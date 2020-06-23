Clear

US is still in the first wave of the pandemic and experts raise concern for several states

CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

With half of US states reporting a rise in new cases, one expert warns of 'danger signs' in some parts of the US.

After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive -- saying those individuals are often asymptomatic but could be infecting others. And public health measures meant to control infection aren't quite up to speed -- a problem the country has consistently faced in past months.

"As you reopen ... you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model -- of testing people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine -- it doesn't sound like it's working as well as it really needs to," says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser.

Besser said Monday night he sees "some real danger signs for places like New York, New Jersey, Washington (DC)." New York City, Washington, DC, and the state of New Jersey have entered their second phase of reopening.

Others also point to Florida and Texas as other areas of concern. According to Florida's health department, the state surpassed 100,000 total cases Monday and experts say it could be the next US coronavirus epicenter.

In Texas, several mayors have raised concerns about the pace at which the state is reopening. Houston is "moving very fast in the wrong direction," said Mayor Sylvester Turner after the city recorded a new high of daily coronavirus cases, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

"This is a healthcare crisis," he said. "And quite frankly, your failure, for example, to wear masks ... or to engage in social distancing directly impacts on somebody else," he said, according to the affiliate.

The trends in each state

At least 25 states are now recording a rise in new cases compared to last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Those states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In California, Los Angeles County recorded another single-day high in new cases, with 2,571 new confirmations.

The state recorded more than 35% of its total infections in the past two weeks.

Several sheriffs have said they won't enforce an order issued by the governor that requires face masks in "high risk" settings, including any indoor public space and while taking public transportation.

"It is each person's responsibility to wear a face covering, and follow other recommended safeguards, in order to stop the spread of Covid-19; it is not law enforcement's responsibility to enforce it," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

In Tulare County, the sheriff's office said they "do not have the resources to conduct mask enforcement."

States seeing steady, declining cases

States in which new cases are trekking steady are: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Meanwhile, cases are on the decline in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

As cases rise in other states, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he may consider forcing visitors from high-transmission states to quarantine upon arrival.

US still catching up to the virus

Some officials have blamed the increase in cases in more widespread testing. But experts say while testing is partly contributing, cases of the virus are also on the rise.

Even with the increased testing, one official says the US is still not testing enough and is "way behind the virus."

"We are still reacting. We're not ahead of it," Kathleen Sebelius, the former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday.

"The only way to get ahead of the virus is to tamp way down the cases in any area, and then test like crazy when a case appears, contact trace, and make sure you quarantine. We can't do that yet because we are still finding all kinds of people who have the virus."

And a new study now suggests as many as 8.7 million Americans had the virus in March -- but more than 80% of them were never diagnosed.

The researchers behind the findings used data collected from each state by the CDC for influenza-like illness. The CDC uses this data to track the annual seasonal flu epidemic and asks doctors to report all cases of people coming in for treatment for fever, cough and other symptoms caused by influenza.

"We found a clear, anomalous surge in influenza-like illness (ILI) outpatients during the Covid-19 epidemic that correlated with the progression of the epidemic in multiple states across the US," the researchers wrote.

The findings are further proof the virus has long been spreading under the radar and thousands of Americans could have at one point been infected -- and passed the virus on to others -- without ever knowing.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32920

Reported Deaths: 1412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10830747
Ramsey4306210
Stearns213419
Dakota191582
Anoka1894102
Nobles16316
Olmsted90314
Washington88538
Mower7972
Rice7484
Scott5704
Kandiyohi5601
Clay52637
Wright4012
Todd3882
Carver2941
Sherburne2754
Lyon2742
Freeborn2510
Blue Earth2142
Benton2013
Steele1940
Martin1485
Watonwan1440
St. Louis14214
Cottonwood1210
Nicollet10812
Goodhue1057
Pine970
Crow Wing9411
Winona9415
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Unassigned8231
Carlton810
Polk722
McLeod670
Chippewa661
Dodge650
Le Sueur621
Itasca5912
Isanti550
Morrison551
Douglas540
Jackson520
Meeker511
Pennington500
Becker490
Murray470
Waseca400
Faribault330
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha270
Beltrami250
Fillmore231
Yellow Medicine220
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Houston130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville121
Wadena120
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Lake40
Red Lake30
Stevens20
Cook10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5498167
Woodbury306642
Black Hawk189256
Buena Vista166610
Linn109580
Dallas107329
Marshall97418
Johnson7568
Wapello68827
Crawford6402
Pottawattamie62011
Muscatine58343
Story4693
Scott44510
Tama43129
Sioux4190
Dubuque41522
Louisa35613
Wright3320
Jasper29617
Plymouth2434
Washington2129
Warren2102
Dickinson2002
Hamilton1580
Allamakee1214
Webster1201
Boone1171
Clarke1122
Mahaska11115
Clay1050
Poweshiek968
Bremer826
Henry783
Shelby780
Des Moines762
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll701
Cherokee660
Guthrie624
Cedar601
Franklin600
Cerro Gordo591
Monona590
Emmet570
Hardin530
Benton521
Monroe496
Osceola490
Jefferson470
Sac470
Jones460
Lee451
Marion450
Harrison420
Humboldt401
Iowa390
Pocahontas381
Buchanan371
Hancock370
Davis361
Butler352
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware331
Floyd331
Lyon320
Mills310
Fayette290
Greene280
Grundy260
Lucas263
Calhoun250
Kossuth240
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto220
Chickasaw210
Appanoose203
Ida200
Jackson190
Page180
Cass160
Keokuk161
Audubon151
Winnebago150
Howard140
Adair120
Union120
Van Buren120
Ringgold110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell80
Adams70
Worth60
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Fremont40
