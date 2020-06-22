Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Passengers alleging racial discrimination sue American Airlines over Black man's removal from flight

Article Image

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant had an emotional conversation about race with a passenger who later revealed he was the CEO of American Airlines.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

American Airlines is being sued by five passengers who allege they were improperly removed from a flight because of racial discrimination by the airline.

American says it is investigating the incident but at this point it believes the allegations in the federal lawsuit are inaccurate.

The suit comes at a difficult time for airlines, which are trying to convince passengers that it is safe to fly again despite the pandemic, even if maintaining six feet of distance from other passengers is difficult on flights unless they are mostly empty. It also comes at a time when national protests about systemic racism are happening around the country.

The suit charges that one of the passengers, Elgin Banks, who is Black, asked if he could change seats on a Los Angeles to Phoenix flight on the evening of May 31. He said he wanted to provide more space between him and other passengers.

Banks said he was told by a flight attendant he would have to wait until after boarding had been completed before he could change seats. According to the suit, he saw White passengers changing seats once the boarding process was completed. Then, he asked a flight attendant if he could take a seat closer to the front of the plane. The suit alleges a flight attendant told him to sit down and lower his voice. Two of the other plaintiffs said he did not raise his voice, according to their affidavits. The flight attendant then called security to have him removed from the plane.

A statement from American says that Banks had asked to move into first class, and that he was not eligible for an upgrade. Banks denies asking for a first class seat in the lawsuit.

The other four passengers who brought the suit — three of whom the suit identifies as African American women and one as a White woman — objected to his removal, and they were ordered off the plane as well, according to the suit.

The incident caused American to cancel the flight altogether. The airline said passengers were given refunds or offered tickets on the flight the next day.

"The disruption on board required deplaning passengers," American said in its statement. "Discrimination of any kind is not acceptable and does not align with our values, which is why we launched an investigation when were made aware of the allegations. We are continuing to review this incident, but we believe that the allegations are not a full or accurate portrayal of the incident. All affected customers were provided with a hotel voucher unless they lived locally, as is our policy."

The suit says Banks never asked for a first class seat and referred to the allegation by the flight attendant that he had as a "perjurious lie."

The suit also alleges that after the five plaintiffs were removed from the plane, a security employee asked one of the Black plaintiffs, Cynthia Vassor, "Why would you want to fly with an airline that doesn't want you on their plane?"

The suit also alleges that the five plaintiffs in the suit were told by the airline they were banned from future travel on the airline, and that unlike other passengers the Black plaintiffs were not offered hotel vouchers. According to the affidavit of Natalie Epstein, the White plaintiff in the case, only she and one other White passenger who had objected to Banks' removal received hotel vouchers. American denies any of them were banned, and says all, including Banks, were offered hotel vouchers.

The incident occurred just days before CEO Doug Parker wrote to airline employees about the need to have White Americans do a better job of listening to the concerns of Black Americans.

He wrote an essay about a flight he had taken on another airline -- Southwest -- and about a conversation he had with an African American flight attendant on the flight.

The two had an emotional discussion during the flight, and the story of their encounter got a lot of news coverage.

"These are trying times," Parker wrote to American employees after his flight. "Our people are hurting. I'm not certain what all of the answers are, but I know it involves talking to each other. And listening. And it takes courage and leadership to start the conversation and to stand up for what is right. JacqueRae taught me all that. Please get out and talk to your teams today. Bring people together, not apart. We need caring leadership now more than ever."

Epstein, the White plaintiff in the case, said she saw the news reports about Parker's statements on race.

"The hypocrisy hurts," she said in her affidavit. "He could start by making things right for Elgin Banks."

American Airlines has had a spotty record on race relations in recent years.

In 2017, the NAACP went so far as to issue a travel advisory to Black airline passengers, saying that "booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them [to] disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

The airline responded by saying it would take steps to address those concerns, including having all employees take "annual implicit bias training."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32920

Reported Deaths: 1412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10830747
Ramsey4306210
Stearns213419
Dakota191582
Anoka1894102
Nobles16316
Olmsted90314
Washington88538
Mower7972
Rice7484
Scott5704
Kandiyohi5601
Clay52637
Wright4012
Todd3882
Carver2941
Sherburne2754
Lyon2742
Freeborn2510
Blue Earth2142
Benton2013
Steele1940
Martin1485
Watonwan1440
St. Louis14214
Cottonwood1210
Nicollet10812
Goodhue1057
Pine970
Crow Wing9411
Winona9415
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Unassigned8231
Carlton810
Polk722
McLeod670
Chippewa661
Dodge650
Le Sueur621
Itasca5912
Isanti550
Morrison551
Douglas540
Jackson520
Meeker511
Pennington500
Becker490
Murray470
Waseca400
Faribault330
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha270
Beltrami250
Fillmore231
Yellow Medicine220
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Houston130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville121
Wadena120
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Lake40
Red Lake30
Stevens20
Cook10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5498167
Woodbury306642
Black Hawk189256
Buena Vista166610
Linn109580
Dallas107329
Marshall97418
Johnson7568
Wapello68827
Crawford6402
Pottawattamie62011
Muscatine58343
Story4693
Scott44510
Tama43129
Sioux4190
Dubuque41522
Louisa35613
Wright3320
Jasper29617
Plymouth2434
Washington2129
Warren2102
Dickinson2002
Hamilton1580
Allamakee1214
Webster1201
Boone1171
Clarke1122
Mahaska11115
Clay1050
Poweshiek968
Bremer826
Henry783
Shelby780
Des Moines762
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll701
Cherokee660
Guthrie624
Cedar601
Franklin600
Cerro Gordo591
Monona590
Emmet570
Hardin530
Benton521
Monroe496
Osceola490
Jefferson470
Sac470
Jones460
Lee451
Marion450
Harrison420
Humboldt401
Iowa390
Pocahontas381
Buchanan371
Hancock370
Davis361
Butler352
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware331
Floyd331
Lyon320
Mills310
Fayette290
Greene280
Grundy260
Lucas263
Calhoun250
Kossuth240
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto220
Chickasaw210
Appanoose203
Ida200
Jackson190
Page180
Cass160
Keokuk161
Audubon151
Winnebago150
Howard140
Adair120
Union120
Van Buren120
Ringgold110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell80
Adams70
Worth60
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooler and drier week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/22

Image

Nearly 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

Image

Changes to Rochester Public Transit

Image

Pandemic is changing the way we vote

Image

Rochester Ready Initiative

Image

Hormel Employee Health Center Opening

Image

Senate Bill Takes On Youth Vaping

Image

Minnesota State Patrol starting extra speed enforcement

Image

Chris' PM Storm Coverage 6/21

Image

New sculptures added along bike trails

Community Events