
Becker490
Murray470
Waseca400
Faribault330
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha270
Beltrami250
Fillmore231
Yellow Medicine220
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Houston130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville121
Wadena120
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Lake40
Red Lake30
Stevens20
Cook10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5498167
Woodbury306642
Black Hawk189256
Buena Vista166610
Linn109580
Dallas107329
Marshall97418
Johnson7568
Wapello68827
Crawford6402
Pottawattamie62011
Muscatine58343
Story4693
Scott44510
Tama43129
Sioux4190
Dubuque41522
Louisa35613
Wright3320
Jasper29617
Plymouth2434
Washington2129
Warren2102
Dickinson2002
Hamilton1580
Allamakee1214
Webster1201
Boone1171
Clarke1122
Mahaska11115
Clay1050
Poweshiek968
Bremer826
Henry783
Shelby780
Des Moines762
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll701
Cherokee660
Guthrie624
Cedar601
Franklin600
Cerro Gordo591
Monona590
Emmet570
Hardin530
Benton521
Monroe496
Osceola490
Jefferson470
Sac470
Jones460
Lee451
Marion450
Harrison420
Humboldt401
Iowa390
Pocahontas381
Buchanan371
Hancock370
Davis361
Butler352
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware331
Floyd331
Lyon320
Mills310
Fayette290
Greene280
Grundy260
Lucas263
Calhoun250
Kossuth240
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto220
Chickasaw210
Appanoose203
Ida200
Jackson190
Page180
Cass160
Keokuk161
Audubon151
Winnebago150
Howard140
Adair120
Union120
Van Buren120
Ringgold110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell80
Adams70
Worth60
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Cooler and drier week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honkers to begin playing in early July

Image

Can rules making masks mandatory hold up in court?

Image

Will there be a designated historic district in Rochester?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/22

Image

Mask of Wellness initiative

Image

Options to maintain Rochester Parks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/22

Image

Nearly 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

Image

Changes to Rochester Public Transit

Image

Pandemic is changing the way we vote

Community Events